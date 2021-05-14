 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   I see your burnt down Hummer and raise you a burnt down Pontiac with the driver still inside   (jalopnik.com) divider line
58
    More: Dumbass, Automobile, Southern United States, North Carolina, English-language films, South Carolina, Pontiac G6, Greenville, South Carolina, South Carolina woman  
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so it begins.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If that driver wasn't hot before, she is now.
 
skyotter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe we could solve the cicada problem by telling everyone there's a cicada shortage, and ask them to not hoard or stockpile cicadas.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Roll coal!

/Charcoal is still coal, right?
 
KitchenBacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wild card biatches!!!
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To be filed in the drawer labelled Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I...I don't like this game.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
shiat like this is why I'm going to just lay low for the first few months of whatever Civil War we end up having. I know people are expecting to all be badasses, but we are definitely underestimating how much it'll resemble something like "Burn After Reading" except on a national scale.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The only reason there's a slight shortage is because of A-holes like this.  Buying all the gas and setting it on fire, SMH.  Just wasteful.

On a serious note, some of my family works for Colonial, who owns the pipeline, they weren't worried about the shutdown beyond like a day, but the general populace is full of idiots who compound the problems with their panic buying and other irrational responses.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So this is what schadenfreude feels like.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Darwin's Barbeque.
 
phenn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The driver exited the car while on fire and the officer pushed her to the ground in an effort to put her out.

Sure. THAT'S the reason.

lol. Great story for the grandkids one day.
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The driver, a 28-year-old South Carolina woman, hit the gas instead.

(snerk)
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x676]


$20 says she blames Biden for burning the car
 
b0rg9
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA:  A South Carolina woman found herself on fire after rolling a Pontiac G6 during short a police chase.
"Poppin' petrol in the trunk, like a dipsh*t
When we hoard, we do it wrong gettin' lit sh*t
Slippin' off the road in my ride with my gas fix
Now I'm feelin' so fried in my G 6..."
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: The only reason there's a slight shortage is because of A-holes like this.  Buying all the gas and setting it on fire, SMH.  Just wasteful.

On a serious note, some of my family works for Colonial, who owns the pipeline, they weren't worried about the shutdown beyond like a day, but the general populace is full of idiots who compound the problems with their panic buying and other irrational responses.


I qualify for the cybersecurity manager position they posted, but you really would be hard pressed to get me to take it. They are too far gone for one person to come in and clean up. Now, my company would gladly come out and redo their IT infrastructure and rewrite and enforce policies, but again, Colonial isn't going to want to pay what it would cost to do this.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The driver, a 28-year-old South Carolina woman, hit the gas instead. She lost control and flipped the car before the officer could even make the radio call.

Lady drivers, am I right?
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like Fark has a new "smoking hot" meme.
 
KB202
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Okay, I was busy with a client project and missed world news for a few days.

WTAH US?!?
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised that she wasn't driving the white trash vehicle of choice: the Pontiac Grand Prix.

Look at the fancy redneck and her G6. She'll be the richest idiot in the burn ward.
 
LobsterSausage
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: The driver, a 28-year-old South Carolina woman, hit the gas instead.

(snerk)


In Stupid Carolina, gas hits you!
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Farce-Side: The only reason there's a slight shortage is because of A-holes like this.  Buying all the gas and setting it on fire, SMH.  Just wasteful.

On a serious note, some of my family works for Colonial, who owns the pipeline, they weren't worried about the shutdown beyond like a day, but the general populace is full of idiots who compound the problems with their panic buying and other irrational responses.

I qualify for the cybersecurity manager position they posted, but you really would be hard pressed to get me to take it. They are too far gone for one person to come in and clean up. Now, my company would gladly come out and redo their IT infrastructure and rewrite and enforce policies, but again, Colonial isn't going to want to pay what it would cost to do this.


Would your company charge more or less than the $5 million paid to the hackers?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's her Vibe, I guess.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: PTP_Professor: Farce-Side: The only reason there's a slight shortage is because of A-holes like this.  Buying all the gas and setting it on fire, SMH.  Just wasteful.

On a serious note, some of my family works for Colonial, who owns the pipeline, they weren't worried about the shutdown beyond like a day, but the general populace is full of idiots who compound the problems with their panic buying and other irrational responses.

I qualify for the cybersecurity manager position they posted, but you really would be hard pressed to get me to take it. They are too far gone for one person to come in and clean up. Now, my company would gladly come out and redo their IT infrastructure and rewrite and enforce policies, but again, Colonial isn't going to want to pay what it would cost to do this.

Would your company charge more or less than the $5 million paid to the hackers?


More importantly, would their company charge more or less than the cost to settle the lawsuits that arise from this?
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skyotter: Maybe we could solve the cicada problem by telling everyone there's a cicada shortage, and ask them to not hoard or stockpile cicadas.


I want to either smart or funny that post, but can't decide which.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: The only reason there's a slight shortage is because of A-holes like this.  Buying all the gas and setting it on fire, SMH.  Just wasteful.

On a serious note, some of my family works for Colonial, who owns the pipeline, they weren't worried about the shutdown beyond like a day, but the general populace is full of idiots who compound the problems with their panic buying and other irrational responses.


No, not entirely. The reason there is an issue is that the governors of North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia declared it as a state emergency. You can't declare an emergency and then expect people to not act like it's an emergency.

The governors offices caused the actual problem they supposedly were attempting to avoid. With out that, no one would have known because no one knows where their gas comes from. The attack is announced on the 7th, no one cares. On the 9th the federal government issues a state of emergency, followed by the states doing the same thing on the 10th. On the 10th, hording starts.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rudemix: To be filed in the drawer labelled Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes.


