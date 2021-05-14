 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Fringe scientists still believe in Wuhan lab escape Covid conspiracy theory   (dailymail.co.uk)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Promoted by Sinclair and Media Matters.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accidental lab release is very likely. Weaponized COVID is unlikely.

The problem is this is an absolute legit concern but Trump opened his mouth and suggested it before so it's forever tainted as "impossible because Trump said it"

But an investigation is warranted as to the origins of the outbreak, and it would likely be traced to the lab in Wuhan. Part of the reason Xi is very pissy whenever questions are asked. He doesn't want to admit there was a mistake.

It's like the Soviets admitting Chernobyl happened
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until China actually cooperates with a real investigation I will believe the worst.  What are they hiding?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Until China actually cooperates with a real investigation I will believe the worst.  What are they hiding?


Conspiracy theories are a really boring look
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...and half of them post on Fark.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

somedude210: Accidental lab release is very likely. Weaponized COVID is unlikely.

The problem is this is an absolute legit concern but Trump opened his mouth and suggested it before so it's forever tainted as "impossible because Trump said it"

But an investigation is warranted as to the origins of the outbreak, and it would likely be traced to the lab in Wuhan. Part of the reason Xi is very pissy whenever questions are asked. He doesn't want to admit there was a mistake.

It's like the Soviets admitting Chernobyl happened


This. That a strain being studied escaped is not a conspiracy theory. It is a possibility. That it was designed and released deliberately is the conspiracy theory.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i'm tired of 7 day vacations from Fark so i'll keep my opinion to myself. gottdammit.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Escape from Wuhan" sounds like the title to a great cheese B flick knock off of "The Stand" if it weren't for reality.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: The Googles Do Nothing: Until China actually cooperates with a real investigation I will believe the worst.  What are they hiding?

Conspiracy theories are a really boring look


Let me amend my statement:  "I'll believe the worst is possible." I doubt it was intentionally released, but the fact China is trying so hard to prevent an investigation makes me think the truth will make the CCP look real bad.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Microbiologists tend to be weirdos.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: ...and half of them post on Fark.


And the other half use their on feces to wtrite articles for British tabloids.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

somedude210: It's like the Soviets admitting Chernobyl happened


This is different.

The freakin' virus could have "Made in China" encoded into its RNA, and China would deny it ever came from their lab. They have everything to lose, and nothing to gain.

We will never learn, for sure, if they were responsible for creating it in a lab. But what we do know is that they are responsible for mismanaging the initial outbreak... For all the good it does the world.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: somedude210: Accidental lab release is very likely. Weaponized COVID is unlikely.

The problem is this is an absolute legit concern but Trump opened his mouth and suggested it before so it's forever tainted as "impossible because Trump said it"

But an investigation is warranted as to the origins of the outbreak, and it would likely be traced to the lab in Wuhan. Part of the reason Xi is very pissy whenever questions are asked. He doesn't want to admit there was a mistake.

It's like the Soviets admitting Chernobyl happened

This. That a strain being studied escaped is not a conspiracy theory. It is a possibility. That it was designed and released deliberately is the conspiracy theory.


Correct. But since Trump suggested it, anyone who has legit concerns and voices them gets called racist or a conspiracy theorist.

Just look at what happened to Redfield after he suggested a lab leak is likely. A view shared by a lot of medical IC folks. He was labeled a nut and put out to pasture.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

somedude210: Accidental lab release is very likely.


It's the most obvious answer. Oh, we have this biological research lab right there in Wuhan that is doing research on all these coronaviruses collected from the wild to see why they easily pass among animals and don't affect them. But somehow it's just entirely unacceptable to say that maybe one of the researchers accidentally carried a virus out of the lab and it spread among the population? Probably spread for a significant amount of time before the cases of real illness (the pneumonia of unknown cause cluster) raised the attention of some doctors and it became a huge health concern?
 
