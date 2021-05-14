 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Man who is accused of killing his missing wife submitted a ballot for her because he wanted Trump to win   (kdvr.com) divider line
6
    More: Stupid, Murder, Crime, Fraud, Husband, Marriage, presidential ballot, Barry Morphew, Forced disappearance  
•       •       •

56 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 1:10 PM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That is really all ya need to know about Trump voters, in a nutshell.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Made BINGO in one headline.  Nice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Murder is the least of his crimes.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Probably killed her because she told him she was gonna vote for Biden.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
> "I know she (Suzanne) was going to vote for Trump anyways,"

What a respectful man, honoring his deceased wife's wishes.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not the least bit surprised when I find out a person who always votes Republican is a terrible person.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.