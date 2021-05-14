 Skip to content
(Vice)   OK, who wants to see Larry Flint's FBI file?   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Larry Flynt, Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt, Hustler, Supreme Court of the United States, The People vs. Larry Flynt, Larry Flynt Publications, Hustler Club, Supreme Court  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah.  Half the pages are stuck together.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I remember when he bought Big Brother magazine and all the angry moms forced stores to put it on a black bag and put it behind the counter.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow.

That was crazy.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Flint?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Wow.

That was crazy.


Yes he was one interesting dude.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Love him or hate him, he did more to solidify First Amendment rights than anyone I can remember.  Yes, he viewed women as meat.  But he also upheld our right to say he viewed women as meat.
 
