(Marketwatch)   Hotblack Desiato almost laughs at the lack of commitment of people who say they will move for tax reasons and then don't follow through
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
amateurs
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: amateurs


We're done here
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It makes no sense, it has never made any sense.

They've already made the decision to spend the kind of money it takes to live in luxury in those expensive areas, and they made that decision because they're amazing places to live when you're wealthy. They're not all going to pick up and move to Kansas because of a tax increase they can cover with cash they've been hiding overseas.

The only place they'd consider moving to is a different expensive metropolitan area.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Same people that cry they'll leave the country if a Democrat becomes President. Then disappoint everyone by not going.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is what economists refer to as "stated preferences vs revealed preferences". And it's why opinion surveys are of limited value in predicting economic trends.

It's easy to say, "Damn tax-o-crats! I'll move to Alabama if they raise my taxes!", but the reality is that they live in those higher tax places because there's more to wanting to live somewhere than paying taxes, and those taxes fund many of those things.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who or what is Hotblack Desiato?

// Are there young people making references I don't get? On Fark?
 
YourWhatHurts
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hitchhiker Guide

Hotback died for a year for Tax purposes. However, his staff still took him places
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Who or what is Hotblack Desiato?

// Are there young people making references I don't get? On Fark?


Waaaaaay off.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It makes no sense, it has never made any sense.

They've already made the decision to spend the kind of money it takes to live in luxury in those expensive areas, and they made that decision because they're amazing places to live when you're wealthy. They're not all going to pick up and move to Kansas because of a tax increase they can cover with cash they've been hiding overseas.

The only place they'd consider moving to is a different expensive metropolitan area.


On top of that, I suspect that whatever tax the wealthy are going to have to pay isn't fundamentally that detrimental to their lifestyle.  Shocking.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reminds me of an article on here a while back about rich NYCers who moved down to Miami only to find out that, surprise surprise, Florida in general and Miami in particular actually kind of suck.  Especially compared to the Upper East Side kind of lifestyles they were living back in NYC.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Who or what is Hotblack Desiato?

// Are there young people making references I don't get? On Fark?


It's a reference to a science fiction work from the 1900's.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

YourWhatHurts: Hitchhiker Guide

Hotback died for a year for Tax purposes. However, his staff still took him places


Really?? I read all FOUR books in the trilogy and I don't remember that character.

/That was a long time ago
//I drinks a bit
///Possible Drain Bamage
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Arkanaut: Who or what is Hotblack Desiato?

// Are there young people making references I don't get? On Fark?

It's a reference to a science fiction work from the 1900's.


Hotblack Desiato is a chain of real estate agencies in the UK.

When Douglas Adams was writing his "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" series, he used it for the name of a minor character after passing one of their offices and thinking that the name sounded neat (or something along those lines).
 
Target Builder
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It makes no sense, it has never made any sense.

They've already made the decision to spend the kind of money it takes to live in luxury in those expensive areas, and they made that decision because they're amazing places to live when you're wealthy. They're not all going to pick up and move to Kansas because of a tax increase they can cover with cash they've been hiding overseas.

The only place they'd consider moving to is a different expensive metropolitan area.


Pretty much.

For us plebs the actual tax burden differences are typically minor and often what is given with one hand is taken with the other when you have to privately pay for services in one area that are publicly provided in others. Cost of housing vs wages is probably a much bigger driver than a couple percent in taxes.

For the very wealthy it can be significant, but they seem very adept at formally living somewhere other than where they'd seem to actually live, and/or are willing and able to pay the local taxes because they derive a benefit from their preferred area that offsets the tax burden.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I always get asked by argumentative conservatives 'Why do you think people retire to the south?'

My answer has always been 'Because they wanted to raise their kids in blue state, and work where you can save enough money to retire and not have to eat cat food.'
 
gar1013
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuffy: Same people that cry they'll leave the country if a Democrat becomes President. Then disappoint everyone by not going.


Like all you leftists who promised you'd leave when GWB or Trump became president.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Keep calling their bluff, guys. They ain't gonna do shiat.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Target Builder: HotWingConspiracy: It makes no sense, it has never made any sense.

They've already made the decision to spend the kind of money it takes to live in luxury in those expensive areas, and they made that decision because they're amazing places to live when you're wealthy. They're not all going to pick up and move to Kansas because of a tax increase they can cover with cash they've been hiding overseas.

The only place they'd consider moving to is a different expensive metropolitan area.

Pretty much.

