SurelyShirley
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.r.id10t
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I was 15, went to the Bahamas for some diving with my mom.

Flight there, we went to the Ft Lauderdale air port, checked in, they walked us out front, opened a gate in a chain link fence, and we went onto the airplane (some small turboprob with room for 10-12 in it).  Had all of my scuba gear except tanks with me as carry on, regulators in an ammo can, BC in a bag w/ knives and lights and such.

On the way back, we were on a "real" airplane and left via normal airport procedures.  Got hell over my knives and lights and regulator - explained just how they got to the darn islands in the first place, some arguments regarding common sense, and finally they agreed flight crew could take my carry on and it would be under their control for the flight and I'd get it back once we hit ground in the states.

Note this was in the 80s, long before 9/11 and super enhanced security everywhere...
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Back in the summer between 8th and 9th grade, my sister and I went to Atlanta to visit mom's best friend. It was just the two of us, and it was our first time alone on a plane. We were flying on AirTran because they're based out of Atlanta and therefore were really affordable. Well.... We're sitting there in the concourse, and when our plane was supposed to board, we get an announcement instead.

"Your flight is delayed due to a mechanical failure" they had to fly in a mechanic from Atlanta to fix the broken back-up.... Six hours we were stuck waiting in Newark international airport.

On the way home, they overbooked our flight and we were going to be the people who didn't make it... Thankfully, two people in first class opted to take the next flight when the request was put out for someone to take pity on us two children....


Never again.  Fark AirTran. Fark your free flight voucher. I will never use you guys again
 
WyDave
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First trip ever was memorable. Flew to Wyoming for a National Outdoor Leadership School backpacking course, 27 days in the backcountry. Trip out was normal, but my first time ever flying, so a big deal. Return trip, after a month in the wilderness was more eventful.
Get to Denver (Stapleton, not DIA, which tells you this was a while ago) and for the first time I hear the phrase "density altitude". Yep, too hot and high in Denver that day to fully load the plane.  Get bumped, rerouted through O'Hare on a later flight. So I'm pumping quarters into the pay phone to keep my family up to date so they don't show up hours early to pick me up (Cell phones? What are those? Like I said, it was a while ago).
O'Hare? Summer thunderstorms are screwing things up there. More delays, switching around, more quarters in the pay phone.
Finally get back to the East coast and as a final "welcome to air travel" baggage handlers had ripped the strap right off of my brother's fancy suitcase that I had borrowed for my adventure and the airline wanted to give me like 20 bucks for the damage.
Welcome back to civilization.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My CSB: I was on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City and as we approached SLC, the usual announcement came on to store electronics, baggage,etc. It was a very, very overcast day in the SLC valley so the plane was doing large circles as the traffic was heavy and the spacing had to be greatly increased between the aircraft. So we are doing turn after turn after turn......lots of time in the clouds. I was half asleep but I noticed the guy just ahead of me reach up and press the attendant button.  OK. Maybe he has to go pee.....Nope, Mr Man called the attendant over to biatch about how much time they were wasting and how productive he could still be if he had his laptop and efficiency and my job is soooooo important.......So image the Flight Attendant standing in the middle of the plane looking back at Mr. Man (aisle seat) and just beyond him is me (middle seat). As Mr. Man keeps biatching I slowly reach up like I am going to put my hands around his neck with this evil look on my face. The Flight Attendant almost laughs out loud. This really pisses off Mr. Man so he goes on and louder! I start silently mocking him from behind and oh, lord. that poor Flight Attendant could barely keep a straight face for the next couple of  minutes....She finally just tells Mr. Man it is the Captain's decision of when and where stuff gets stowed for landing. As we were leaving the plane, the Flight Attendant made sure to thank me for making her day.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Super Bowl Sunday 1994 flying home from Vegas hammered. The stewardess wanted me to stow my bag on floor to make room in the overhead, I disagreed. In response to the ensuing argument with flight crew a letter was written demanding a full investigation of my unacceptable treatment and of course an apology from the airline. A few weeks later I received a letter telling me the investigation concluded that I was at fault.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
AirLINE, not air PLANE (got plenty of those).

