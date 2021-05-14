 Skip to content
(Slate)   A Slatesplanation of why Iraq was a Liberal war   (slate.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christopher Hitchens, writing in the Nation and then Slate, was one of the leading voices on the left supporting the war.

I liked Hitchens, even when I completely disagreed with him.  But a leading voice on the left?

Stopped reading right there.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were afraid of being called a pussy.

There, I just saved you some of your life.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bush Sr (R): Iraq War!
Clinton (D): lol no.
Bush Jr (R): WMDs! Iraq War!
Obama (D): wtf did these assholes get us into.
Some idiot (I): Iraq War was liberal!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YELLOW CAKE!!!!!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.csmonitor.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminder:   It's always the Left's fault.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because anyone who didnt get in line was shouted down as a pussy by republicans who used 9/11 as an excuse to do every stupid ass thing on their wish list.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FWIW, at the time I thought that invading Iraq was a bad idea that could lead to a quagmire due to lack of credible intelligence presented to the public.

I never thought it was last that long, and cost that much though.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: Reminder:   It's always the Left's fault.


"Why didn't you try harder to stop us from doing something stupid, libs?  This is really on you."

-Conservatives
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [upload.wikimedia.org image 600x450]


That reminded me of something from GI Joe:

It's the Cobara Mobile Bio Weapons action playset featuring life-like fermentation tanks!  And it glows in the dark!

Hans Blix not included.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iraq was a bad war. Desert Shield met American goals, and Desert Storm was an overreach, but manageable. Everything that happened due to 9/11 was a complete clusterfark and we should never have taken those actions.

Colin Powell was a key figure in that drumbeat to war, and it will be a stain on his record for as long as he's remembered by history.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [images.csmonitor.com image 850x592]


Ah - obvious leftist.
If you know what I mean.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it was such a liberal war that's why all those conservatives were getting up in the news and on Capitol hill saying there was an imminent threat from Iraq. Why was Iraq a threat? Those conservatives said they had weapons of mass destruction (WMD) rolling around Iraq in seekrit mobile labs. They then proceeded to make sure that was published far and wide, along with condemning anyone who dared to question if their bloviating was true. The labeled the person questioning the veracity of the information as someone who hated America and was soft on terror.

So -expletive- off you revisionist -expletive- conservative arseholes.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you go by the polls something like 70+% of Americans thought invading Iraq was a great idea at the time.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neoliberal is the word the writer is looking for.  Particularly since it included, as the writer acknowledged, primarily the foreign policy establishment, which is the definition of neoliberal.

As to Hitchens, British Trotskyists have a long and proud history of going (more) bugfark once they hit middle age.  It's really odd.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why So Many Liberals Supported Invading Iraq
In some ways, the left's hawks and the neocons were coming from a similar place.

So many. Some.

FFS. That's not suggesting Iraq was a liberal war and a liberal war only, subby.

/which i'm sure you're not trying to do or anything because that would never happen

/and 'liberals' are not 'the left'
//they can be part of the left, depending on policy. they are not necessarily part of the left.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not 100% sure the Fark headline here really captures the spirit of the article. For example, the headline of the article is "Why So Many Liberals Supported Invading Iraq". Additionally, this line is found in the text: "Not every liberal supported the war, by a long shot"

That all seems... eminently reasonable, all things considered.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an element of truth in that, in so far as it is more of a liberal notion that we should be "the world's policeman" and intervene to depose ruthless dictators. And there were voices on the Left that made an issue of Saddam Hussein gassing his own people (Kurds).

But it wasn't a liberal war. The two motivations were Cheney looking to push a war with outsourced corporate graft, and Bush looking to redeem the family name in some twisted way.
 
Into The Water With Rocks In Your Pockets
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Christopher Hitchens, writing in the Nation and then Slate, was one of the leading voices on the left supporting the war.

I liked Hitchens, even when I completely disagreed with him.  But a leading voice on the left?

Stopped reading right there.


Oh my god, this. I literally yelled at my computer screen - Chris Hitchens is not on the left!