For us plebs the actual tax burden differences are typically minor and often what is given with one hand is taken with the other when you have to privately pay for services in one area that are publicly provided in others. Cost of housing vs wages is probably a much bigger driver than a couple percent in taxes.

For the very wealthy it can be significant, but they seem very adept at formally living somewhere other than where they'd seem to actually live, and/or are willing and able to pay the local taxes because they derive a benefit from their preferred area that offsets the tax burden.


You do realize that taxes impact the cost of living, right?
 
gar1013
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snapperhead: I always get asked by argumentative conservatives 'Why do you think people retire to the south?'

My answer has always been 'Because they wanted to raise their kids in blue state, and work where you can save enough money to retire and not have to eat cat food.'


This totally happened.

Sort of like when I asked your mother where she went wrong with you, and she told me to shut up and put my back into it.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snapperhead: I always get asked by argumentative conservatives 'Why do you think people retire to the south?'

My answer has always been 'Because they wanted to raise their kids in blue state, and work where you can save enough money to retire and not have to eat cat food.'


And of course it has nothing to do with the fact that old people's circulation is worse than young folks, and warmer climates have some appeal?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: stuffy: Same people that cry they'll leave the country if a Democrat becomes President. Then disappoint everyone by not going.

Like all you leftists who promised you'd leave when GWB or Trump became president.


All?  Why would I leave when I know how much my presence annoys you?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: stuffy: Same people that cry they'll leave the country if a Democrat becomes President. Then disappoint everyone by not going.

Like all you leftists who promised you'd leave when GWB or Trump became president.


My friend picked up and moved his family to New Zealand after W got elected.
My wife and SIL are currently applying for EU Citizenship based on their ancestry and we will likely leave in a few years. It's a shame what's become of this country and I really don't know if it will ever change. It just looks like a long, slow spiral to an Idiocracy reality
 
pueblonative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snapperhead: I always get asked by argumentative conservatives 'Why do you think people retire to the south?'

My answer has always been 'Because they wanted to raise their kids in blue state, and work where you can save enough money to retire and not have to eat cat food.'


My guess would be because they don't want to be screamed at every time they call Obama an uppity ni*BONG*
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: snapperhead: I always get asked by argumentative conservatives 'Why do you think people retire to the south?'

My answer has always been 'Because they wanted to raise their kids in blue state, and work where you can save enough money to retire and not have to eat cat food.'

And of course it has nothing to do with the fact that old people's circulation is worse than young folks, and warmer climates have some appeal?


My old man is on blood thinners now.  He cannot deal with the cold at all anymore.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If that Devil is elected, I am moving to Canada.

Wait, I'm Canadian. No need to move. Down side: I am surrounded by Canadians.

Claiming that they will pull up stakes and move their tents further into the desert is an Old American Tradition, dating back to the days when there was a literal frontier. It's only a polite fiction now. There is Old Money in San Franciso and the Franciscans are as proud of their public and private insanity as they would be if it were a genuine virtue and something they earned rather than inherited.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: Target Builder: HotWingConspiracy: It makes no sense, it has never made any sense.

They've already made the decision to spend the kind of money it takes to live in luxury in those expensive areas, and they made that decision because they're amazing places to live when you're wealthy. They're not all going to pick up and move to Kansas because of a tax increase they can cover with cash they've been hiding overseas.

The only place they'd consider moving to is a different expensive metropolitan area.

Pretty much.

For us plebs the actual tax burden differences are typically minor and often what is given with one hand is taken with the other when you have to privately pay for services in one area that are publicly provided in others. Cost of housing vs wages is probably a much bigger driver than a couple percent in taxes.

For the very wealthy it can be significant, but they seem very adept at formally living somewhere other than where they'd seem to actually live, and/or are willing and able to pay the local taxes because they derive a benefit from their preferred area that offsets the tax burden.

You do realize that taxes impact the cost of living, right?


So does gas, cable, heating, utilities, etc. Don't hear these snowflakes whining about moving when Comcast Jack's their bill up.
 
gar1013
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: gar1013: stuffy: Same people that cry they'll leave the country if a Democrat becomes President. Then disappoint everyone by not going.

Like all you leftists who promised you'd leave when GWB or Trump became president.

All?  Why would I leave when I know how much my presence annoys you?


Oh, you're allowed to stay because you're amusing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My Grandmother was always proud of the distinction between her ancestors, the Old Danes, and the immigrants, or New Danes.

The Old Danes came in 1871. The New Danes was any ancestor who came after 1871, like the people who came to Plymouth Rock in the Anne, rather than the Mayflower.

Human nature is everywhere the same and everywhere different, throughout all history and pre-history.

