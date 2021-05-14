 Skip to content
(NYPost)   US pulls military personnel from Israel, what could POSSIBLY go wrong?   (nypost.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crazy people who believe fairy tales that were written to keep children in line which contains a promise that some dude who got nailed to a tree and then turned into a zombie because he was the son of an invisible sky wizard will come back after a battle that kills pretty much everyone will continue to try to start the war that will pretty much kill everyone even though it's just a children's fairy tale?


Yeah, evangelical Christians aren't directly fighting in Israel, but they have been antagonizing and supporting this for years.

Nothing will change.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The End Times aren't gonna arrive on their own!  In spite of the only book they read saying they will.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad we dropped our wallet on the way out!

/am i doing fark right?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't killed in the crossfire of Jared Kushner's peace deal?
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grumpycat.jpg
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Crazy people who believe fairy tales that were written to keep children in line which contains a promise that some dude who got nailed to a tree and then turned into a zombie because he was the son of an invisible sky wizard will come back after a battle that kills pretty much everyone will continue to try to start the war that will pretty much kill everyone even though it's just a children's fairy tale?


Yeah, evangelical Christians aren't directly fighting in Israel, but they have been antagonizing and supporting this for years.

Nothing will change.


Yeah, evangelical Christians aren't directly fighting in Israel, but they have been antagonizing and supporting this for years.

Nothing will change.



Dude
Whoa
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. We have military personnel in Israel?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Too bad we dropped our wallet on the way out!

/am i doing fark right?

/am i doing fark right?


The old Costanza leave-behind
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bringing our boys home is a bad thing now?
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Edaw 0: Wait. We have military personnel in Israel?


You may be shocked by this too, but most of their equipment came from the US
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop greening the farking NY post
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
150 personnel were removed. Doesn't sound like we had much of a military presence there. What exactly were those 150 people supposed to do?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oukewldave: Edaw 0: Wait. We have military personnel in Israel?

You may be shocked by this too, but most of their equipment came from the US


Sometimes. We spend a ton buying their stuff.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone greened a NYPost article on Fark,
What could possibly go wrong
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Edaw 0: Wait. We have military personnel in Israel?


Staff personnel, not combat or advisor personnel. Attaches and liaisons to the state department most likely.
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oukewldave: Edaw 0: Wait. We have military personnel in Israel?

You may be shocked by this too, but most of their equipment came from the US


Yeah, i knew they had stuff from us, they love anything that goes boom, but people. Like, we had a garrison there?

I was stationed at DIA and never knew this.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Edaw 0: Wait. We have military personnel in Israel?


If you bothered to read the article, you'd know it was all of 120 people, some of which were there to organize some "bilateral event" and they cut their visit short due to partly cloudy skies and a 75% chance of rockets.

There is literally nothing to see here.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: The End Times aren't gonna arrive on their own!  In spite of the only book they read saying they will.


Hahaha. They don't actually read it!  Most just get their sense of superiority from televangelists during the week and head to church on Sunday.

(Source: raised evangelical)
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is an alternate way to think of Israel.

The occupied territories aren't actually.  The countries that Israel took that land from signed treaties with Israel many decades ago conceding it.  So there is just one Israel.

And that one Israel is inhabited by two groups of people who hate each so deeply that they pretend to be separate countries, and periodically try to kill each other in mass quantities.

Which means that that single Israel is a failed state.  They keep trying to rebuild, but they keep descending into violence and death, doing immense damage to themselves each time.

But they are going to have to learn to live with each other.  They can't progress without equitable laws, a shared national identity, and an end to the hatred, and that won't come from the outside.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Crazy people who believe fairy tales that were written to keep children in line which contains a promise that some dude who got nailed to a tree and then turned into a zombie because he was the son of an invisible sky wizard will come back after a battle that kills pretty much everyone will continue to try to start the war that will pretty much kill everyone even though it's just a children's fairy tale?


Yeah, evangelical Christians aren't directly fighting in Israel, but they have been antagonizing and supporting this for years.

Nothing will change.


Yeah, evangelical Christians aren't directly fighting in Israel, but they have been antagonizing and supporting this for years.

Nothing will change.


They're also responsible for atrocities against gay people in shiathole countries, where they promote their dark version of Christianity. We often fail to keep a lid on our crazies, and let them be a problem for the world. That's extremely irresponsible.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US pulls military personnel from Israel, what could POSSIBLY go wrong?

The whole world collapses because US troops aren't everywhere.
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Edaw 0: Wait. We have military personnel in Israel?

If you bothered to read the article, you'd know it was all of 120 people, some of which were there to organize some "bilateral event" and they cut their visit short due to partly cloudy skies and a 75% chance of rockets.

There is literally nothing to see here.


Read the article! But I'm at work.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: 150 personnel were removed. Doesn't sound like we had much of a military presence there. What exactly were those 150 people supposed to do?


150 special ops forces can do a hell of a lot over the course of years (especially considering there's always US warplanes at the ready in the region), but I would guess it was analysts, trainers, and information exchange duties.

