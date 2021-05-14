 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Who steals $31,000 worth of Kentucky Fried Chicken?   (nypost.com) divider line
    Fried chicken, KFC, China, Shanghai, Yum! Brands, Chinese students, college con artists, Louisville, Kentucky  
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leeroy Jenkins?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cartman eating KFC
Youtube onf-C9o7Vgw
 
swankywanky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bwaaaaaa haaaa haaaa haaaaa!!!  It's all minnnnneeeee!!!!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*Unavailable for comment*
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'd say we're done here.  *kills the lights*
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's, what, three Family dinners and an extra side of cornbread?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Yeah, I'd say we're done here.  *kills the lights*


Not so fast. Let me see your pants, mister.
 
Jack Sabbath [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
treesloth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Find someone that recently robbed a dispensary.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: [Fark user image 425x566]


Just stumbled through this guy's Wikipedia page.  He's done a crap ton more than I knew.
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't judge me, welterweight.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


The best part of that movie was when they're in front of the nun, and they can't stop swearing as she keeps swatting them with the ruler.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just want to remind people that for some unholy reason this exists and is fully endorsed by KFC
KFC | Colonel Sanders Cat Climber
Youtube BW0N9eoTW70
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guess there wasn't a Chick-Fil-A close by....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Their scam took place in 2018 after one of them discovered a glitch on KFC's online order platform, allowing them access to an endless supply of fried chicken. "

Chinese Police:
i.imgur.comView Full Size

"They won't be using computers any more."

But seriously, it seems like a failing on KFC'S  part. Kinda like one time at a place I worked, a Coke machine had been set at 25 cents when it should have been 1.25 for 20oz bottles.
It obviously got raided. Now who was to blame? The people who agreed to the 25 cent purchase price the machine was taking, or the chucklefark who set it wrong? Are they going to arrest everyone who got a 25 cent bottle (or you know, like 20...) or should they say, well I guess we farked up, let that be a lesson to us. Fix your shiat KFC, and people won't take advantage.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At once?
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You could wring out the grease from all those buckets and run your VW TDI for about six months.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They removed the potato wedges from the menu so I wouldn't bother stealing it.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here...

"My Brother-In-Law Dre" | Jo Koy : Live from Seattle
Youtube n1u1uvi6Zto
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gilatrout: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/onf-C9o7​Vgw]


ok, good. I was hoping that reference would be made.
 
drogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
$31k? So that's, what, about 2.6 cases of wings at today's prices?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Their scam took place in 2018 after one of them discovered a glitch on KFC's online order platform, allowing them access to an endless supply of fried chicken. "

Chinese Police:
[i.imgur.com image 600x315]
"They won't be using computers any more."

But seriously, it seems like a failing on KFC'S  part. Kinda like one time at a place I worked, a Coke machine had been set at 25 cents when it should have been 1.25 for 20oz bottles.
It obviously got raided. Now who was to blame? The people who agreed to the 25 cent purchase price the machine was taking, or the chucklefark who set it wrong? Are they going to arrest everyone who got a 25 cent bottle (or you know, like 20...) or should they say, well I guess we farked up, let that be a lesson to us. Fix your shiat KFC, and people won't take advantage.


That's like saying it's OK if I come to your home and rob it because you left the door unlocked.
 
