(Daily Mail)   Cops shoot and kill a six-month-old puppy because. A) It growled at them. B) It licked them C) To put it out of its misery after its owner allegedly locked him in a cage and set it on fire   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
45
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's an arrestee who's going to have an interesting time in lockup.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a general rule I'm against police brutality. But occasionally there are grey areas....
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was in Australia. The police there killed a whopping 4 people last year.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: This was in Australia. The police there killed a whopping 4 people last year.


In Australia the police are just about the only thing that isn't likely to kill you.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad they didn't put that psycho asshole out of his misery.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I hope the person that lit the poor puppy on fire gets the same treatment. Stupid animal abusers.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Too bad they didn't put that psycho asshole out of his misery.


While I agree with the sentiment, he needs to suffer.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: This was in Australia. The police there killed a whopping 4 people last year.


Yeah in Murica, cops killing dogs never make the news since they kill tens of thousands per year with zero consequences.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: The_Sponge: Too bad they didn't put that psycho asshole out of his misery.

While I agree with the sentiment, he needs to suffer.


Good call.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a way to block all the articles from a single submitter?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: This was in Australia. The police there killed a whopping 4 people last year.


In a row?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you give stupid people guns
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm.... AwkwardI'mOKwithThis.png.

/The picture of a happy 6 month old puppy at the bottom of the article was a strange editorial choice.
//Fark that owner... HARD.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks subby...

lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone who doubts that humans are the worst species.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers are out for blood early today, I see.

Those of you with bloody revenge fantasies: get help.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: ArkPanda: This was in Australia. The police there killed a whopping 4 people last year.

Yeah in Murica, cops killing dogs never make the news since they kill tens of thousands per year with zero consequences.


I think you are overestimating it by quite a bit.  While animals do get shot by police, it usually is a local media story and there certainly is an investigation and usually litigation surrounding the incidents.  Police, despite the characterization, are usually animal owners themselves and have similar views as to actions against animals.  After all, if you were being attacked by a dog, and you had access to a weapon, are you saying you wouldn't protect yourself and allow yourself to be mauled?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: The_Sponge: Too bad they didn't put that psycho asshole out of his misery.

While I agree with the sentiment, he needs to suffer.


if only there was something they could put him in... 

and light it on fire.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock the person who set the puppy on fire in a cage. Pick up a machine gun or some kind of firearm that can discharge many rounds in a very short period of time. Turn that person into ground beef. The end.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Holy sh*t, some of you are f*cking psychotic. Arrest the guy, yes. Throw the book at him, yes.

Enacting your bizarre, violent revenge fantasies? What the f*ck is wrong with you?
 
Pucca
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just reading the headline caused me to cry. I'm going home and hugging my dog.

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Humans are a curse upon this world.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just had to put my old man, Teddy, to sleep last night.  Please give me 15 minutes alone with this owner.  Just me, them duct taped to a chair, and my tools from my workshop/smithy...

/Teddy was 3 years, 3 months, and a couple weeks
//easy to track since he (and his brother, Franklin) were born on my 40th birthday
 
Wolf892
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Heamer: Holy sh*t, some of you are f*cking psychotic. Arrest the guy, yes. Throw the book at him, yes.

Enacting your bizarre, violent revenge fantasies? What the f*ck is wrong with you?


Didn't like John Wick, eh?
 
vonster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: ArkPanda: This was in Australia. The police there killed a whopping 4 people last year.

Yeah in Murica, cops killing dogs never make the news since they kill tens of thousands per year with zero consequences.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pucca
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Heamer: Farkers are out for blood early today, I see.

Those of you with bloody revenge fantasies: get help.


Oh fark you. shiatstain set a dog on fire. Seriously fark you. That waste of space doesn't deserve to live. fark you.

/fark you
 
Pucca
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Heamer: Holy sh*t, some of you are f*cking psychotic. Arrest the guy, yes. Throw the book at him, yes.

Enacting your bizarre, violent revenge fantasies? What the f*ck is wrong with you?


He set a dog on fire. Nothing is wrong with us. You don't hurt children or animals. Set the farker on fire.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Heamer: Holy sh*t, some of you are f*cking psychotic. Arrest the guy, yes. Throw the book at him, yes.

