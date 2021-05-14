 Skip to content
(Axios)   The gas pipeline hackers got hacked, lost all their cash and control of their network. World's smallest violin heard playing   (axios.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure. I believe them.

/s
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade retweeted the story about them being brought down.  That fact is neither here nor there.  What's interesting is that someone is trying to amplify the story about their having retweeted it with the same quote:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dayummm, that's a shame.
Anyway....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
so there is a real IMF agency. Way to go there Mr Phelps....excellent work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Мы трахались, и теперь мы узнали

Joe's not taking any prisoners!

If Trump were still president, he'd be claiming that antifa shut down the pipeline.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The GOP will respond to this latest strong arm cancel culture, dropping them from Facebook and other computer things, asking where these hackers 1A and 2A rights are.  Unless the check doesn't clear.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Security experts say cyber criminal groups often disband and return under different names, and it therefore can't be determined if the disruption to DarkSide's infrastructure is legitimate or permanent..."
 
EL EM
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Something happened, but we don't know who or what to believe. Film at 11.
 
baorao
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
seems like oil money might have some allies and resources that the usual victims do not.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder how much identifying info they have on those servers.
 
DHT3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xcheopis: "Security experts say cyber criminal groups often disband and return under different names, and it therefore can't be determined if the disruption to DarkSide's infrastructure is legitimate or permanent..."


Conversely, someone inside their organization did it...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xcheopis: "Security experts say cyber criminal groups often disband and return under different names, and it therefore can't be determined if the disruption to DarkSide's infrastructure is legitimate or permanent..."


They re-emgerge as security experts, who saw this thing coming, but no one believed them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EL EM: Something happened, but we don't know who or what to believe. Film at 11.



I live this statement every day I turn on the news.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh come on, someone tell me, what the fark happened to the 5 million dollars?

someone must have it....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ain't Karma a biatch?
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
is this an "oh no they lost a poster" event or something actually significant?

I guess we don't really know at this point.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why on earth would the hackers announce this?
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh, Trump would have put out a series of unintelligible yet very strongly worded tweets. The rubes pay more attention that than actually doing something.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like the CIA got more money for the black budget....

/ what? How else did you think it happened? It's much easier to steal from a small group than a country or corporation
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My money's on, "Oh schitt, we farked up with all this attention" and now it's "Oh, we uh, yeah...we were hacked! It's all gone! Don't bother investigating us, it's all over and uh...done with?"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

coyo: Why on earth would the hackers announce this?


Because the whole thing was a scam?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
IRL player killer killers?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Ain't Karma a biatch?


So CP gave up 5 Million dollars... You know they are going to raise their prices to make up for that loss and any other loss they had while trying to de-bug and fix their network(s).

Will that show up in gas prices?

last week in Atlanta, gas was around $2.50 and yesterday I saw $3.00...

will it ever go back down to $2.50 again?
 
GORDON
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hello there, U.S. Cyber Command.

They're lucky there wasn't a drone strike involved
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GORDON: Hello there, U.S. Cyber Command.

They're lucky there wasn't a drone strike involved


Yet.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They'll either be back, or the mega-rich owners of the privately-held Colonial pipeline called in a favor.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Because the whole thing was a scam?


oh i love a good conspiracy theory. Go on...
 
baorao
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: kdawg7736: Ain't Karma a biatch?

So CP gave up 5 Million dollars... You know they are going to raise their prices to make up for that loss and any other loss they had while trying to de-bug and fix their network(s).

Will that show up in gas prices?

last week in Atlanta, gas was around $2.50 and yesterday I saw $3.00...

will it ever go back down to $2.50 again?


probably not. ever. the price of gasoline has never fluctuated by $0.50 before today.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seems like the new Sheriff didn't get the memo about Russians having immunity...
 
Gleeman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sad Trombone - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube CQeezCdF4mk
 
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should have done what I did 1998-2001 as a partner in a small paper-2-digital computer company selling complete systems for small businesses, told the owners of the companies what I told them, "Do you let your employees modify company vehicles? Well, company computers are company property too, and should be treated that way. Don't allow anything to be installed on your computers without our prior consent, or we will not be responsible in any way." and wrote the contracts that way. Backups for all systems, and in within a couple days we could have restored any system.