Jack Sabbath [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Amazing how some Americans are so ready to believe the worst about China or any other nation (except Israel of course,) but are silent about America being the only country to nuke another nation, or doing all the other horrific things in American history.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Gubbo: The Googles Do Nothing: Until China actually cooperates with a real investigation I will believe the worst.  What are they hiding?

Conspiracy theories are a really boring look

Let me amend my statement:  "I'll believe the worst is possible." I doubt it was intentionally released, but the fact China is trying so hard to prevent an investigation makes me think the truth will make the CCP look real bad.


Likely the truth will be "this lab has a history of leaks, the CCP knew and did nothing"

It'll be a massive black eye for Xi and kill the trust and goodwill that he's been trying to build up around the world for the last decade
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: somedude210: Accidental lab release is very likely. Weaponized COVID is unlikely.

The problem is this is an absolute legit concern but Trump opened his mouth and suggested it before so it's forever tainted as "impossible because Trump said it"

But an investigation is warranted as to the origins of the outbreak, and it would likely be traced to the lab in Wuhan. Part of the reason Xi is very pissy whenever questions are asked. He doesn't want to admit there was a mistake.

It's like the Soviets admitting Chernobyl happened

This. That a strain being studied escaped is not a conspiracy theory. It is a possibility. That it was designed and released deliberately is the conspiracy theory.


You might have to get the apples and oranges out to explain this to some of the dim bulbs who post here. The ones who get a monthly stipend from Beijing, well you won't reach them because "they're just doing their job".
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: That it was designed and released deliberately is the conspiracy theory.


It was almost certainly released to the rest of the world as a deliberate action. It's not at all disputed that China shut down internal travel to prohibit any travel outside of Wuhan on trains, buses, or private cars, but they did nothing to stop people from taking international flights to leave China.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Amazing how some Americans are so ready to believe the worst about China or any other nation (except Israel of course,) but are silent about America being the only country to nuke another nation, or doing all the other horrific things in American history.


I'll just reuse this as it's always applicable in China threads:
The brave defenders of the Chinese Communist Party only have two cards in their deck.
1. Whataboutism and false equivalence. Usually historical whataboutism since neither the rest of East and Southeastern Asia nor the Western world have engaged in comparable human rights violations in multiple decades. Or trivializing massive violations on the CPCs side by comparing them to comparably lesser flaws elsewhere.
2. The racism/demonization card. Any criticism of the totalitarian communist government of China must be tied somehow to bigotry. Which is ridiculous, the authoritarian control and brutality are not racial features of the Chinese or anyone else.
But with only those two cards in their deck, they keep playing them over and over.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: The Googles Do Nothing: Until China actually cooperates with a real investigation I will believe the worst.  What are they hiding?

Conspiracy theories are a really boring look


Conspiracy theories impute hidden connections and nefarious goals to seemingly unconnected persons or groups.

China's totalitarian government is not  seemingly unconnected.

As for whether or not it has nefarious goals, they are currently in the middle of an genocide, so it's not like covering up a screwup to save face would be a bridge too far.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Amazing how some Americans are so ready to believe the worst about China or any other nation (except Israel of course,) but are silent about America being the only country to nuke another nation, or doing all the other horrific things in American history.


Hey, that was 1945....it was a crazy time for everyone.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sure, Jan.

This non-manufactured virus was already in the wild. Just because someone *may* have accidentally spread it from the lab to the general population does not give the tinfoil hat crowd license to insinuate that China produced the virus artificially and intentionally. That would be really stupid. Like covering yourself and the person you want to kill in gasoline and lighting yourself on fire while standing next to your prospective victim in an attempt to dispose of them in order to improve your own life.

But these loons will but into it, regardless.
 
wademh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm in the "maybe" camp about it being an accidental infection of someone who works in the lab but the "very unlikely" camp about it being some weaponized release.

The lab did study coronavirus and that included the virus in bats. They were supposed to be doing that so that we could get some forewarning in case of a breakout crossover. And accidents do happen.

