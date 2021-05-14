 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Decency Day, so let's all take a moment to be kind to each other, to show respect to other people's points of view, and to appreciate how wonderful Subby is for posting this headline   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
go fark yourself with a rusty spike, subs
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
chapeau
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When's national indecency day?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby is a Nazi!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bloobeary: When's national indecency day?


Every other day of the year
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Go fark yourself subby!

/amidoingthisright?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bloobeary: When's national indecency day?


Your mom's birthday.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Eat. My. Shorts.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With all due respect, subby is a festering, scabies riddled coont who dips honey buns into room temperature mayonnaise
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And then the murders began...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark that noise.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Decency, is that when you throw the condom over by the dumpster instead of just leaving it in the middle of the alley?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby, I get emotional when you are not around.

That emotion is happiness.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
GET BENT...in the nicest way possible
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can fark that sky-high.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
SOD OFF, ya wanker!
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What happened to national Indecency Day, where you locked up your daughters, mothers, sons, fathers, brothers, sisters, dogs, sheep, virgins, and gerbils for a day?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The judge said I'm not allowed to leave my house on National Decency Day.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, the National Day Calendar is just an org that accepts payment to arbitrarily call any day whatever you wish.

The Decency organization is pretty sparse on details and where they get their funding, and just gives saccharine commentary on "civil" discussions ... which has been a alt-right canard whenever their rationalizations for racism and human rights violations get shot down, so I expect that's all this is.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In America we only include black people in history lessons for a month, and only believe in decency for one day a year.
 