So...work needs to send me to Israel, because the people over there are having problems with a board I designed. Go over, get it through EMI testing and come back when it's done.  Friday afternoon, I get told to head to Logan and get on a plane to NYC where I pick up a flight to Israel.

Wife picks me up, with my passport, we head to Logan and I get on the shuttle to NYC.  It's late. Run to the gate, they're about to leave, but me and my carryon make it onto the plane. It's a 747. 3-5-3, and I walk into the coach section.  What a sight.

The plane is *packed* Every seat (except mine, middle of the group of 5, about 6 rows back.

There is a frazzled FA, trying to get an older woman to buckle her seat belt so they can leave "I'm NOT sitting in this seat", she keeps repeating, louder and louder. There's an older gentleman (dark clothing, curly sideburn locks), standing in the aisle behind them, devoutly bobbing up and down as he prays. The woman gets moved, the FA manages to get the older gentlman seated as I slide my way into the middle of the middle.

Right next to a *very* attractive young woman. Who appears to be reading a book. I sneak a glance. Of course, it's a Bible. She's on a mission from God.

Long flight, I try to get some sleep. But the fun's not over yet.  I get to Tel Aviv and...the immigration and customs people have an issue. First, I'm carrying a replacement board.  They want customs duty.  Luckily, I'm also carrying a charge card from work, so I hand it over & problem solved. Immigration is a whole 'nother story. Apparently, you're supposed to have an "invitation letter" to smooth the entry.  Which I don't have. Cue an hour long Q&A session with Immigration, why are you here, etc. Show them my notebook, schematics, explain the issue, they eventually decide I (white guy, 40-ish) am not a cunning Hamas sabateur, and decide to risk letting me in.

Oy, vey!

Trip goes well, we pass the EMI test with no issues, my replacement board never leaves its antistatic bag, and, 40 hours later, I get on a Lufthansa plane (to Frankfurt, the irony does not escape me), Business class this time, and head home. Yes, there was a security "exit interview" before I got on the plane, but it was only 1/2 hour long. This was in the late 90s. I guess they wondered why I had been there less than 2 days.  Never even got jet lag.

Oh, and I found an issue with the board when I got back. An input that wasn't pulled up. Could have been fixed by adding a pullup resistor...but I would have missed all the fun.

Surreal moment: heading North along the coast and seeing a highway exit for Bethlehem and Jerusalem.  Weird.

I also did one of these to Taiwan, for a different company. Same deal (minus the security interviews). 40 hours in-country. All I saw was out the window of the cab to/from the airport, and the inside of a conference room. But, I have never seen so many scooters in my life. And the entire city of Taipei was lit by LEDs (this was in the late 2000s).  Every building, bridge, whatever, seemed to be trying to outdoo all the others with LEDs and dynamically changing displays.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Newark to Berlin, 2007.

About 5 hours into the overnight flight I was restless. I noticed the moon was on the left side of the plane and wondered how that could be if we were flying east. Just then the cabin lights flickered on and we started to descend- hours too early.

As people started waking up, the video system shut down and then restarted with an "emergency water landing procedure" video. Mild panic in the cabin. About a minute of the video plays, then it shuts off.

Everyone is awake now. The captain comes on. Turned out there was a medical emergency on board. We were near mid Atlantic but Reykjavik was closed due to weather, so we circled back to Goose Bay Canada.

On the ground the emergency was handled by paramedics. Then we waited on board another few hours for refuelling, etc. The bathrooms were closed after a short time due to "reaching capacity."

Finally arrived in Berlin about 15 hours after leaving Newark- going on 24 hours total without sleep. That's where I discovered my checked bag was missing after all other passengers had left the baggage claim area.

Was able to find the missing luggage office. No one on duty spoke English and I know almost no German. We pantomimed through our exchange- turned out their computer was down. I left my contact information in pencil on a post-it note, expecting never to see my stuff again.

Fortunately my bag was delivered to us a couple days later. None too soon- nearly four days in the same clothes was enough.
 