Enacting your bizarre, violent revenge fantasies? What the f*ck is wrong with you?


Not a goddamn thing. I wouldn't kill this person, and if someone in prison did, I'd neither be happy nor unhappy about it. I love animals. Always have. Frankly, I like most animals more than I do people. I have an 11-month-old puppy and a 12-year-old cat. If anyone hurt so much as a hair on either of their bodies, I might not be responsible for my actions. They're family to me, just like my parents, my sister, and my boyfriend. I take violence against them as seriously as I do child abuse and elderly abuse.

All a puppy wants to do is cuddle with you, lick you, lay with you, and follow you around everywhere. All they want to do is love and be loved in return. This worthless piece of garbage locked that puppy in a cage and set it on fire. There isn't a violent revenge fantasy strong enough for this situation, IMO.

In short, get farked.
 
Gramma
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pucca: Just reading the headline caused me to cry. I'm going home and hugging my dog.

[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x701]


What a face! Love it
 
RatBomb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would be fine with articles like this never being greened.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: lolmao500: ArkPanda: This was in Australia. The police there killed a whopping 4 people last year.

Yeah in Murica, cops killing dogs never make the news since they kill tens of thousands per year with zero consequences.

I think you are overestimating it by quite a bit.  While animals do get shot by police, it usually is a local media story and there certainly is an investigation and usually litigation surrounding the incidents.  Police, despite the characterization, are usually animal owners themselves and have similar views as to actions against animals.


LOL sure bro.

Cops murder 25 dogs PER DAY according to the DOJ. So those are just the numbers that are tracked. Its way higher than that.

Cops Are Also Shooting Pets in Black and Brown Communities at Much Higher Rates

Number of cops killed by dogs = 0.
Number of cops being convicted of animal cruelty = 0

Since people seem to care more about dogs than black folks, if you want to start another DEFUND THE PIGS campaign.... maybe focus a big part of your attention on pigs murdering dogs like its no big deal with zero consequences... Once people see a bunch of videos of cops killing pets in front of the kids and laugh about it, there wont be much sympathy left for the pigs.
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: ArkPanda: This was in Australia. The police there killed a whopping 4 people last year.

Yeah in Murica, cops killing dogs never make the news since they kill tens of thousands per year with zero consequences.


Yeah in nuFark, unsubstantiated  and baseless statistics are presented as fact with zero challenges.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Heamer: Holy sh*t, some of you are f*cking psychotic. Arrest the guy, yes. Throw the book at him, yes.

Enacting your bizarre, violent revenge fantasies? What the f*ck is wrong with you?


Wishing that the asshole be set on fire isn't bizarre or violent. That punishment fits the crime.

Wishing that the asshole be subjected to listening to that damned Kars 4 Kids commercial 24/7 for life IS bizarre and violent. If you are in favor of this, then yes, you ARE pretty f*cked up.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Heamer: Holy sh*t, some of you are f*cking psychotic. Arrest the guy, yes. Throw the book at him, yes.

Enacting your bizarre, violent revenge fantasies? What the f*ck is wrong with you?


You really must be new here.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pucca: Just reading the headline caused me to cry. I'm going home and hugging my dog.

[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x701]


Jesus, that dog is weapons grade good boy. Lucky you. Give himz some skritches from me.
 
Luse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pucca: Just reading the headline caused me to cry. I'm going home and hugging my dog.

[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x701]


Right there with you. There's a special place in hell for "people" who can be this vicious to an animal, pretty sure it's on the same floor/level as Nazis.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
NEDM
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: I just had to put my old man, Teddy, to sleep last night.  Please give me 15 minutes alone with this owner.  Just me, them duct taped to a chair, and my tools from my workshop/smithy...

/Teddy was 3 years, 3 months, and a couple weeks
//easy to track since he (and his brother, Franklin) were born on my 40th birthday


You'd need 15 minutes? You're kind. Also sorry for your loss. I have a French Mastiff, sadly they have the distinction of being one of if not the shortest lived breed. He's 5 now which is at the low end of expected life span, 8 is the top. My only consolation is that he's a rescue so not "pure" bred and not showing any signs of decline. Still the lovable pup I brought home that wants nothing more than to be everyone's friend, cats included.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Heamer: Holy sh*t, some of you are f*cking psychotic. Arrest the guy, yes. Throw the book at him, yes.