/deep breaths
//oooo.. sahhhh
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: FWIW, at the time I thought that invading Iraq was a bad idea that could lead to a quagmire due to lack of credible intelligence presented to the public.

I never thought it was last that long, and cost that much though.


I didn't think we were going to invade.  It seemed so obviously dumb, I thought it was just saber rattling so Bush could set up a strong inspection regime to score a foreign policy win.

I was, uh, both correct and hideously wrong.

Oops.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of these writers were deeply tied in to power and the establishment.

There's your explanation, right there.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: If you go by the polls something like 70+% of Americans thought invading Iraq was a great idea at the time.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/teehee uwu you're welcome curtsy upvote
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Into The Water With Rocks In Your Pockets: Dewey Fidalgo: Christopher Hitchens, writing in the Nation and then Slate, was one of the leading voices on the left supporting the war.

I liked Hitchens, even when I completely disagreed with him.  But a leading voice on the left?

Stopped reading right there.

Oh my god, this. I literally yelled at my computer screen - Chris Hitchens is not on the left!

/deep breaths
//oooo.. sahhhh


He was a violent Hitchenite. I liked him because he's as crazy as me just a wholeeeeeeeeeee lot smarter. But he was not a leftist. They only claim he was because he destroyed so many of their stupid arguments. But he also destroyed so, so many leftist arguments.

I like that... we can destroy a lot on both sides and have a lot of bourbon/scotch while doing so.

He is missed, but he was very f*cking wrong about Iraq. Saddam was worth killing, but the only way to do that is from within the country by supporting an overthrow, not what we did. What we did was reckless, short-sighted, and killed far too many people.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amurica has never lost a war. NEVER LOST A WAR.

/ Vietnam, for instance, was not a war. It was a conflict. The Korean War was not lost and besides, it was a UN police operation. The War of 1812, to annex Canada, was not a War of Annexation because Canada is not a real country. They just gave it a pass on the Manifest Destiny because the climate is too awful.

To paraphrase John Sturat Mill, the author of On Liberty, not all conservatives are assholes, but I think you will have to agree that most assholes are conservatives.

// Speaking of assholes, James Madison was not only the Father of Manifest Destiny, but also very short, the shortest of all Presidents in fact. And a nasty piece of work who once fought a duel because of a lady he insulted.

Not my favourite cousin. But not all my cousins are assholes, or even conservatives. But all US Presidents are my cousins. The Bushes, the Obamas, the Clintons and the Mafia family which cannot be named are all my cousins, which only goes to show the hazards of genealogy, genetics and snobbery. Pull at one family line and you may find it attached to garbage fish or worse, a Great White Shark.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 480x1446]


I like the token Whitey in the background. Just like real White House politics. There's always an Easter egg in there some where.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 480x1446]

I like the token Whitey in the background. Just like real White House politics. There's always an Easter egg in there some where.


The guy in the back wearing a suit with a stocking cap.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: Reminder:   It's always the Left's fault.


Andrea Mitchell was/is... part of... the Left?

/the sooner liberals start admitting liberalism isn't necessarily part of the left, the better off this country will be
//plenty of liberals are bound up into right-wing policy and have been for decades
///socially liberal, domestically, doesn't automatically qualify anyone to be 'on the left'
//*opus flapping left wing*
/five
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no war but class war
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave Chappelle is just adorable. Or as the French say, mignon. The Japanese have the same concept, but use the American word "cute". Some things that are cute include girls with legs up to their necks and hippopotami. Also, Sumo wrestlers especially the young ones who have to change their Masters' diapers like a Trump employee.
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at it from a Canadian perspective was odd. Taliban based in Afghanistan attacked America and they decide to go after Iraq. American media rah rahing and waving flags excitedly promoted the war. We were told Hans Blix with the U.N. had unfettered access and found nothing, hence our refusal to join in.
Rumsfield sold Hussein WMD's to attack Iran and then leads the charge to invade them for it.
Crazy.  The only thing a person could blame American liberals for was not taking a stronger stance against it. They were practically complicit in it all.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't a better use of Slate's time to discuss, in detail, just how that war turned out?  They list the reasons for the war, guy could take those points, stack them up against outcomes. have a dandy little article.  Easier to blame on the libs, I suppose. And Hitchens. Obviously did not repeat myself.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US two-headed Uniparty always supports more war.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Man: Looking at it from a Canadian perspective was odd. Taliban based in Afghanistan attacked America and they decide to go after Iraq.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They were afraid of being called a pussy.

