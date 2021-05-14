 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Why yes, you can turn a half sunken car carrier into a floating tire fire   (thebrunswicknews.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Water, Firefighter, Crane, fire Friday afternoon, Hose, Shipwreck, Tugboat, Ocean  
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you want to follow this saga, on a daily basis  here ya go
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not subby or have any  relationship to that link.

He usually posts about 2pm west coast time.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blender61: I'm not subby or have any  relationship to that link.

He usually posts about 2pm west coast time.


I am subby, but have no connection to the youtube guy.  My folks live in Brunswick so someone called and told me about it.  What a damn mess.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet I know how the fire started.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I bet I know how the fire started.


We didnt start the fire.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Old_Chief_Scott: I bet I know how the fire started.

We didnt start the fire.


But are you trying to fight it?

/that's an incredible mess
//burning tires and other car shiat - once they get going at least...
///you could sink that farker all the way and it'd still take a while to burn out
////they aren't wrong about, "Work on ships?  Fire happened?  Now you're a firefighter, get to it."
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nogrhi: blender61: I'm not subby or have any  relationship to that link.

He usually posts about 2pm west coast time.

I am subby, but have no connection to the youtube guy.  My folks live in Brunswick so someone called and told me about it.  What a damn mess.


It's a mess alright. Just about the worse thing that could happen.
Not only is all that toxic water running off into the sound, there is a good chance that the steel is weakened enough that that section/s won't be able handle the stress of being lifted and will break apart or crack unpredictably.

I was stationed in Georgia several times and had a flat bottom tinney. We went up and down a lot of the tidal rivers.  That is how and why I found out about that YouTube channel.
He's done a good job documenting this drama.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Poorly shopped... sorry
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Finally, a car for Everett, WA.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I bet I know how the fire started.


It's not all that hard to figure out.
The cutting chain threw a spark and with the wind howling through the innards of the wreck...

The early reports (often wrong) are that there was a small fire earlier in the day that they thought was fully extinguished.
Guess they thought wrong.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
blender61: Old_Chief_Scott: I bet I know how the fire started.

It's not all that hard to figure out.
The cutting chain threw a spark and with the wind howling through the innards of the wreck...

I retract that statement.
Apparently the cutting chain was not in operation at the time but teams of welders were. 

The early reports (often wrong) are that there was a small fire earlier in the day that they thought was fully extinguished.
Guess they thought wrong.
 
