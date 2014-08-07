 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Thousands of Jordanian protesters trying to reach King Hussain Bridge which leads to the occupied Palestine. No word if they brought any dimes   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That reminds me of the time I used a dime in a vending machine back in college....I needed a new heel for my shoe....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, Israel will just look at that as a target of opportunity.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly Jordan is responsible for most of the problems with Israel/Palestine. If they had set up a Palestinian state in the West Bank like they were supposed to, instead of annexing it, the history of the region would be very different. But that was a long time ago.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What'll that asshole think of next?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Frankly Jordan is responsible for most of the problems with Israel/Palestine. If they had set up a Palestinian state in the West Bank like they were supposed to, instead of annexing it, the history of the region would be very different. But that was a long time ago.


Being under Jordanian rule may had been a much better alternative than anything they got afterwards. They had citizenship, representation in the legislature. Although not sure how much that representation was worth in a monarchy that is barely constitutional. Still, it is unlikely that Palestine was gonna end up being a functional democracy, so the stable monarchy may had actually be a better choice.

In hindsight, if they ended up not liking the arrangement, they were likely much better off negotiating some sort of increased autonomy within the Jordanian state than they've ever been trying to negotiate with the Israelis. Eventually, maybe even leading to independence.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Somebody ride back and get a shiat load of dimes!"
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If arabs and jews stopped making babies like the mongols just slaughtered half of europe maybe they could get somewhere.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Frankly Jordan is responsible for most of the problems with Israel/Palestine.


You sound like a Jazz fan who's still peeved about that Byron Russel play in the Finals, but there was no pushoff.  Jordan juked him fair and square.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that Palestinian areas have been referred to as "occupied territories" for decades tells you everything you need to know about Isreal.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Christie recommend this, except for the GW Bridge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If arabs and jews stopped making babies like the mongols just slaughtered half of europe maybe they could get somewhere.


I am trying so hard to figure out what the fark you are saying.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
by most estimates, Jordan is anywhere from 50 to 70% Palestinian. Why don't they make Jordan the new Palestine?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is there a reason they aren't just driving there?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Is there a reason they aren't just driving there?


Don't have a car?
Ran out of gas?
Grandma farted in the car and everyone had to escape?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: by most estimates, Jordan is anywhere from 50 to 70% Palestinian. Why don't they make Jordan the new Palestine?


Israel won't let go of Gaza...?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

King Something: What'll that asshole think of next?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Frankly Jordan is responsible for most of the problems with Israel/Palestine. If they had set up a Palestinian state in the West Bank like they were supposed to, instead of annexing it, the history of the region would be very different. But that was a long time ago.


Perhaps, and this is just wild conjecture, the remnants of the Ottoman empire never should have been occupied by colonial powers? Maybe all of this stems from England stealing territory that wasn't theirs and randomly deciding to give it to people who didn't live there at the time? Maybe the original Israelis should have appreciated what a disservice they were doing to Palestinians and found another way?

Palestine got farked over by the international community and today they people whose nations did the farking want to sit around and criticize them as if they have any responsibility for the bullshiat that has been done to them for the last 90 years or so.

Israeli weapons kill Palestinian children and its "oh well Hamas is to blame" Hamas kills Jewish children and its "Damn those terrorists!"

Both groups have murdered children but only one of them was created wholecloth out of the decisions of non-natives.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: by most estimates, Jordan is anywhere from 50 to 70% Palestinian. Why don't they make Jordan the new Palestine?


They tried that once. Palestinians questioning the Jordanian king's commitment to sparkle motion tried to depose and/or assassinate so they could have the run of the place. I'm sure a name change was gonna be part of it.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If arabs and jews stopped making babies like the mongols just slaughtered half of europe maybe they could get somewhere.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bandito King: ArkPanda: Frankly Jordan is responsible for most of the problems with Israel/Palestine. If they had set up a Palestinian state in the West Bank like they were supposed to, instead of annexing it, the history of the region would be very different. But that was a long time ago.

Perhaps, and this is just wild conjecture, the remnants of the Ottoman empire never should have been occupied by colonial powers? Maybe all of this stems from England stealing territory that wasn't theirs and randomly deciding to give it to people who didn't live there at the time? Maybe the original Israelis should have appreciated what a disservice they were doing to Palestinians and found another way?

