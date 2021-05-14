 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Trip advisor says it is "concerned" that anyone took any of the content on their site seriously   (thehill.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Especially their ranking of bbq joints.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nothing is worse than food/drink snobs, sorry but being able to talk for 30 minutes about how this whiskey is aged in a oak barrel from a Scottish as opposed to a Canadian and pretending you can taste the difference and that justifies the price tag is not a substitute for a personality.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No Kansas City in their top 30. We are the birthplace of Burnt Ends ffs.

/For those who don't know:
//To make burnt ends, you cut a 1 inch layer off the outside of a brisket, then cube.
///They are amazing.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Texans and BBQ?

Those fighting words.

Personally I think it's rather expensive for my budget.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The top 10 worst cities from first to last on the list were Anchorage, Alaska; Plano, Texas

If there ever was a city with the worst food, Plano, Texas is the poster child. Nothing like a boomtown of the early 2010s filled up with the cheapest shiat to sell to the people for the most money. Stand by you decision, Trip Advisor.

I was going to have a big rant that being the last of the top ten didn't mean you sucked, but your bottom 10 was a masterpiece. But picking on Alaska seems a bit low. It doesn't have Hawaii tourist dollars. Just another "last stop for the 21st century" town.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Nothing is worse than food/drink snobs, sorry but being able to talk for 30 minutes about how this whiskey is aged in a oak barrel from a Scottish as opposed to a Canadian and pretending you can taste the difference and that justifies the price tag is not a substitute for a personality.


This isn't necessarily snobbery. BBQ in different regions can have vastly different flavors using the same ingredients.

The best example is those heathens in the Carolinas that use a mustard based BBQ sauce.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: The top 10 worst cities from first to last on the list were Anchorage, Alaska; Plano, Texas

If there ever was a city with the worst food, Plano, Texas is the poster child. Nothing like a boomtown of the early 2010s filled up with the cheapest shiat to sell to the people for the most money. Stand by you decision, Trip Advisor.

I was going to have a big rant that being the last of the top ten didn't mean you sucked, but your bottom 10 was a masterpiece. But picking on Alaska seems a bit low. It doesn't have Hawaii tourist dollars. Just another "last stop for the 21st century" town.


There are several good places in Anchorage.  The Blue Moose, the Moose's Tooth, and Snow City Cafe, assuming they're still there.
 
Phox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But if I wanted to try texas bbq... I would have to go to Texas... which is in America... the latter of which is full or guns and the former of which likes to let everyone open and conceal carry. I wonder if texans bully other bbq because they are packing heat to a bbq event and no one wants to catch lead over okay texas bbq.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I go to New Orleans for the BBQ"

-Said no one ever
 
eriphila [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It seems obvious that the historically BBQ areas would have more nitpicking reviewers, as well as fans of one place who dump on competitors.  Outside those areas reviewers would more likely just enthuse about the food where they are.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Texas would be #1 if people had enough electricity there to power their cell phones and review places on TripAdvisor.
 
TunaTacoTaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The BBQ Map From Hell
Youtube jB9n9DTCIqY
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Nothing is worse than food/drink snobs, sorry but being able to talk for 30 minutes about how this whiskey is aged in a oak barrel from a Scottish as opposed to a Canadian and pretending you can taste the difference and that justifies the price tag is not a substitute for a personality.


It might not be a personality but if you can't tell a Scotch from a Canadian you should get a Covid test because your taste buds are broken.
 