Enacting your bizarre, violent revenge fantasies? What the f*ck is wrong with you?


We have to deal with assholes setting dogs on fire, that's what the fark is wrong with us.

/there are lines where I don't care about being nice anymore
//I'd want the serious investigation, just to prove the mofo did it - after that?  Sure gimme a gas can
///you want human rights?  Then within broad limits you need to act like a farking human
////torturing anyone or anything like that is outside those limits - so if what they get is also outside those limits then I'm not losing any farking sleep
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: ArkPanda: This was in Australia. The police there killed a whopping 4 people last year.

Yeah in Murica, cops killing dogs never make the news since they kill tens of thousands per year with zero consequences.


You are thinking of PETA
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

groppet: Well I hope the person that lit the poor puppy on fire gets the same treatment. Stupid animal abusers.


Except for the getting shot to be put out of misery part. I'd just leave him in the cage.
 
Luse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heamer: Holy sh*t, some of you are f*cking psychotic. Arrest the guy, yes. Throw the book at him, yes.

Enacting your bizarre, violent revenge fantasies? What the f*ck is wrong with you?

We have to deal with assholes setting dogs on fire, that's what the fark is wrong with us.

/there are lines where I don't care about being nice anymore
//I'd want the serious investigation, just to prove the mofo did it - after that?  Sure gimme a gas can
///you want human rights?  Then within broad limits you need to act like a farking human
////torturing anyone or anything like that is outside those limits - so if what they get is also outside those limits then I'm not losing any farking sleep


Also, most serial killers start by torturing animals. This isn't a revenge fantasy, it's a service to humanity. No, I wouldn't set him on fire because I hold myself to a higher standard. I would absolutely put a round between his eyes tho and it would be the best 50 cents I've ever spent.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You see Captain, I had to shoot the dog because it couldn't be saved. The bullet I fired went clean through the dog, ricocheted off one of the cage bars and struck the perp right between the eyes. Million to one shot, I tell ya.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Luse: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heamer: Holy sh*t, some of you are f*cking psychotic. Arrest the guy, yes. Throw the book at him, yes.

Enacting your bizarre, violent revenge fantasies? What the f*ck is wrong with you?

We have to deal with assholes setting dogs on fire, that's what the fark is wrong with us.

/there are lines where I don't care about being nice anymore
//I'd want the serious investigation, just to prove the mofo did it - after that?  Sure gimme a gas can
///you want human rights?  Then within broad limits you need to act like a farking human
////torturing anyone or anything like that is outside those limits - so if what they get is also outside those limits then I'm not losing any farking sleep

Also, most serial killers start by torturing animals. This isn't a revenge fantasy, it's a service to humanity. No, I wouldn't set him on fire because I hold myself to a higher standard. I would absolutely put a round between his eyes tho and it would be the best 50 cents

$3 I've ever spent.

FTFY
 
Luse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: Luse: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heamer: Holy sh*t, some of you are f*cking psychotic. Arrest the guy, yes. Throw the book at him, yes.

Enacting your bizarre, violent revenge fantasies? What the f*ck is wrong with you?

We have to deal with assholes setting dogs on fire, that's what the fark is wrong with us.

/there are lines where I don't care about being nice anymore
//I'd want the serious investigation, just to prove the mofo did it - after that?  Sure gimme a gas can
///you want human rights?  Then within broad limits you need to act like a farking human
////torturing anyone or anything like that is outside those limits - so if what they get is also outside those limits then I'm not losing any farking sleep

Also, most serial killers start by torturing animals. This isn't a revenge fantasy, it's a service to humanity. No, I wouldn't set him on fire because I hold myself to a higher standard. I would absolutely put a round between his eyes tho and it would be the best 50 cents $3 I've ever spent.

FTFY


Your bullets gold plated? Even .45 ammo you can get for about 80 cents a round. I'm also not going to waste a premium round on an unarmored target from near point blank. farker get's bulk reload, Blazer if I'm feeling generous that day.
 
