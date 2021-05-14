 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   God hates these elephants in particular. Giraffes get an inexplicable reprieve   (apnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Weird, Assam, wild Asiatic elephants, protected Kondali forest reserve, Nagaon, Manipur, forest official, Death, Assam state's Nagaon district  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 9:38 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Might have something to do with there not being any giraffes in India outside of zoos.
 
wademh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe because it didn't happen in Africa?
 
booger42
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I got nothing - I just wanted to share this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Might have something to do with there not being any giraffes in India outside of zoos.


wademh: Maybe because it didn't happen in Africa?


That's what they want you to think, the giraffes are the only ones who can use Cobra's weather machine b/c they have a better viewpoint for targeting.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.