We all live in our mental caves, still waiting for our ancestors to build a proper family seat and to back-date it by a few centuries. If you scrath any medieval tradition, you find a 19th Century Revivalist or an 18th Century Romantic.
 
gar1013
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: gar1013: stuffy: Same people that cry they'll leave the country if a Democrat becomes President. Then disappoint everyone by not going.

Like all you leftists who promised you'd leave when GWB or Trump became president.

My friend picked up and moved his family to New Zealand after W got elected.
My wife and SIL are currently applying for EU Citizenship based on their ancestry and we will likely leave in a few years. It's a shame what's become of this country and I really don't know if it will ever change. It just looks like a long, slow spiral to an Idiocracy reality


Good to know your family hates America. Runs true to being a leftist.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It makes no sense, it has never made any sense.

They've already made the decision to spend the kind of money it takes to live in luxury in those expensive areas, and they made that decision because they're amazing places to live when you're wealthy. They're not all going to pick up and move to Kansas because of a tax increase they can cover with cash they've been hiding overseas.

The only place they'd consider moving to is a different expensive metropolitan area.


You're thinking like a non-rich person. You don't have to actually leave to get the benefit of a lower state income tax, you only need to buy some property in another state. The purchase can pay for itself in the first year if your income is high enough.
 
gar1013
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pueblonative: gar1013: Target Builder: HotWingConspiracy: It makes no sense, it has never made any sense.

They've already made the decision to spend the kind of money it takes to live in luxury in those expensive areas, and they made that decision because they're amazing places to live when you're wealthy. They're not all going to pick up and move to Kansas because of a tax increase they can cover with cash they've been hiding overseas.

The only place they'd consider moving to is a different expensive metropolitan area.

Pretty much.

For us plebs the actual tax burden differences are typically minor and often what is given with one hand is taken with the other when you have to privately pay for services in one area that are publicly provided in others. Cost of housing vs wages is probably a much bigger driver than a couple percent in taxes.

For the very wealthy it can be significant, but they seem very adept at formally living somewhere other than where they'd seem to actually live, and/or are willing and able to pay the local taxes because they derive a benefit from their preferred area that offsets the tax burden.

You do realize that taxes impact the cost of living, right?

So does gas, cable, heating, utilities, etc. Don't hear these snowflakes whining about moving when Comcast Jack's their bill up.


Tax burden impacts all of those things.

High taxes make EVERYTHING more expensive across the board.

Show me a state with a high tax rate and a low cost of living. When you find one, we can then look at their state of their economy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
/ Canadians. They're everywhere!

// As an old Canadian, I recommend losing your Cockney accent before you start swishing around like a Nob. No I did not missepell, 'knob" although for some people the words are interchangeable.

/// Knobby, one of Nature's Aristocrats or a psychopathic tramp. You decide between one, the other, or both.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Reminds me of an article on here a while back about rich NYCers who moved down to Miami only to find out that, surprise surprise, Florida in general and Miami in particular actually kind of suck.  Especially compared to the Upper East Side kind of lifestyles they were living back in NYC.


I've used this analogy a couple times before and I rather like it.

Florida is the fake "Good Place" version of California.  At first glance, everything is shiny and great.  But look closer, and everything is actually pretty horrible.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x500]


In Alaska, they call them "snow machines". Mind you, in Alaska, they think Sarah Palin is a native-born genius.

Speaking of snow mobiles, I never found roaring through the snow in an Arctic wind of your own creation and gasoline fumes to be as fun as it was supposed to be.

Jean-Armand Bombardier, the Canadian Inventor of the snowmobile, is my Grandfather's fifth cousin. Mind you, in Minnesota, they were putting Tin Lizzies on skis before the modern snowmobile, so you have to take the "Great Canadian Invention" with a grain of patriotic Windsor salt. And the Tin Lizzy with a patriotic grain of Old Money Detroit salt.

Apparently, nobody ever invented anything for the first time. They just were the first to make a lot of money off somebody else's invention and untimely courage.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: RoboZombie: gar1013: stuffy: Same people that cry they'll leave the country if a Democrat becomes President. Then disappoint everyone by not going.

Like all you leftists who promised you'd leave when GWB or Trump became president.

My friend picked up and moved his family to New Zealand after W got elected.
My wife and SIL are currently applying for EU Citizenship based on their ancestry and we will likely leave in a few years. It's a shame what's become of this country and I really don't know if it will ever change. It just looks like a long, slow spiral to an Idiocracy reality

Good to know your family hates Americans. Runs true to being a leftist.