Palestine got farked over by the international community and today they people whose nations did the farking want to sit around and criticize them as if they have any responsibility for the bullshiat that has been done to them for the last 90 years or so.

Israeli weapons kill Palestinian children and its "oh well Hamas is to blame" Hamas kills Jewish children and its "Damn those terrorists!"

Both groups have murdered children but only one of them was created wholecloth out of the decisions of non-natives.


Damn well said!
 
mikefinch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So I take it things are starting to calm down...
 
kmfjd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Loneman1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LewDux: King Something: What'll that asshole think of next?

[Fark user image 150x200]


He took it personally.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: by most estimates, Jordan is anywhere from 50 to 70% Palestinian. Why don't they make Jordan the new Palestine?



Because "those people over there look like you" isn't an excuse for ethnic cleansing?

Who 'smarts' this shiat?  Oh right Farkers.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

King Something: What'll that asshole think of next?


They have to save their phony-baloney jobs!!!!!

//Harrumph, harrumph, harrumph!!!!
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Jordanians should make peace with Lebronon first.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gooch: The Jordanians should make peace with Lebronon first.


Lebronon? Is that Lebron James's cousin?
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kmfjd: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x356]


I'll just copy/paste from the 2 other Israel threads going on at the moment if you don't mind:

Israel puts a lot of effort to avoid dead Israelis: bomb shelters under every house, sophisticated missile detection systems allowing time to escape, Missile defense systems, etc. There should have been zero Israeli deaths. While the Palestinians put a lot of effort into increasing the number of their civilian casualties and they are very proud of it.
It's not as if the Palestinians aren't trying. They try very, very hard to murder as many Israelis as possible. Look at the damaged houses in Israel from the attacks last week, you think if the families didn't run to the bomb shelters they would have survived?  Also.
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Frankly Jordan is responsible for most of the problems with Israel/Palestine. If they had set up a Palestinian state in the West Bank like they were supposed to, instead of annexing it, the history of the region would be very different. But that was a long time ago.


or in this most recent upheaval, the Israelis dont need to systematically be removing thousands of Palestinians from East Jerusalem to hand over their property to settlers

this violence didnt come out of nowhere. it was deliberately stoked by the Israelis
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Loneman1: LewDux: King Something: What'll that asshole think of next?

[Fark user image 150x200]

He took it personally.


Gang Starr - Take It Personal
Youtube Sd1XAUPoBKI
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doesn't Jordan take up like 85% of pre-war Palestine
 
kmfjd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Actively minimizing casualties while simultaneously bombing a city , Death Toll 120, including 31 children and 19 women
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kbronsito: ArkPanda: Frankly Jordan is responsible for most of the problems with Israel/Palestine. If they had set up a Palestinian state in the West Bank like they were supposed to, instead of annexing it, the history of the region would be very different. But that was a long time ago.

Being under Jordanian rule may had been a much better alternative than anything they got afterwards. They had citizenship, representation in the legislature. Although not sure how much that representation was worth in a monarchy that is barely constitutional. Still, it is unlikely that Palestine was gonna end up being a functional democracy, so the stable monarchy may had actually be a better choice.

In hindsight, if they ended up not liking the arrangement, they were likely much better off negotiating some sort of increased autonomy within the Jordanian state than they've ever been trying to negotiate with the Israelis. Eventually, maybe even leading to independence.


One of the big friction points that does not get a lot of press is that there are Palestinian refugee camps from 47' and 67' on the Jordan side still to this day, and the Jordanian border is locked tight while are not quite as trigger happy as Egypt but they don't let Palestinians in and are harsh to border crossers.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kindms: or in this most recent upheaval, the Israelis dont need to systematically be removing thousands of Palestinians from East Jerusalem to hand over their property to settlers


I didn't know those eight families had thousands of people. interesting.

kindms: this violence didnt come out of nowhere. it was deliberately stoked by the Israelis


The violence started when Hamas spread their usual lie of "Jews area bout to conquer Al-Aqsa!" which started the riots. Hamas pissed that the PLO canceled the general elections putting an end to their effort to take over the West Bank sure didn't help.
 