What I haven't done is to look into the lab's history of cataloguing and publishing things like sequence data from the viruses they discover. I guess that's where I would look to see if they've been in the practice of being open or secretive.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Option 1:  the world is a chaotic place.  Zoonotic viruses frequently jump from (usually bats) to humans through an intermediary.  This happened with Marburg, Ebola, MERS, SARS_Cov1 (the original SARS), and SARS_Cov2 (Covid-19).  The disease often leaps from humans to animals as Covid-19 did with lions and tigers and with mink farms which was much harder on minks than on humans.  Close interaction between humans and live animals makes this worse.  There is a high future risk of a future pandemic caused by zoonotic diseases.  We should consider the actions and decisions that we make to reduce future risk.

Option 2:  the world is an orderly place.  Bad things happen because of bad actors.  A bad actor created or released this virus either on purpose or accidentally, but it was a bad actor for sure.  We need to capture and penalize the bad actor, and the problem will go away.

I'll go with Option 1, even though it's less appealing and makes my world more dangerous.  If you choose Option 2, I recommend that you get those Wuhan guys and burn them at the stake.  If they don't burn, then this proves that they were not responsible and/or witches.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Gerald Tarrant: That it was designed and released deliberately is the conspiracy theory.

It was almost certainly released to the rest of the world as a deliberate action. It's not at all disputed that China shut down internal travel to prohibit any travel outside of Wuhan on trains, buses, or private cars, but they did nothing to stop people from taking international flights to leave China.


As I said about China's failure to plan for their booster falling, they are either dangerously incompetent or malevolently apathetic to any consequences to the rest of the world.

At best.
 
JimmyDukes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember boys and girls:
it's Okay to use regional geography to describe the variant of something.
but it is NOT okay to use regional geography to describe the origin of the thing it's a variant of.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: This. That a strain being studied escaped is not a conspiracy theory. It is a possibility. That it was designed and released deliberately is the conspiracy theory.


Yep.  Most conspiracy theories fall apart when you simply sit down and think what was the reward to conspirator vs. the risk to the conspirator.  There was minimal reward to China for doing this intentionally and significant risk.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Amazing how some Americans are so ready to believe the worst about China or any other nation (except Israel of course,) but are silent about America being the only country to nuke another nation, or doing all the other horrific things in American history.


Sucks for Japan, but that was the best thing from a worldwide perspective.

1.  The bomb was absolutely going to be used at some point by some country on some hostile country.
2.  Japan was extremely hostile.
3.  It was as small as nuclear bombs were ever going to be.
4.  The backlash was such it will (hopefully) never be used again.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Gerald Tarrant: That it was designed and released deliberately is the conspiracy theory.

It was almost certainly released to the rest of the world as a deliberate action. It's not at all disputed that China shut down internal travel to prohibit any travel outside of Wuhan on trains, buses, or private cars, but they did nothing to stop people from taking international flights to leave China.


wellthereitis.gif
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Scientists from Harvard and MIT are considered wacky fringe scientists. Who knew?

They did say while a lab accident was a possibility the most likely cause was a bat infecting a human host.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Option 1:  the world is a chaotic place.  Zoonotic viruses frequently jump from (usually bats) to humans through an intermediary.  This happened with Marburg, Ebola, MERS, SARS_Cov1 (the original SARS), and SARS_Cov2 (Covid-19).  The disease often leaps from humans to animals as Covid-19 did with lions and tigers and with mink farms which was much harder on minks than on humans.  Close interaction between humans and live animals makes this worse.  There is a high future risk of a future pandemic caused by zoonotic diseases.  We should consider the actions and decisions that we make to reduce future risk.

Option 2:  the world is an orderly place.  Bad things happen because of bad actors.  A bad actor created or released this virus either on purpose or accidentally, but it was a bad actor for sure.  We need to capture and penalize the bad actor, and the problem will go away.

