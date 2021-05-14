 Skip to content
(North Jersey)   Ice cream sales fall off a cliff   (northjersey.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey In the ICU.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as I learned the first week of college statistics, this means the crime rate will also drop!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice truck.
Shame somethin'...happened to it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truck falls off rocky road and gets creamed?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: And as I learned the first week of college statistics, this means the crime rate will also drop!


Absolutely.

fathersonholygore.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did he scream?

/I bet he screamed.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Joe to have flags flown at half mast.

api.time.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As long as it's not Good Humor.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

But bigger
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You scream! I scream! We all scream for ice cream!  Ahhhhhhhhhh!!!! Holy Fuuuuuuuukkkk!!!! Aggggaauuuu!!!!
 
