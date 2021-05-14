 Skip to content
(Vice)   Are you gay and live in Idaho or Montana? Congratulations, you're a sex offender   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Sex offender, Rape, Randall Menges, Statutory rape, Sodomy, 18-year-old Randall Menges, Sexual intercourse, Supreme Court of the United States  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems like there are more important battles to pick Mr. State AG


Oh right
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fireside68
‘’ 1 hour ago  

#whitegays
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note: you must be gay and getting laid for this to apply.

(That doesn't make it any less ridiculous.)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Log Jammin Republicans?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 years in prison? Whoa.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not all white gays, but you forgot to include rich, because you know poor gays are saying fark these guys, not literally of course.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Austin Knudsen, Montana's attorney general, is already pushing back: On Wednesday, Knudsen filed a notice that he intends to appeal Christensen's ruling. In an earlier filing, Knudsen's office argued that Menges was trying to make Montana rule on the constitutionality of his Idaho conviction, which the state doesn't have the ability to do.

A federal judge farking told you to do it. So do it, asshole.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheese and rice, subby.  Your headline is every bit as accurate as the anti-vax memes I see on my friend's Facebook page.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mchaboud: Note: you must be gay and getting laid for this to apply.

(That doesn't make it any less ridiculous.)


You have enough money even Ms Lindsey can find a hooker... look at how many sycophants were hanging around MIlo, before he became "Straight".
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forcing gay people, who have engaged only in consensual sex with other adults or, in the case of the one young man, with other teens well within the Romeo and Juliet limit is one way conservatives hide pedophiles in plain site. The same applies when a state forces to teens of any sexual orientation to register as sex offenders because of a mutual exchange of selfies (distribution of child porn) or similar act between two same-aged teens. In many states, you can look up the sex offenders residing in your area. Good luck figuring out which of them actually poses a danger to your child or grandchild.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: Forcing gay people, who have engaged only in consensual sex with other adults or, in the case of the one young man, with other teens well within the Romeo and Juliet limit is one way conservatives hide pedophiles in plain site. The same applies when a state forces to teens of any sexual orientation to register as sex offenders because of a mutual exchange of selfies (distribution of child porn) or similar act between two same-aged teens. In many states, you can look up the sex offenders residing in your area. Good luck figuring out which of them actually poses a danger to your child or grandchild.


two teens

geez
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x561]


Thanks, i needed that laugh after reading tfa
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Forcing gay people, who have engaged only in consensual sex with other adults or, in the case of the one young man, with other teens well within the Romeo and Juliet limit is one way conservatives hide pedophiles in plain site. The same applies when a state forces to teens of any sexual orientation to register as sex offenders because of a mutual exchange of selfies (distribution of child porn) or similar act between two same-aged teens. In many states, you can look up the sex offenders residing in your area. Good luck figuring out which of them actually poses a danger to your child or grandchild.


pro-tip - don't look this up when shopping for real estate.

A friends wife did that while they were shopping for houses...They never found a house that didn't have a sex offender more than a mile from the house.  They are literally everywhere.  Some are just listed due to things like "peeing in public".
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: But Austin Knudsen, Montana's attorney general, is already pushing back: On Wednesday, Knudsen filed a notice that he intends to appeal Christensen's ruling. In an earlier filing, Knudsen's office argued that Menges was trying to make Montana rule on the constitutionality of his Idaho conviction, which the state doesn't have the ability to do.

A federal judge farking told you to do it. So do it, asshole.


No. The Appellate Court exists for a reason.

/You can thank Our Favorite Governess for keeping this on the books.... against EVERY parties wishes.
//"It was the mother in me" Montana governor. Google it.
///True, and funny; after she said that, the AFA (Pax Hetero) gave her their support... so did The Klan... and the Communist Party... we went looking for rope and pack horses. Butte was bringing torches, then she resigned and now hides in a bunker.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Many states have a reciprocal law.  If you're from Montana or Idaho, you are branded a sex offender unless you can prove you are gay.

Wales doesn't have such a law.  But there is only one gay allowed per village.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I love how they called it a "crime against nature" like Montana lawmakers are authorized to speak for nature or something. All that cattle and you guys have never seen two bulls try to mount each other?