I'll go with Option 1, even though it's less appealing and makes my world more dangerous.  If you choose Option 2, I recommend that you get those Wuhan guys and burn them at the stake.  If they don't burn, then this proves that they were not responsible and/or witches.


Option 3: a leak from a lab with a history of safety violations. Nothing nefarious, just a sample got loose and caused a pandemic.

That's the most likely cause
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One reason I hate conspiracy theorists is that they spoil the environment from actual investigation.

Take 9/11 for example.  There is an actual thing to investigate.

The buildings were designed to collapse (as all sky scrapers are) once a certain amount of stress affected it.
People know this and yet the order to send more people into the building occurred.
Was this the right decision, or should people have been evacuated from the area immediately and no heroes be sent in to facilitate the rescue of others until they were killed by the inevitable (as per design) attack.

This is a hard question to answer, and it should have been the real topic of investigation.  Part of that investigation would have centered on the question of whether or not authorities should have known if collapse was inevitable (including debates about the melting point or weakening point of steel).  We could actually learn something.

But instead we get nonsense peddlers.  I can't even begin to address the topic of how much bullshiat surrounds the topic of 9/11 and prevents us from having a real inquiry.

Also on this topic, the amount of bullshiat and misdirection is devastating.  There should be a review of all labs dealing with live viruses and their protocols, including this one.  But now we can't have it because of farking racists and bullshiat peddlers.  I hate all you assholes making the world worse with your bullshiat.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: inevitable (as per design) attack.


*inevitable collapse (not attack)
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: mrmopar5287: Gerald Tarrant: That it was designed and released deliberately is the conspiracy theory.

It was almost certainly released to the rest of the world as a deliberate action. It's not at all disputed that China shut down internal travel to prohibit any travel outside of Wuhan on trains, buses, or private cars, but they did nothing to stop people from taking international flights to leave China.

As I said about China's failure to plan for their booster falling, they are either dangerously incompetent or malevolently apathetic to any consequences to the rest of the world.

At best.


I'm in the camp that believes China leadership became aware that this was a huge problem for them, it was going to come at massive economic cost to contain it within their own borders (cost of essentially shutting down their economy for months), and they did not wish that cost to fall only on them when they are trying to be an ascendant global superpower. They intentionally allowed the virus to escape to the rest of the world so there was massive economic impact everywhere else. This was done to drag everyone down with them.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: One reason I hate conspiracy theorists is that they spoil the environment from actual investigation.

Take 9/11 for example.  There is an actual thing to investigate.

The buildings were designed to collapse (as all sky scrapers are) once a certain amount of stress affected it.
People know this and yet the order to send more people into the building occurred.
Was this the right decision, or should people have been evacuated from the area immediately and no heroes be sent in to facilitate the rescue of others until they were killed by the inevitable (as per design) attack.

This is a hard question to answer, and it should have been the real topic of investigation.  Part of that investigation would have centered on the question of whether or not authorities should have known if collapse was inevitable (including debates about the melting point or weakening point of steel).  We could actually learn something.

But instead we get nonsense peddlers.  I can't even begin to address the topic of how much bullshiat surrounds the topic of 9/11 and prevents us from having a real inquiry.

Also on this topic, the amount of bullshiat and misdirection is devastating.  There should be a review of all labs dealing with live viruses and their protocols, including this one.  But now we can't have it because of farking racists and bullshiat peddlers.  I hate all you assholes making the world worse with your bullshiat.


This. So much this
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nimbull: "Escape from Wuhan" sounds like the title to a great cheese B flick knock off of "The Stand" if it weren't for reality.


Will it star Kurt Russell as Snake Pliskin?
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So let me get this straight.

They collected virus samples from the wild.

Then a bunch of people who had nothing to do with the lab, but who were trading in live stock, got sick.

And you want us to believe the disease came from the lab rather than the wild, where the animals live?

******

Ok, let's set aside how utterly ridiculous that sounds.

How would you prove it? By showing a coronavirus research lab has coronavirus samples?

