(BBC-US)   Portugal, tired of clean beaches and all these pesky Portuguese words, to begin allowing Brits back in on Monday   (bbc.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ohh, I'mma revel just for kicks, mate. Pound Carlings, maybe 27 pints straight. Got my vax last night and I feel it still.

/portugal.the chav
 
eagles95
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
right in time for the UCL final between Manchester Citeh and Chelsea. Total shocker
 
Malenfant
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No one wants chavs in their country, but they do want chav dollars.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fill up yet goon bags boys
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We'll just stipulate to the Watney's Red Barrel, right?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Americans still unwelcome.
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Portugal's The Man
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
