(CNBC)   Suez 2: Mississippi Boogaloo
13
    More: Followup, Mississippi River, lower Mississippi River, traffic jam, Tennessee Department of Transportation, U.S. grain, river traffic, fractured bridge, U.S. crop exports  
posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 10:02 AM



kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Barge traffic jam on the Mississippi River piles up after a fractured bridge closed the waterway"

If only there was someone trying to fix our crumbling infrastructure. But fark it. Let's just take another tax cut and let Generation Alpha worry about fixing that shiat.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Umm, that is not a crack, that is a FRACTURE.

/jus sayin'
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just put up a big sign that says "this bridge is broken, go under it at your own risk", there problem solved.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Barge traffic jam on the Mississippi River piles up after a fractured bridge closed the waterway"

If only there was someone trying to fix our crumbling infrastructure. But fark it. Let's just take another tax cut and let Generation Alpha worry about fixing that shiat.


If I had to bet money on it, I'd bet on it be broken by a barge.  They clobber bridge piers all the time.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And that break has been there awhile.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kbronsito: ... let Generation Alpha worry about fixing that shiat.


This naming generations thing is getting out of hand.
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BFletch651
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Infrastructure week, folks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's another river/canal system to the east.  I think it goes through Alabama but it's not blocked so it has that going for it.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: kbronsito: Barge traffic jam on the Mississippi River piles up after a fractured bridge closed the waterway"

If only there was someone trying to fix our crumbling infrastructure. But fark it. Let's just take another tax cut and let Generation Alpha worry about fixing that shiat.

If I had to bet money on it, I'd bet on it be broken by a barge.  They clobber bridge piers all the time.


Running into a bridge is a Very Big Deal.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Umm, that is not a crack, that is a FRACTURE.

/jus sayin'


Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They should just go over the bridge. Easy. Problem solved.
 
