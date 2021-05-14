 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canadians decide to ignore the variants, line their underpants with other people's used Kleenex and greet each other by high-fiving with unrefrigerated mayonaise   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Vaccine, Vaccination, Public health, Canada, dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, per cent of all adults  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pfizer and Moderna work on the variants, too; the others maybe not so much, so it's not a huge deal.  That being said, I got my first shot yesterday, but I'm still not palling around with the plague rats around here.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess someone better call the...

Fark user imageView Full Size



...Mayo Clinic!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🌑 that
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maple syrup fight!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 

gopher321: I guess someone better call the...

...Mayo Clinic!


Cinco de Mayo.  Five flavours.  Not just for spicy poutine any more.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While tossing around bags of milk.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't kink-shame.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew an exchange student from the Netherlands. He was stunned that we refrigerated mayo. Of course, he also drove a car covered in dinosaur shaped sponges, so...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Don't kink-shame.


Hey, some of us get off on kink shaming.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, summer in Canada only goes from 1-3 July, so no biggie.
 
starsrift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I knew an exchange student from the Netherlands. He was stunned that we refrigerated mayo. Of course, he also drove a car covered in dinosaur shaped sponges, so...


Silly Dutch. Don't they know that the dinosaurs go in the gas tank?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I knew an exchange student from the Netherlands. He was stunned that we refrigerated mayo. Of course, he also drove a car covered in dinosaur shaped sponges, so...


I dated a guy who thought mayo was shelf stable... He ended being about as nasty as unrefridgerated mayo
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You don't need to refrigerate mayonnaise. People are lots of the stuff before refrigerators. I know some old-timers today that keep it in the cupboard.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Canadian, with my first dose appointment in two weeks. I'm licking every stranger I see come June 1st.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So Canadians are following the Florida governor's method of vaccines that farkers had a huge problem with. Canadians are now Florida men
 