Our military, whatever you may think of it, trains constantly, and does so fairly effectively as far as I can tell. It's really hard to do things like run aircraft carriers, and we do what ten or eleven at a time? We have tons of experience in all sorts of military situations cause we're stationed all over the world and participate in a literal fark ton of combat scenarios (some of which are heinous, and some a lot less so) so when we send trainers over they can really be impactful is my understanding.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you even grift bro: Yellow Beard: 150 personnel were removed. Doesn't sound like we had much of a military presence there. What exactly were those 150 people supposed to do?

150 special ops forces can do a hell of a lot over the course of years (especially considering there's always US warplanes at the ready in the region), but I would guess it was analysts, trainers, and information exchange duties.

Our military, whatever you may think of it, trains constantly, and does so fairly effectively as far as I can tell. It's really hard to do things like run aircraft carriers, and we do what ten or eleven at a time? We have tons of experience in all sorts of military situations cause we're stationed all over the world and participate in a literal fark ton of combat scenarios (some of which are heinous, and some a lot less so) so when we send trainers over they can really be impactful is my understanding.


I didn't read the article so take whatever it is I have just said with a bunch of grains of salt.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to develop a "DEFENSE force", much like Japan. Let's get our boys home; start a CCC-type infrastructure builder crew, and teach them occupations. something beside using a gun to force thiere issues.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oukewldave: Edaw 0: Wait. We have military personnel in Israel?

You may be shocked by this too, but most of their equipment came from the US


correct. they beta test weapons for us on the Palestinians. this is the reason that the marines in Lebanon were bombed and is a huge part of why the Middle East doesn't like the US very much.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our 120 military personnel were just about to achieve permanent middle east peace but then Biden had to ruin it by giving us Covid relief money!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wake me up when we stop giving Israel $3+ billion a year.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Here is an alternate way to think of Israel.

The occupied territories aren't actually.  The countries that Israel took that land from signed treaties with Israel many decades ago conceding it.  So there is just one Israel.

And that one Israel is inhabited by two groups of people who hate each so deeply that they pretend to be separate countries, and periodically try to kill each other in mass quantities.

Which means that that single Israel is a failed state.  They keep trying to rebuild, but they keep descending into violence and death, doing immense damage to themselves each time.

But they are going to have to learn to live with each other.  They can't progress without equitable laws, a shared national identity, and an end to the hatred, and that won't come from the outside.


It will be resolved when the last Palestinian strangles the last Israeli with his own intestines.
In the meantime, let's us get out of it.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Do you even grift bro: Yellow Beard: 150 personnel were removed. Doesn't sound like we had much of a military presence there. What exactly were those 150 people supposed to do?

150 special ops forces can do a hell of a lot over the course of years (especially considering there's always US warplanes at the ready in the region), but I would guess it was analysts, trainers, and information exchange duties.

Our military, whatever you may think of it, trains constantly, and does so fairly effectively as far as I can tell. It's really hard to do things like run aircraft carriers, and we do what ten or eleven at a time? We have tons of experience in all sorts of military situations cause we're stationed all over the world and participate in a literal fark ton of combat scenarios (some of which are heinous, and some a lot less so) so when we send trainers over they can really be impactful is my understanding.


I like our military, a lot. My grandfather was army (WW1), my father was air force (Korean War). and my brother was in the navy (served aboard CVN69 Eisenhower). I don't care if they were 150 navy seals on magic steroids they aren't going to beat thousands even with a carrier battle group in the Med at all times.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The US doesn't have boots on the ground in Israel.

Wtf is up with that headline? "What could POSSIBLY go wrong?" They get shot down by Hamas on their way out? Turbulence over the Atlantic? Coffee creamer gone bad?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Like the NYP knows shiat about anything....
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Makes sense.  The US military is multi-ethnic, and the IDF might mistake some of our troops for Palastinians and put a few hundred rounds through their backs.

Then a bunch of US politicians will have to go over there and publicly apologize to the Israeli government for making them waste some of the valuable bullets that we gave them for free... along with a few extra billion dollars to smooth things over, of course.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nothing will change. They have been killing each other before recorded time.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

g.fro: Bringing our boys home is a bad thing now?


abandoning our allies is not a cool move in my book.  Not sure what's going on behind the scenes.  Hope its over soon.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wake me when we pull aid/military technology from that useless country.

And also, after a quick Google image search I have discovered that the BDS movement needs some catchier logos.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

crackpancake: allies


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
NYP;DR
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: SomeAmerican: Here is an alternate way to think of Israel.

The occupied territories aren't actually.  The countries that Israel took that land from signed treaties with Israel many decades ago conceding it.  So there is just one Israel.

And that one Israel is inhabited by two groups of people who hate each so deeply that they pretend to be separate countries, and periodically try to kill each other in mass quantities.

Which means that that single Israel is a failed state.  They keep trying to rebuild, but they keep descending into violence and death, doing immense damage to themselves each time.

But they are going to have to learn to live with each other.  They can't progress without equitable laws, a shared national identity, and an end to the hatred, and that won't come from the outside.

It will be resolved when the last Palestinian strangles the last Israeli with his own intestines.
In the meantime, let's us get out of it.


... or when the entire area is a slagged patch of slightly glowing glass...
 
