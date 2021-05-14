 Skip to content
(Some Monkey)   Tired: We need to give everyone a basic income. Inspired: We need to eliminate money. Wired: We need to give money to animals   (quebecnewstribune.com) divider line
31
    More: Weird, Life, Shiba Inu, Money, digital age, Interspecies money, digital identity of a single animal, life-threatening situation, Species  
•       •       •

328 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 12:25 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently I'm not woke enough.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why? The raccoons would just steal it all.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh I'm sure dolphins or otters have some form of currency
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So ... reparations then?

[runs]

I keed, I keed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Done. Next.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Oh I'm sure dolphins or otters have some form of currency


How do you say gas, grass or ass in Cetacean?
 
ciderczar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is a skink not entitled to the sweat of his brow? 'No!' says the salmon in Washington, 'It belongs to the poor.' 'No!' says the lesser titmouse in the Vatican, 'It belongs to God.' 'No!' says the pangolin in Moscow, 'It belongs to everyone.'
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ok how about this: Bird Internet
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DorisLessingCat: Marcos P: Oh I'm sure dolphins or otters have some form of currency

How do you say gas, grass or ass in Cetacean?


Star Trek IV has that covered.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Either the author is too high or I'm not high enough, not sure which.
 
rfenster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

8 inches: Apparently I'm not woke enough.


Apparently no one is.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They'd probably spend it right away instead of spending it, which is the ultimate stimulus.  I say go for it.  I'm investing in monkey pornography.
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I see two issues here. First the alpha males will take all the money.  Second I feel like they'd be particularly susceptible to scams.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They'd probably spend it right away instead of spending it, which is the ultimate stimulus.  I say go for it.  I'm investing in monkey pornography.


So either way it's good?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

8 inches: Apparently I'm not woke high enough.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dylanthomas: Either the author is too high or I'm not high enough, not sure which.


Im high as fark and that sounded like it was wordshiat an 11th grader puts in standardized tests to get to the length requirement
 
mononymous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The real wealth are the animal friends we had sex with along the way?

/just putting my 2 cents worth in
 
whidbey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size


I know the animals
are laughing at us

They don't even know
what a JOKE is!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am disappointed by the lack of dog-and-steak mentions in the headline.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Animals should have money.  So show dogs will  finally pay me to masterbate them to collect their sperm, instead of just giving me that happy grinning face.

/oh, it's not my job.  More of a hobby.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c7.alamy.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
COMALite J
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alan Moore was at "Inspired" stage some time before December, 1989:
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
foxtail
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Notice how they didn't have a comment area?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have cat food in my bank account.


/Don't Let's Start..
 
rfenster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Simpsons Ralph Wiggum My Cat's Breath Smells Like Cat Food
Youtube cmHkhlScS0Y
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Started reading the article expecting some clever system like carbon credits that seemed anti-intuitive at first but that make deep sense when explained- if executed properly... realized instead that some stoner dropped his blunt on the send button mid trip before proof reading when he wasn't high...
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait now I have to pay my dog to walk him? Can I claim him as dependant on taxes as well?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

