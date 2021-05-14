 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Six-year-old leukemia survivor is getting their wish thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation. Little Archer will get to blow shiat up   (kxan.com) divider line
17
    More: Hero, Road, Interstate Highway System, TxDOT crews, Austin, Texas, Interstate 35, Texas, Freeway, flyover Saturday morning  
•       •       •

624 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 9:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have a hard time working for Make a Wish. Every time I think about it, I just hate god more.

That one commercial with the little girl backstage at the ballet performance makes me want to burn down a church.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 GALVANIZE
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flyover?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember taking my 7 year old son to the Maker's Faire in california in 2014, and getting them to let him use the gigantic metal claw, "the hand of man", controlled by a small glove of sensors - he giddily used it to grab, crush and toss the provided surplus washing machines and refrigerators.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hackaday.comView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Southbound & DOWN!!
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I would have a hard time working for Make a Wish. Every time I think about it, I just hate god more.

That one commercial with the little girl backstage at the ballet performance makes me want to burn down a church.


I get it, but you really can't be angry at someone or something that isn't there.   I personally can't believe that a loving all powerful God would allow that, so I just assume one didn't.  Nature is an awful, messy thing, but somehow thats more comforting than "God's Plan called for it."
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I would have a hard time working for Make a Wish. Every time I think about it, I just hate god more.

That one commercial with the little girl backstage at the ballet performance makes me want to burn down a church.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If an Archer is going to take down an overpass, I would have hoped arrows might be involved.  They should at least play the William Tell Overture before she pushes the button.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: [media1.tenor.com image 400x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


Blowin' up the highway to
The danger zone...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm happy for that boy. He gets to do something fun, and I'm sure his life has not been much fun.

But, as a person who has driven over that "flyover" many times, I have to say that it's not very bad. Demolishing it to make a new one is either an admission that they did it wrong the first time (nope) or a way to make more money for the contractors. Unless you live in Texas, there's no way to comprehend the corruption of highway construction. There is not a single cloverleaf in all of Texas. I have been all over, and I know. The standard is to have "access roads" that have traffic lights at every crossing point. This supposedly goes back to the 1930s (1940s?) when a traffic light company bribed the highway department to make it that way. So, you get off the freeway onto the access road, wait for the light to change, and then you continue on the other road, probably hitting another traffic light.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

krispos42: Flyover?


I take it you haven't driven in Texas much.  I'm pretty sure I've flown in airplanes where the cruising altitude is lower than a Texas flyover.

/And don't get me started on the farking frontage roads....
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 400x433]


I almost feel bad for laughing as hard as I did
 
usernameguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
RAM--


Random Celebrity Insult Generator: [Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Aww...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.