 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Police confirmed a Utah woman was killed when she was pulled into a mattress manufacturing machine   (local21news.com) divider line
52
    More: Weird, Purple Mattress plant, Woman, Women's suffrage, Heavy metal music, machine, Utah  
•       •       •

550 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 3:35 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say her fate was... (•_•) / ( •_•)>⌐■-■ / (⌐■_■) Sealeyd
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a ROUGH way to die.
I hope she at least rests in peace.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
so who's good at art?  What happens when you introduce red (as in blood) to purple?

I don't have my handy dandy color wheel chart available.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was Stephen King seen in the area?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Someone finally took Cure fandom waaay too far?

Let's Go To Bed
Youtube -1vuUFu475Y
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Watson said there is video of what happened, which will be examined as part of the investigation.


ewwwwwwwww
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: That's a ROUGH way to die.
I hope she at least rests in peace.


I hear those mattresses are quite comfortable!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Will they have to dig up & flip her casket over every couple of months to keep it from sagging in the middle?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sleep tight
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let me guess... it was one of those machines that could have had a safety cage for a few bucks extra, but their tight-budget management DGAF.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mattress Manufacturing Machine is the name of my Mumblebjork tribute band.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"YOU'RE KILLIN' ME LARRY!"
 
frankb00th
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hard way to go from what I ve seen of those types of accidents.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've heard of a Double Breasted Mattress Thrasher, but this is ridiculous.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rekt thread
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tragic memory foam.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Being sucked into any kind of machinery would be an awful way to go....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
PS:

Anyone ever seen the inside of a Purple Mattress? It's literally made of the same stuff they make Fleshlights out of, and covered with powder. You're literally sleeping on a giant Fleshlight covered in powder!

Purple Pillow Powdery Stuff and Smell
Youtube tZ9Hy9C3GbA
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it heat-sealed the mattress, it would be a Tempura-pedic
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't the box spring. I imagine that would hurt.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: PS:

Anyone ever seen the inside of a Purple Mattress? It's literally made of the same stuff they make Fleshlights out of, and covered with powder. You're literally sleeping on a giant Fleshlight covered in powder!

[YouTube video: Purple Pillow Powdery Stuff and Smell]


Giant Fleshlight Covered In Powder is the name of my Courtney Love cover band. . .
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: AAAAGGGGHHHH: PS:

Anyone ever seen the inside of a Purple Mattress? It's literally made of the same stuff they make Fleshlights out of, and covered with powder. You're literally sleeping on a giant Fleshlight covered in powder!

[YouTube video: Purple Pillow Powdery Stuff and Smell]

Giant Fleshlight Covered In Powder is the name of my Courtney Love cover band. . .


So,... the Whole Hole?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Watson said there is video of what happened, which will be examined as part of the investigation.

...and summarily leaked to the public.
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
jeebus, that sounds painful

/extra firm
//as in, stiff
///her, not me, dammit
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The article says it was "just an accident". More details, because if she did something stupid I would smell a Darwin Award.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds horrible, but not as horrible as the guy caught in the tuna oven.
 
HmmmNope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, are we going with a mattress sized casket, or just folding it up into the cardboard box?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn.  Need more caffeine.

I thought "pulled into" meant actually driving into the machine.

\switching shifts sucks
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
it's the wrong way to get a woman into bed...
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://www.osha.gov/pls/imis/acciden​t​search.html

kill some time if you like. might I suggest the keyword "horseplay" to get you started
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Watson said there is video of what happened, which will be examined as part of the investigation.

...and summarily leaked to the public.


The only people who need to see that are the investigators.

And the decision-makers at all manufacturing plants.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No worries, I have one of those.

You unroll it, wait a couple of hours and it's perfect. She'll be ok.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bet the case is stitched up
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: Sounds horrible, but not as horrible as the guy caught in the tuna oven.


And employers wonder why no one wants to go back to work for them.
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I worked at FedEX a guy who worked in one of the hubs bent over a conveyor and got his nipple ring ripped off. FedEx would regularly drill into everyone's head that jewelry and loose clothing were a no no since they really frowned upon having to shut a line down.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
so the purple people eater is true!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: it's the wrong way to get a woman into bed...


It was The Bill Cosby Mattress Company.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Their workers should be fighting for better protections, but they need to be more asSertave.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She's been lying down on the job.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A few months later
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hear she has a tag now that says "DO NOT REMOVE UNDER PENALTY OF LAW" that they can't remove.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SansNeural: GoldSpider: Watson said there is video of what happened, which will be examined as part of the investigation.

...and summarily leaked to the public.

The only people who need to see that are the investigators.

And the decision-makers at all manufacturing plants.


Oh I agree.  That don't change nuttin tho.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey, Billy! You're moms like an old mattress.  All lumpy and makes my back sore.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Queen size?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is what happens when a helpless woman get's stuck and her step-brother is not around to save her.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To claim that the woman's death was an "accident" is B.S.  Somebody somewhere in the factory did something that violated OSHA safety rules.

You can be sure that the U.S. Department of Labor is going give the factory's owner(s) a hefty fine for whatever safety violation that the factory is guilty of. OSHA will likely give the factory the most-thorough inspection the place has ever had.
 
booger42
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lady, Get Stuffed is an figurative expression only
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I envision something like a tree shredder. Not an ideal way to shuffle off this mortal coil.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: That's a ROUGH way to die.
I hope she at least rests in peace.


Industrial machinery? More likely in pieces.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.