FTFY
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: snapperhead: I always get asked by argumentative conservatives 'Why do you think people retire to the south?'

My answer has always been 'Because they wanted to raise their kids in blue state, and work where you can save enough money to retire and not have to eat cat food.'

And of course it has nothing to do with the fact that old people's circulation is worse than young folks, and warmer climates have some appeal?


I think there may be some confusion between 'the south" and "The South" here.  IE, the first includes California, Arizona, etc, while the second just includes former Confederate states.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gar1013: Tax burden impacts all of those things.

High taxes make EVERYTHING more expensive across the board.

Show me a state with a high tax rate and a low cost of living. When you find one, we can then look at their state of their economy.


When I'm done Drowning Grover Norquist in my bathtub, I may have some room left over if you want top drop by for a swim.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is the rotten part of the Curate's Egg in NYC, Florida and New Jersey. His instincts are all perverse and unnatural. I am not sure he is a psychopath in the clinical sense, but he definitely modelled himself on his Father, who was, and became a great admirer of Mafia-style Tough Guys and Made Men.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: pueblonative: gar1013: Target Builder: HotWingConspiracy: It makes no sense, it has never made any sense.

They've already made the decision to spend the kind of money it takes to live in luxury in those expensive areas, and they made that decision because they're amazing places to live when you're wealthy. They're not all going to pick up and move to Kansas because of a tax increase they can cover with cash they've been hiding overseas.

The only place they'd consider moving to is a different expensive metropolitan area.

Pretty much.

For us plebs the actual tax burden differences are typically minor and often what is given with one hand is taken with the other when you have to privately pay for services in one area that are publicly provided in others. Cost of housing vs wages is probably a much bigger driver than a couple percent in taxes.

For the very wealthy it can be significant, but they seem very adept at formally living somewhere other than where they'd seem to actually live, and/or are willing and able to pay the local taxes because they derive a benefit from their preferred area that offsets the tax burden.

You do realize that taxes impact the cost of living, right?

So does gas, cable, heating, utilities, etc. Don't hear these snowflakes whining about moving when Comcast Jack's their bill up.

Tax burden impacts all of those things.

High taxes make EVERYTHING more expensive across the board.

Show me a state with a high tax rate and a low cost of living. When you find one, we can then look at their state of their economy.


Apparently a tax increase doesn't impact it enough to overcome the costs associated with moving to another state. And low costs of living mean jack shiat if the roads look like cheese grates, public services are piss poor and your town has all the culture of a petri dish.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Robo Beat: Reminds me of an article on here a while back about rich NYCers who moved down to Miami only to find out that, surprise surprise, Florida in general and Miami in particular actually kind of suck.  Especially compared to the Upper East Side kind of lifestyles they were living back in NYC.

I've used this analogy a couple times before and I rather like it.

Florida is the fake "Good Place" version of California.  At first glance, everything is shiny and great.  But look closer, and everything is actually pretty horrible.


The heat, mosquitos, vacationers, Trump addicts and hordes of old people are enough to keep me away forever. We have a bunch of friends that have moved down there over the years and I simply cannot understand it. Hot & humid all the time sounds like hell.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: YourWhatHurts: Hitchhiker Guide

Hotback died for a year for Tax purposes. However, his staff still took him places

Really?? I read all FOUR books in the trilogy and I don't remember that character.

/That was a long time ago
//I drinks a bit
///Possible Drain Bamage


Five.
/ Six if you count the one finished posthumously.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Robo Beat: Reminds me of an article on here a while back about rich NYCers who moved down to Miami only to find out that, surprise surprise, Florida in general and Miami in particular actually kind of suck.  Especially compared to the Upper East Side kind of lifestyles they were living back in NYC.

I've used this analogy a couple times before and I rather like it.

Florida is the fake "Good Place" version of California.  At first glance, everything is shiny and great.  But look closer, and everything is actually pretty horrible.


Another good example: Randy Newman's song "I Love LA." On the surface it's a big cheerleading anthem about how awesome Los Angeles is - and because of that they used it for the '84 Olympics, and the Dodgers still play it after every home win.  But if you read between the lines, it becomes apparent that the song is actually all about how LA is actually kind of terrible and full of shallow, stupid people.  It's a classic Randy Newman song in that respect.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: YourWhatHurts: Hitchhiker Guide

Hotback died for a year for Tax purposes. However, his staff still took him places

Really?? I read all FOUR books in the trilogy and I don't remember that character.

/That was a long time ago
//I drinks a bit
///Possible Drain Bamage


In The Restaurant at the End of the Universe. Book 2.
 