There, I just saved you some of your life.


A terrorist hugging pussy, for completeness sake.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: brantgoose: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 480x1446]

I like the token Whitey in the background. Just like real White House politics. There's always an Easter egg in there some where.

The guy in the back wearing a suit with a stocking cap.


Very true, but he is just one of the black politcos.

Maybe he is going yachting after the press conference. Maybe it's a sailor's knitted cap.

It's not a faux pas. It's style. He probably bought the stocking hat at Amberwhatzit & Fitch.

Do black people still do A&F?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: The US two-headed Uniparty always supports more war.


Don't blame me.  I voted for Tulsi.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definition of irony: Afghans wearing a pork pie hat.

They all do, you know, when they don't have a turban or a bernouse.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [upload.wikimedia.org image 600x450]


I'm going to use that in my business plan before I launch my mobile home brewery business.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [upload.wikimedia.org image 600x450]


Oh, you are wicked to remember such things. I would even go so far as to say you are as maliciously well-informed as a Canadian.

(Name Checks Out meme here.)
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Definition of irony: Afghans wearing a pork pie hat.

They all do, you know, when they don't have a turban or a bernouse.


That hat.   There are paintings found in Macedonian tombs with some of the men wearing those exact hats.   This is after Alexander's time there.   Did the Macedonians bring that hat to what is now Afghanistan, or did the Macedonians take the hat back with them when they left?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Why So Many Liberals Supported Invading Iraq
In some ways, the left's hawks and the neocons were coming from a similar place.

So many. Some.

FFS. That's not suggesting Iraq was a liberal war and a liberal war only, subby.

/which i'm sure you're not trying to do or anything because that would never happen

/and 'liberals' are not 'the left'
//they can be part of the left, depending on policy. they are not necessarily part of the left.


Oh really.
Then what is "the left" and what is "liberal"?
For example, how do "the left" and "liberals" differ regarding whether cops should kill black people?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet if you scratched the surface a lot of these nominal liberals stood to gain from the war, personally and financially.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: Reminder:   It's always the Left's fault.


Nobody's accusing the *left* of supporting the war, just liberals.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They were afraid of being called a pussy.

There, I just saved you some of your life.


On election day, 2002 I was standing outside a polling place holding a sign for some loser whose name you wouldn't recognize.  Next to me was a sign holder for another loser whose name you might not recognize, Randall Forsberg.  She ran for US Senate as a last minute write-in candidate because Kerry was going to vote for war to fuel his 2004 presidential ambitions.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The short answer is because they're bloodthirsty scumbags. The somewhat longer answer is that they're bloodthirsty racist imperialist scumbags. Yes, this means you, all Farkers who cheered on that murderfest.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The objectives and strategy for the War were basically non-existent. Further, what we have learned is that it is almost impossible to win a conventional war now since it isn't exactly waged against nations anymore. We did not go to War with Iraq, we invaded Iraq. We went to War with "terrorism" which is an unwinnable war. What exactly are the objectives to winning said war? You might win some battles, but winning the war is impossible.

Further, what we have come to know is that Americans have a very short attention span. They do not care about or look at the long term but short term.  We accomplished that. Killed Saddam. Killed Osama Bin Laden. Killed like 200 second in command Taliban leaders. Killed Qasem Sueilemani. Have been sitting in Iraq for decades and everyone knows the moment we leave, that place is going to turn into a violent fire sale. For what? Retribution? Is it worth the price? Perhaps we wage "war" a little differently.
 
