(NBC News)   San Diego police officer reach out to help connect homeless man to vital services... no, wait, scratch that - they tackle him for urinating in public and repeatedly punch him in the face before hauling him off to jail   (nbcnews.com) divider line
As a kid I remember seeing a homeless drunk guy whip it out and start peeing facing the busiest street in town. A cop car happened to be driving by and the cop pulled over, ran to the guy and tackled the homeless guy. I remember thinking two things. 1- that seemed like an over reaction and 2- I would have waited for the guy to finish peeling first.
 
There's nothing great about a country that has all its' mentally I'll, walking the streets and homeless.
 
dildo tontine: As a kid I remember seeing a homeless drunk guy whip it out and start peeing facing the busiest street in town. A cop car happened to be driving by and the cop pulled over, ran to the guy and tackled the homeless guy. I remember thinking two things. 1- that seemed like an over reaction and 2- I would have waited for the guy to finish peeling first.


Don't kink shame.
 
MythDragon: dildo tontine: As a kid I remember seeing a homeless drunk guy whip it out and start peeing facing the busiest street in town. A cop car happened to be driving by and the cop pulled over, ran to the guy and tackled the homeless guy. I remember thinking two things. 1- that seemed like an over reaction and 2- I would have waited for the guy to finish peeling first.

Don't kink shame.


Well, to be fair, if the cop really enjoys being peed on, he should probably wait until he's off duty. Not kink shaming, just professionalism.
 
Cops need to be trained more in martial arts. An unarmed guy in a MMA cage can take another trained person down in a fraction of second. And we all know what sweeping the leg can do.
 
MythDragon: dildo tontine: As a kid I remember seeing a homeless drunk guy whip it out and start peeing facing the busiest street in town. A cop car happened to be driving by and the cop pulled over, ran to the guy and tackled the homeless guy. I remember thinking two things. 1- that seemed like an over reaction and 2- I would have waited for the guy to finish peeling first.

Don't kink shame.


What if kink shaming is my fetish?
 
Denver has it right:

Since June 1, 2020, a mental health clinician and a paramedic have traveled around the city in a white van handling low-level incidents, like trespassing and mental health episodes, that would have otherwise fallen to patrol officers with badges and guns. In its first six months, the Support Team Assisted Response program, or STAR, has responded to 748 incidents. None required police or led to arrests or jail time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine: I would have waited for the guy to finish peeling first.


If the cop gets piss on him he gets to charge the offender with aggravated battery (a felony) because biological fluids/waste were involved.
 