Thank Themis for Lawrence v. Texas,butt stuff's legal now nationwide!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The fark?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just another reason to boycott Montana.  I live here.  Stay home.  If what's happening in Montana doesn't disturb you to the point that you don't want to take your money elsewhere, the people that live here don't need you around.
 
gar1013
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Just another reason to boycott Montana.  I live here.  Stay home.  If what's happening in Montana doesn't disturb you to the point that you don't want to take your money elsewhere, the people that live here don't need you around.


Not sure if you are trying to trick people into staying away to preserve the open space and keep down the crowds.

Montana is one of those places where you start to rationalize the fact that you may not survive the winter, but at least the summer will be beautiful.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Being gay in Idaho gives you a head start on winning a Senate seat
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seven years for consensual sex.

And we wonder why the suicide rate in this country is so farking high.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And how long has Larry Craig been on the list?
 
GoldDude
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"While he no longer lives in Montana, Menges wants to return and work on a ranch or do rodeo work, according to his lawsuit. Menges told NBC News that he'd loved horses since he was 6 years old."

Careful, the laws regarding that are still in force.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Just another reason to boycott Montana.  I live here.  Stay home.  If what's happening in Montana doesn't disturb you to the point that you don't want to take your money elsewhere, the people that live here don't need you around.


Did this make sense in your head?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: 7 years in prison? Whoa.


He also said he "loves" horses. Whoa.
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man, that AG can f*ck off and die.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jedekai: Super Chronic: But Austin Knudsen, Montana's attorney general, is already pushing back: On Wednesday, Knudsen filed a notice that he intends to appeal Christensen's ruling. In an earlier filing, Knudsen's office argued that Menges was trying to make Montana rule on the constitutionality of his Idaho conviction, which the state doesn't have the ability to do.

A federal judge farking told you to do it. So do it, asshole.

No. The Appellate Court exists for a reason.

/You can thank Our Favorite Governess for keeping this on the books.... against EVERY parties wishes.
//"It was the mother in me" Montana governor. Google it.
///True, and funny; after she said that, the AFA (Pax Hetero) gave her their support... so did The Klan... and the Communist Party... we went looking for rope and pack horses. Butte was bringing torches, then she resigned and now hides in a bunker.


The Appellate Court exists in case the federal judge ruled incorrectly. BUT: (1) he's making a federalist argument that it's not Montana's job to decide on the constitutionality of Idaho's statutes despite the fact that a federal judge has done exactly that, and (2) there is zero reason to be spending government resources on pursuing an appeal here. These points are related. The federalist argument is, at the moment, down the drain; the prosecutor can walk away at this point and say he's done his job. The fact that he's using his prosecutorial discretion to pursue the appeal means he's not standing on legal principle but, rather, has an ideological axe to grind.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Walker: 7 years in prison? Whoa.

He also said he "loves" horses. Whoa.


neigh mean neigh
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 500x333]

[Fark user image 500x391]

[Fark user image 500x333]

[Fark user image 500x307]

[Fark user image 415x276]

[Fark user image 500x331]

[Fark user image 512x384]

[Fark user image 500x500]

[Fark user image 500x332]


I am not on Facebook or most other social media sites, so if someone I haven't been in touch with for years--people from high school for example--ever wonder what happened to me and what I might be up to (I have no idea if anybody does) the only feasible way to find out might be to Google my name. My name is not common, so it's not difficult to narrow down the possibilities.

So if one Googles my name, there are 4 people who yield the most results.  One of them is me.  One of them is a cliff diver in Australia who's about 15 years younger than me, so nobody would think that's me.  One is a guy who owns a brewpub in Colorado who's about my age; I wish I owned a brewpub in Colorado but that's not me, unfortunately, though I suppose some might think it was.

And the fourth one is some guy on the East Coast, also about my age, who is the vice-president of a state chapter of the Log Crammin' Republicans.  Jesus, I sure as hell hope nobody mistakes him for me--that would be hugely embarrassing. Not that I would mind if people thought turned out to be gay, of course--who cares about that. But I would not want people to think I turned out to be a goddamn Republican.
 
patrick767
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Convicted for a "Crime Against Nature," Menges ended up serving seven years in prison.

Christ, I did not realize anywhere in the US was sending people to prison for gay sex in the farking 1990s.

He was 18. They sent him to prison for seven years and have made him register as a sex offender ever since. He's homeless. They basically destroyed this man's life.
 