I thought the game was FAFO (fark around and find out).
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: PTP_Professor: Farce-Side: The only reason there's a slight shortage is because of A-holes like this.  Buying all the gas and setting it on fire, SMH.  Just wasteful.

On a serious note, some of my family works for Colonial, who owns the pipeline, they weren't worried about the shutdown beyond like a day, but the general populace is full of idiots who compound the problems with their panic buying and other irrational responses.

I qualify for the cybersecurity manager position they posted, but you really would be hard pressed to get me to take it. They are too far gone for one person to come in and clean up. Now, my company would gladly come out and redo their IT infrastructure and rewrite and enforce policies, but again, Colonial isn't going to want to pay what it would cost to do this.

Would your company charge more or less than the $5 million paid to the hackers?


They consider it part of the cost of doing business. Much like environmental disasters that they create. It's cheaper to keep using old and decaying equipment that's prone to failure than to replace it before it fails. And the taxpayers pick up the bill for the pollution.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Farce-Side: The only reason there's a slight shortage is because of A-holes like this.  Buying all the gas and setting it on fire, SMH.  Just wasteful.

On a serious note, some of my family works for Colonial, who owns the pipeline, they weren't worried about the shutdown beyond like a day, but the general populace is full of idiots who compound the problems with their panic buying and other irrational responses.

No, not entirely. The reason there is an issue is that the governors of North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia declared it as a state emergency. You can't declare an emergency and then expect people to not act like it's an emergency.

The governors offices caused the actual problem they supposedly were attempting to avoid. With out that, no one would have known because no one knows where their gas comes from. The attack is announced on the 7th, no one cares. On the 9th the federal government issues a state of emergency, followed by the states doing the same thing on the 10th. On the 10th, hording starts.


Southern governors: "What's the problem, and how can we make it worse?"
 
Number 216
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People that are doing this during the gas crisis are short bus seat warmers. There's a more appropriate word but Fark doesn't allow it anymore

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

b0rg9: FTA:  A South Carolina woman found herself on fire after rolling a Pontiac G6 during short a police chase.
"Poppin' petrol in the trunk, like a dipsh*t
When we hoard, we do it wrong gettin' lit sh*t
Slippin' off the road in my ride with my gas fix
Now I'm feelin' so fried in my G 6..."


/that's a hip tune, cat
//sorry I am not up on today's lingo
///three out of respect for the lit G6
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KB202: Okay, I was busy with a client project and missed world news for a few days.

WTAH US?!?


Idiots. Idiots everywhere.
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Bathroom Samurai: PTP_Professor: Farce-Side: The only reason there's a slight shortage is because of A-holes like this.  Buying all the gas and setting it on fire, SMH.  Just wasteful.

On a serious note, some of my family works for Colonial, who owns the pipeline, they weren't worried about the shutdown beyond like a day, but the general populace is full of idiots who compound the problems with their panic buying and other irrational responses.

I qualify for the cybersecurity manager position they posted, but you really would be hard pressed to get me to take it. They are too far gone for one person to come in and clean up. Now, my company would gladly come out and redo their IT infrastructure and rewrite and enforce policies, but again, Colonial isn't going to want to pay what it would cost to do this.

Would your company charge more or less than the $5 million paid to the hackers?

They consider it part of the cost of doing business. Much like environmental disasters that they create. It's cheaper to keep using old and decaying equipment that's prone to failure than to replace it before it fails. And the taxpayers pick up the bill for the pollution.


Smarted because A) there's no ANGRY button, and 2) you're absolutely and unfortunately correct.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image 350x433]


I've always thought that stupid should hurt, but that works too.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Number 216: People that are doing this during the gas crisis are short bus seat warmers. There's a more appropriate word but Fark doesn't allow it anymore

[Fark user image 425x425]


bint
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People don't even think of gasoline as dangerous. Virtually everyone who has driven a car has pumped thier own gas. People use it on lawn mowers and other small engines all the time.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: KB202: Okay, I was busy with a client project and missed world news for a few days.

WTAH US?!?

Idiots. Idiots everywhere.


"Common clay...."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Number 216: People that are doing this during the gas crisis are short bus seat warmers. There's a more appropriate word but Fark doesn't allow it anymore

[Fark user image 425x425]


Is there a plastic bag in that laundry basket? Hard to see. I mean, it's technically possible she's trying to fill up a laundry basket holes and all with gasoline, but I don't think anyone is that stup-

Fark user imageView Full Size


- nevermind.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x676]


That is photographic evidence of a person that has made a very long string of very poor decisions in life. This won't be the last one.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"LIKE A G6" (OFFICIAL) FAR EAST MOVEMENT (FM) feat The Cataracs & Dev
Youtube GvgJEznqtms
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Number 216: People that are doing this during the gas crisis are short bus seat warmers. There's a more appropriate word but Fark doesn't allow it anymore

[Fark user image 425x425]


Looks like she can keep several of those seats warm at the same time.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh a serious note, gas stations are rapidly reopening here in Atlanta.  Chill out for a bit and it will all be fine. Go hang out at Remington's.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Saint Etienne - Burnt Out Car
Youtube r61X9SIz9nQ
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Apparently.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/GvgJEznq​tms?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Damn, you could've at least posted the vid w/ the hot chicks :)


Far East Movement ft. The Cataracs, DEV - Like A G6 (Official Video)
Youtube w4s6H4ku6ZY


...and another link of interest-

https://dressasyouwant.blogspot.com/2​0​19/04/lisa-kim-fleming-hot-import-mode​l.html
 
