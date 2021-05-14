 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Georgia woman takes on Florida. Finds it a drag   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Transgender, Drag queen, Angela Stanton-King, Drag king, The Birdcage, RuPaul, Stonewall riots, Drag queens  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Conservative woman from Georgia launches attack on Palace's drag queens in South Beach.

I was suspecting MTG, but no, it's a different AW. She's a convicted felon, pardoned by Trump, QAnon believer, and ran as a Republican to fill John Lewis' seat.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You do NOT want to get into a fight with a drag queen.

The upper body strength of a man combined with the unhinged rage of a woman?

Just run, pal.  Your best chance of survival is her heels slowing her down.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She is an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump. He pardoned her last year for her role in a car theft ring. She was convicted of federal conspiracy charges in 2004.

Eh. She'll be back in jail soon enough.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hope the pearl clutching RW media ho gets a kinky boot right up the bum
 
70Ford
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
