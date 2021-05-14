 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Don't hurt L'il Covid. Viruses need love too
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Covid-19 will be very happy in a tiny vial submerged in a tank of liquid nitrogen for further academic study in level 5 bio labs.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thats next level pro-life.

I'm surprised the anti-abortion crowd hasnt come up with that garbage first.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not Covie!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Papa Nurgle also loves all life. Be it human, xeno, or individual bacterium. They are all equal in his eyes.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image 225x225]


WTF is correct.

You can say that your enemies who are in the process of nuking you into atoms also have the right to live.
 
12349876
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He should stop eating plants.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh FFS...
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Something something End Times...
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mr Rawat is known for his offbeat opinions, such as claiming that cow is the only animal that exhales oxygen and that living near cows could cure tuberculosis

Ah, yes, a true man of science!
 
