 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   CVS worker arrested for trying to give out fake vaccination cards   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass, Nassau County, New York, Crime, Inoculation, Nassau County police, Vaccine, Vaccination, New York State's Excelsior Pass, 21-year-old CVS employee  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 11:04 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you want the shot it's free and takes half an hour but if you just want the card it's $50 and mums the word.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hopefully a fake vaccination card from CVS isn't as large as the receipts they print out.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Well, if you want the shot it's free and takes half an hour but if you just want the card it's $50 and mums the word.


huh. It sounds completely idiotic when you say it like that.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This needs to be deterred with public canings.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When normal people commit crimes at work the headline has the word arrested in it. When cops commit crimes you simply have the word fired in the headline.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait, wait... you're telling me someone managed to find a worker at CVS? I don't believe it.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got vaccinated.  It was free.  The entire process took all of 30 minutes of my life.

There is no excuse.  There is only willful disregard of their fellow human.  A smug sense that somehow their right to walk around waving their "empowerment" around is more important than everyone else's right to stay alive.  It's sociopathic narcissism, plan and simple - just like their leader.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
While endangering countless lives, will walk away with slap on the wrist.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guy should be kicked hard in the balls.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Hopefully a fake vaccination card from CVS isn't as large as the receipts they print out.


Came here to make this same joke.

/yes it's an overused joke...but it's also true
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Think of all the people who haven't been caught. Those cards are meaningless if anybody can get one....and they can. You can download them from the net. That's why we need a government issued vaccine passport. But the government is like "Aw Hell naw, we're not getting involved with that. We'll let the private industry handle that."

So we'll end up with like 16 different kinds and none standard. Great.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It, uh, seems a little bit on the large size.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The_Sponge: Hopefully a fake vaccination card from CVS isn't as large as the receipts they print out.

Came here to make this same joke.

/yes it's an overused joke...but it's also true


*Fist Bump*
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrparks: It, uh, seems a little bit on the large size.


Tiny hands.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who needs a vax card when they can just scan your 5G microchip?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: I got vaccinated.  It was free.  The entire process took all of 30 minutes of my life.

There is no excuse.  There is only willful disregard of their fellow human.  A smug sense that somehow their right to walk around waving their "empowerment" around is more important than everyone else's right to stay alive.  It's sociopathic narcissism, plan and simple - just like their leader.


But I need to study the results and researchthe side effects first!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Monty_Zoncolan: Well, if you want the shot it's free and takes half an hour but if you just want the card it's $50 and mums the word.

huh. It sounds completely idiotic when you say it like that.


Ok, but the first scenario provides almost complete protection from severe Covid and the second scenario provides a Kirkland-brand note card.

Wait. I'm not helping.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When normal people commit crimes at work the headline has the word arrested in it. When cops commit crimes you simply have the word fired in the headline.


Hahaha, cops don't get fired.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's what they're giving out?! That's not a card. That's a piece of oak tag a sixth grader would use for their science project presentation in the 90s.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When virtue signaling goes wrong.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got this thing here and it's worth a lot. A full stack of blank cards you can fill out yourself. 10 bucks a pop.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know a guy who actually told me the CDC saying vaccinated people not having to wear a mask is like the rest of them being like the Jews forced to wear stars of David by the Nazis.

Yeah, it's exactly like that buddy.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Laminated?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrparks: It, uh, seems a little bit on the large size.


That's what subby's mom said.

/when she looked in the mirror.
//and when she saw my weiner.
///I'm insinuating she's both fat and a slut.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I meet with my boss every Friday morning.  This morning he told me we were going to follow the CDC guidelines and vaccinated people won't have to wear masks 2 weeks after their second shot.  On my way home I went to the Dome and got my second shot which I was planning to do anyway.  As I was putting the card back in my wallet I thought... "Oh, people are going to be faking these real soon."

I bet a lot of people in government are wishing they made those cards a little harder to fake and able to fit in a credit card slot.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Russ1642: When normal people commit crimes at work the headline has the word arrested in it. When cops commit crimes you simply have the word fired in the headline.

Hahaha, cops don't get fired.


Yeah. Forgot to add the word maybe or sometimes to the end of that.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I know a guy who actually told me the CDC saying vaccinated people not having to wear a mask is like the rest of them being like the Jews forced to wear stars of David by the Nazis.

Yeah, it's exactly like that buddy.


I have a feeling right wing radio is going to run with that.
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The vaccine is the mark of the beast.

/Satire, because you can't tell what's real or not anymore.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My age group opened up this morning at 11:20 AM and at 11:21 AM I had my appointment booked for two weeks from now. I'm getting the Moderna shot which is cool since they got a big DARPA grant to research mRNA vaccines back in 2013 so I'm getting the Military Grade version.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: mrparks: It, uh, seems a little bit on the large size.

Tiny hands.


No, it really is that big.

Fark user imageView Full Size


See?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: My age group opened up this morning at 11:20 AM and at 11:21 AM I had my appointment booked for two weeks from now. I'm getting the Moderna shot which is cool since they got a big DARPA grant to research mRNA vaccines back in 2013 so I'm getting the Military Grade version.


I waited till I could book an appointment, the state of Misery... I mean Missouri... really dragged there asses at getting vaccines to the St. Louis area.  When I could finally book my appointment I set it for Friday 3 weeks ago.  I wanted a Friday in case I get any side effects.

When I got my first shot they told me they had been taking walk ins for weeks.

Also, if Missouri would have followed CDC guidelines I would have got it months ago, but my stupid state decided that essential workers who still have to go in every day and interact with dozens of people were no higher priority than people working from home and ordering their groceries online.

Long story short, you might want to head down to a vaccination site and see if they'll give you a shot.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Well, if you want the shot it's free and takes half an hour but if you just want the card it's $50 and mums the word.


Not even half an hour if you get an appointment somewhere close.

Got my second shot yesterday, had an appointment at a Safeway the next town over.  Only took half an hour if you include travel time.  Walking in, finding the pharmacy, getting the shot, and getting back to my car took *maybe* 5 minutes.

/Side effects? Spent the morning feeling like I had a hangover without the fun part of drinking last night.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.