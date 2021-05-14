 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Don't smoke and sanitize   (wtop.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How much farking sanitizer did they use? Jeebus
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: How much farking sanitizer did they use? Jeebus


Probably ignited it in his hand then immediately rubbed his hands all over the seats to stop the ouch.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't smoke.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well at least he got all the covid in the car.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was there also hoarded gas in the backseat?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As long as I can still smoke while I fill up garbage bags and styrofoam coolers with gasoline, it'll be alright.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hand sanitizer is ethyl alcohol in gel form. Vapors are VERY flammable.  I have a bottle of the stuff on my work bench.  First thing on the label:  WARNING: FLAMMABLE!
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know smokers are hopeless addicts, but trying to smoke hand sanitizer is just not smart.

There is nothing in the world more helpless and irresponsible and depraved than a man in the depths of a hand sanitizer smoking binge.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OkieDookie: As long as I can still smoke while I fill up garbage bags and styrofoam coolers with gasoline, it'll be alright.



Garbage bags for gasoline!   Bad idea!   The gasoline will dissolve the plastic!

I use cardboard boxes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpaceyCat: Hand sanitizer is ethyl alcohol in gel form. Vapors are VERY flammable.  I have a bottle of the stuff on my work bench.  First thing on the label:  WARNING: FLAMMABLE!


My bottle says it's INFLAMMABLE.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am kind of surprised we have not seen more stories like this the last year.
 
