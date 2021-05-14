 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Mobile)   Old and busted: Road rage. New hotness: Boat rage   (fox10tv.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just sayin'... Boat rage pre-dates road rage by thousands of years.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Just sayin'... Boat rage pre-dates road rage by thousands of years.


What's the line between boat rage and naval warfare?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Monty_Zoncolan: Just sayin'... Boat rage pre-dates road rage by thousands of years.

What's the line between boat rage and naval warfare?


International Waters.

There be no law 'pon the seas.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Monty_Zoncolan: Just sayin'... Boat rage pre-dates road rage by thousands of years.

What's the line between boat rage and naval warfare?


Public boat ramps.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Monty_Zoncolan: Just sayin'... Boat rage pre-dates road rage by thousands of years.

What's the line between boat rage and naval warfare?


THe mast line.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
am21.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
dubsism.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh sure, you block one canal and cause a worldwide shipping panic and now everyone gets all ragey.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm sure those people didn't deserve a severe beating and being held under water until they feared being drowned, but I wonder what they did to cause 12 people to wait around for them for 2 hours.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [dubsism.files.wordpress.com image 516x348]


fark I'm old. I can remember when that "yacht" would be considered a significant boat a rich dude would actually own.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
if you steal a truck with a boat trailer attached...
is it carjacking AND piracy?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Monty_Zoncolan: Just sayin'... Boat rage pre-dates road rage by thousands of years.

What's the line between boat rage and naval warfare?


Stand-off range?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LOOOOSANNAH!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No to be confused with motorboat rage.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Andy Samberg approves.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Monty_Zoncolan: Just sayin'... Boat rage pre-dates road rage by thousands of years.

What's the line between boat rage and naval warfare?


theres a lot of gray area
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"the reason why, these grown men sat there and waited for two hours,"

There is nothing more dangerous than an American who has been inconvenienced.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I'm sure those people didn't deserve a severe beating and being held under water until they feared being drowned, but I wonder what they did to cause 12 people to wait around for them for 2 hours.


Yep, that's the question. After 20 minutes in the sun you would think most people would sat "screw this, let's get out of here". But what made them sit there and wait.
 
RudyTenudy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stupid is as stupid does.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oopsboom: ShavedOrangutan: Monty_Zoncolan: Just sayin'... Boat rage pre-dates road rage by thousands of years.

What's the line between boat rage and naval warfare?

theres a lot of gray area
[Fark user image image 440x294]


I love thinking about him firing that gun and being propelled backwards from the force..
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I'm sure those people didn't deserve a severe beating and being held under water until they feared being drowned, but I wonder what they did to cause 12 people to wait around for them for 2 hours.


With it being Alabama, I'm going to guess they were wearing masks on the boat ramp when launching their boat and the other 12 people took exception to that as a personal insult to them, so waited till they came back to kick their ass.

That, or the 12 people said something like "roll tide" and the people on the boat responded with something nice and positive to say about auburn.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oopsboom: ShavedOrangutan: Monty_Zoncolan: Just sayin'... Boat rage pre-dates road rage by thousands of years.

What's the line between boat rage and naval warfare?

theres a lot of gray area
[Fark user image 440x294]


That looks like an 80s G.I. Joe toy.
 
