(The Hill)   Trader Joe's will no longer require customers to wear masks inside stores. Removing small parking lots remains non-negotiable   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Inoculation, Vaccination, Public health, Grocery store, Vaccine, Advice, guidance of health officials, Trader Joe  
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the line still be out to the street?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I popped into a TJs this week as they are about the only place around here that carries a favorite bourbon of mine and I wanted to celebrate my vaccination reaching full effectiveness. Of course they didn't have it.

/life goes on
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But what about Traitor Joe?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I keed, I keed
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ahh Trader Joe's....it's like a nightclub but everyone has reusable shopping bags.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can we all just keep wearing masks anyway?

Your breath stinks and you should be forced to smell it, not fire it in my face like a stink cannon.

Also stay they fark away, let's keep the 6ft rule.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stores are gonna start dropping the mask requirements like dominoes now. America has decided this plague is over, even if it's not. See yall at the next one!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Enjoy your disease!
(Especially the employees)
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Ahh Trader Joe's....it's like a nightclub but everyone has reusable shopping bags.


Club TJs? They need s bouncer to check proof, or it would be on the honor system aka it's a free-for-all.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Stores are gonna start dropping the mask requirements like dominoes now. America has decided this plague is over, even if it's not. See yall at the next one!


I can pencil you in for July 4th, my June 15th through the 30th will be booked.
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Inside Trader Joe's is the one place I WOULD want to wear a mask.

So don't shoot me for wearing one.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It will never cease to amaze me how big of an inconvenience wearing a mask was/is  for people,
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Trader Joe's will no longer require customers to wear masks inside stores. Removing small parking lots remains non-negotiable"

Trader Joe's, here I come!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But they still discriminate against us non-pants wearing folk..
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This will end well.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Despite being vaccinated, I will continue to mask up in public indoor spaces until we get much higher than *checks data* 36.2% fully vaccinated in this country.

If I'm in a place where you're vaxxed and I'm vaxxed? No mask needed.
 