Companies like this should have a plan to restore core destroyed systems within 24 hours. If you don't lock down employee computers, then you are just asking for trouble. It is like giving everyone you employ a key to the front door.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't f*ck with Joe. New guy is not like the old guy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baorao: probably not. ever. the price of gasoline has never fluctuated by $0.50 before today.


I can't wait until the day we all get electric vehicles. Oh I'll be dead and buried by then but I hope to come back as a ghost and I'll float around to the middle east and laugh my farking head off at them.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: coyo: Why on earth would the hackers announce this?

Because the whole thing was a scam?


How so?
 
ha_satan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone want to bet hackers were from Ukraine?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnphantom: They should have done what I did 1998-2001 as a partner in a small paper-2-digital computer company selling complete systems for small businesses, told the owners of the companies what I told them, "Do you let your employees modify company vehicles? Well, company computers are company property too, and should be treated that way. Don't allow anything to be installed on your computers without our prior consent, or we will not be responsible in any way." and wrote the contracts that way. Backups for all systems, and in within a couple days we could have restored any system.

Companies like this should have a plan to restore core destroyed systems within 24 hours. If you don't lock down employee computers, then you are just asking for trouble. It is like giving everyone you employ a key to the front door.


It's my understanding that the decryption key Colonial got from DarkSide was screwed up and they restored their system from a backup.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What Putin collecting his cut not to turn them over to the US?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EL EM: Something happened, but we don't know who or what to believe. Film at 11.


As long as DarkSide got rekt I don't care.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeff5: johnphantom: They should have done what I did 1998-2001 as a partner in a small paper-2-digital computer company selling complete systems for small businesses, told the owners of the companies what I told them, "Do you let your employees modify company vehicles? Well, company computers are company property too, and should be treated that way. Don't allow anything to be installed on your computers without our prior consent, or we will not be responsible in any way." and wrote the contracts that way. Backups for all systems, and in within a couple days we could have restored any system.

Companies like this should have a plan to restore core destroyed systems within 24 hours. If you don't lock down employee computers, then you are just asking for trouble. It is like giving everyone you employ a key to the front door.

It's my understanding that the decryption key Colonial got from DarkSide was screwed up and they restored their system from a backup.


I wonder just how much of their *nix systems got compromised compared to the Microsoft ones. I bet the work was all done on the MS machines. This is what you get when a low end genius more interested in money above anything else makes your OS.
 
HighTechHick
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So... since the pipeline was shut down and the ransom was paid, was this operation a success or a failure?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I want to know who their advertisers are.

This ransomware attack was brought to you by Charmin.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Sure. I believe them.

/s


Just like a corporation, expect them to pop up with the same hackers, the same structure, and a different name.  Probably without the legal bankruptcy, although you never know with Russian law.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

coyo: Why on earth would the hackers announce this?


How do we know it was them? Maybe it was some Spec Ops  in a room full of corpses seated at computer screens.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HighTechHick: So... since the pipeline was shut down and the ransom was paid, was this operation a success or a failure?

[Fark user image 682x283]


I'm no expert but it sounds like somebody followed the money Colonial paid and snatched everything it touched, including some BitCoin wallets, THEN offered to let the leaders meet some SEALs if they didn't pull the plug on ongoing "affiliate" operations.

Seems they didn't want to take the meeting...
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I read somewhere that Darkside leases out their tools and takes a cut of the profits/ransom. Wonder if one of the leases hit this target that was too big for them to handle?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HighTechHick: So... since the pipeline was shut down and the ransom was paid, was this operation a success or a failure?

[Fark user image 682x283]


If we just took all the money back, I'd say it was a success. From what I understand the hackers didn't shut down the pipeline, the company that runs it did that as a precaution. The hackers just froze out access to the business end servers.

Plus there wouldn't have been a shortage if everyone had behaved rationally.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
so...does Colonial get it's 5 mills back?
 
baorao
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pc_gator: so...does Colonial get it's 5 mills back?


that's not how you learn the proper lesson.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: HighTechHick: So... since the pipeline was shut down and the ransom was paid, was this operation a success or a failure?

[Fark user image 682x283]

If we just took all the money back, I'd say it was a success. From what I understand the hackers didn't shut down the pipeline, the company that runs it did that as a precaution. The hackers just froze out access to the business end servers.

Plus there wouldn't have been a shortage if everyone had behaved rationally.


All they hacked was Colonial's financial system, they shut down the pipeline because they couldn't properly charge for the gas delivered.
 
