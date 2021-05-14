 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Go away Boss .... Baitin' (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 minutes? Has this guy even heard of the internet?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm offering my staff 30-minute masturbation breaks every day


The previous guy in the White House called this 'Executive time.'
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: 30 minutes? Has this guy even heard of the internet?


Some people might need a smoke break after their shake break.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: 30 minutes? Has this guy even heard of the internet?


Quick nap.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: 30 minutes? Has this guy even heard of the internet?


the boss is a woman. Can you imagine being a dude in that office and telling her "I'm going to err...take some....er...me time now"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Monty_Zoncolan: 30 minutes? Has this guy even heard of the internet?

Some people might need a smoke break after their shake break.


So after I'm done with both, what do I do with the next 23 minutes?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Umm, they work in the porn industry. I can imagine some breaks might be necessary. Although I suppose they probably get desensitized.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She seems fun
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Congrats on the free marketing campaign, lady...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If I had a boss like her, I'd need multiple masturbation breaks throughout the day. Good lord
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: 30 minutes? Has this guy even heard of the internet?


The boss in question appears to be of the cougar persuasion....
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Monty_Zoncolan: 30 minutes? Has this guy even heard of the internet?

the boss is a woman. Can you imagine being a dude in that office and telling her "I'm going to err...take some....er...me time now"


Only if you maintain eye contact while looking over the cubicle.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: If I had a boss like her, I'd need multiple masturbation breaks throughout the day. Good lord


Well, I actually read the article for a change and discovered she is an adult film maker. Not the owner of some IT start-up. That's what I get for only looking at the pictures
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are two kinds of people in the world: those who have masturbated at work, and liars.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can I negotiate for two minutes of that and a 28 minute nap?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 720x638]


Performance issues
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: If I had a boss like her, I'd need multiple masturbation breaks throughout the day. Good lord

Well, I actually read the article for a change and discovered she is an adult film maker. Not the owner of some IT start-up. That's what I get for only looking at the pictures


It seems like less of a break and more like time to work on personal projects.
 
special20
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm glad to see somebody on the planet has a firm grip on reality.
 
special20
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 720x638]

Performance issues


Too much... shirking.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 560x800]

She seems fun


Adult film maker...

Still, if a guy had made this offer he'd be tweeted out of business.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Umm, they work in the porn industry. I can imagine some breaks might be necessary. Although I suppose they probably get desensitized.


You do. But it's more like... you get more picky.

Working in porn definitely pulls back the fantasy curtain to reveal a lot of basic business stuff, volumes of crap to edit and make 'good', and all of the facts, to include waiver signing. No matter how skeptical you are of 'hidden cameras' , situational clips, etc... you learn how even more fake it all actually is.

So much so that watching regular porn becomes distracting'ly laughable.

/It doesn't necessarily STAY this way though
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey bosslady, Imma take a "break". Wanna lend a hand? Or something?
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Normally I'd complain if the boss told me to go fark myself. Apparently here, it's a matter of policy.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
a private masturbation station

Is this perchance double occupancy?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
article says nothing about the 45 minute sandwich and nap break that would normally be required after the masturbation break.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
she works in porn an the best relief she can offer is 30 min wank window?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm going to make up some shiat to get it on The Sun.
 
