(Zillow)   Busy. It's a little...busy   (zillow.com)
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more flair.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Busy enough to make Hong Kong look like Death Valley.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had acid trips that had less going on.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Bell on Free Taco Day is a little busy.  Porn hub during the pandemic is a little busy.

This is pre-pandemic Wal Mart Black Friday busy complete with, I'm pretty sure I saw, trampled bodies.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I sprained my eyes...
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ow, my eyes.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to imagine the amount of damage my kids would do within five minutes of entering the house.

It's a lot. A lot a lot
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it , but the knickknacks GTG.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The exterior, including the deck/patio area are okay, but even Liberace would disapprove of that ghastly interior.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good god. That kitchen.
 
EL EM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That empty wall between the shelf and soap dish will haunt my dreams.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ooooohhhhhh!
 
zulius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If by "Character," you mean John Travolta playing Nic Cage of Face/Off character, then, yes, it has "character"...
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think it's just the saturation and contrast. Looks 'shopped.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: The exterior, including the deck/patio area are okay, but even Liberace would disapprove of that ghastly interior.


Don't pick on fellow Farkers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Current occupant:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Perfection"
 
pushcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The dead tree trunk passing through the gazebo roof is a nice touch.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That back patio is incredible though.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: That back patio is incredible though.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x568]


It's actually a really cool house.  It just needs some paint to tone it down a little.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The person who decorated this home needs to install a whole bunch of Haldols in Pez-dispensers throughout the house.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd buy it- that stuff is just cosmetics
 
ar393
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Good god. That kitchen.


You found a kitchen?

The back deck is pretty cool.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Beautiful hardwood floors, the plaster looks great, nice size and it's $302/sq ft.
Get all the crap out of there, hire some painters, and it'd be gorgeous.
 
CRM119
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maddan: I've had acid trips that had less going on.

Was gonna say thats a great house for an acid test
 
runbuh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Street view.  The neighbors leave something to be desired if you want a little quiet on the weekends while you enjoy the back patio.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

runbuh: Street view.  The neighbors leave something to be desired if you want a little quiet on the weekends while you enjoy the back patio.

[Fark user image 850x464]


Before fleeing the DC area, I got used to $.5Million houses that sized depending on location.  That doesn't look like a location for small $.5M houses.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It looks rather staid in the first few shots from outside, then I was ready to fall in love when I saw all the plants...then...the rest of the inside. I got dizzy and slightly nauseated looking through the shots. Not sure why, but I suspect the decorator is supremely fussy and nervous.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was wandering around the desert north of Joshua Tree this morning, and my brain reset to the beauty of minimalism. As such, this place looks like a physical manifestation of insanity.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

runbuh: Street view.  The neighbors leave something to be desired if you want a little quiet on the weekends while you enjoy the back patio.

[Fark user image 850x464]



Quiet weekends? Good luck with that. A block away is an interstate highway.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd bet the current owners are interesting folks.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
100% convinced a witch lives there. Clearly some kind of nature/plant/green witch. Kind of charming but you'd be a fool to let your guard down in there.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maddan: I've had acid trips that had less going on.


This s more like Grandma stole your acid and then did some decorating.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn that hurts to look at
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Half those pictures look like those I Spy hidden-object pics.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Find the:

Angel
Mirror
Bell
Fork
Grapes
Lock
Phone
Umbrella
Duck
Pencil
...
 
jthsbay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
..."And we'll be playing 'Beauty and the Beast" soundtrack as you tour through this magical place!"
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's ready for the next Addams Family re-boot.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So if you buy the place how many months do you have too give the current occupants to move out.
 
