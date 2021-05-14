 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Usually you only see this in the country   (fox5dc.com) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jimmy Rabbitte: What are you doing here, then?
Failed Drug Buyer: Well, I saw everyone else lining up, so, uh - I thought you were selling drugs.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, city folks.. no beer in hand... probably hiding the dooby....
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a guy who drives past our facility several times a week on a riding mower. Don't know if he is going to cut grass or if he is just getting around
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OlderGuy: Nah, city folks.. no beer in hand... probably hiding the dooby....


Yeah, it's Rockville. This area hasn't been "country" since like the civil war. Maybe earlier.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: OlderGuy: Nah, city folks.. no beer in hand... probably hiding the dooby....

Yeah, it's Rockville. This area hasn't been "country" since like the civil war. Maybe earlier.


Well it didn't really start to grow until after WW2, King Farm right there at the Shady Grove metro station was still a farm until about 20ish years ago or so.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Folks in that part of Maryland aren't used to seeing anyone do "work." When I lived in Bethesda, I once fixed a loose panel on the bottom of my car. 10 minute job, no big deal, but I had to lay under the front of the car. In 10 minutes time, at least five passersby stopped to ask if I was okay and wondered aloud what the hell I was doing. These people had never seen a guy work on his car, before. I was so perturbed by the intrusion that I got out from under the car and put my pants back on. These city folks don't know nothing...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is still news?

I don't care anymore.

No mow.
No mow.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

groppet: mongbiohazard: OlderGuy: Nah, city folks.. no beer in hand... probably hiding the dooby....

Yeah, it's Rockville. This area hasn't been "country" since like the civil war. Maybe earlier.

Well it didn't really start to grow until after WW2, King Farm right there at the Shady Grove metro station was still a farm until about 20ish years ago or so.


Technically correct, but for folks who don't live around here that's kinda misleading though. When the King Farm apartment complexes were built 20 years ago, King Farm had long been a relic and Rockville proper had been well developed already. I moved to Rockville in 1990, and it looked pretty much the same as it does now. Shady Grove is also technically in Rockville, but is just as close to Gaithersburg as Rockville.

Rockville definitely built up a lot in the Post WWII timeframe (I'm typing this from inside one of those houses), but it would not be accurate to call it "country". Rockville's been a suburb for politicians, business people, and folks working in DC for a very long time.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rockville trifecta in play!
 
foxtail
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why is that so unusual? I live 3 blocks from the gas station. I have done this a few times when I did not have a descent gas can or that time a friend had my truck.
 