****

And how would it escape? Viruses aren't like bacteria; they can't multiple outside of a host. Did you imagine a researcher snorting the samples? Rubbing it all over their face and refusing to wash before leaving the lab?

***

The "virus escapes a lab" sounds cool for a movie, but doesn't make any sense in real life.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Smells like a giant pile of horse shiat from the Daily Fail.  No way I'm touching that.  I'm not even looking at it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

somedude210: Option 3: a leak from a lab with a history of safety violations. Nothing nefarious, just a sample got loose and caused a pandemic.

That's the most likely cause


And you know this because?  Why is it more likely that SARS_Cov2 was released from a lab when we know SARS_Cov1 spread from a bat from a civet cat to a human in a Chinese wet market?  I think that's the most likely because it already happened and the initial cases were in the market.

I think many people have fallen into the trap of thinking virus labs are unique to Wuhan and that makes this likely.  Every major city and university in America has a lab studying zoonotic/bat viruses.  To create a vaccine, you have to have a lab to study a virus.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: The "virus escapes a lab" sounds cool for a movie, but doesn't make any sense in real life.


Hence their moniker, "The Daily Fail".
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It is important to know if this started in a market or if it got out of a lab and was released- accidental or otherwise.

Trump made it harder to see through the garbage but we need to look at the causes of this to prevent something worse. And hell yes the Chinese and Americans need to cooperate.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I think many people have fallen into the trap of thinking virus labs are unique to Wuhan and that makes this likely


The other thing is that the media is beating the war drums to heat up a conflict with China.  Wars are very good for the newspaper business, so EVERYTHING that can possibly cast China in a negative light gets lots of "coverage".  Not sure how much shiat per square meter that works out to.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: It is important to know if this started in a market or if it got out of a lab and was released- accidental or otherwise.

Trump made it harder to see through the garbage but we need to look at the causes of this to prevent something worse. And hell yes the Chinese and Americans need to cooperate.


You mean like we did with the SARS outbreak that we managed to contain?  Like that?  I didn't ever hear which Chinese lab that one escaped from.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wademh: I'm in the "maybe" camp about it being an accidental infection of someone who works in the lab but the "very unlikely" camp about it being some weaponized release.

The lab did study coronavirus and that included the virus in bats. They were supposed to be doing that so that we could get some forewarning in case of a breakout crossover. And accidents do happen.

What I haven't done is to look into the lab's history of cataloguing and publishing things like sequence data from the viruses they discover. I guess that's where I would look to see if they've been in the practice of being open or secretive.


Based on January 2020 reporting by Taiwanese and South Korean sources in Wuhan, who were working with local reporters, I was fairly convinced that it was contamination from the lab.  But back then we didn't know if it was even contagious or not.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The appeal of the Wuhan lab theory is that we blame a few guys and it's over.

The lack of appeal of the Wuhan wet market theory is that the global wild animal trade, specifically the idea of using pangolin scales to get your dick hard, is the source of the problem and that's what we need to tackle.  It's a significantly more difficult problem to solve.  Mostly because the poor of Indonesia, Malaysia, SE Asia, etc, need to eat so they'll hunt down wild animals and ship them to China and because the CCP walks a balancing act to maintain power and letting its citizens consume wild animals is a part of that balancing act.

I completely understand the Wuhan lab theory.  I wish I believed it.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: So let me get this straight.

They collected virus samples from the wild.

Then a bunch of people who had nothing to do with the lab, but who were trading in live stock, got sick.

And you want us to believe the disease came from the lab rather than the wild, where the animals live?

******

Ok, let's set aside how utterly ridiculous that sounds.

How would you prove it? By showing a coronavirus research lab has coronavirus samples?

****

And how would it escape? Viruses aren't like bacteria; they can't multiple outside of a host. Did you imagine a researcher snorting the samples? Rubbing it all over their face and refusing to wash before leaving the lab?

***

The "virus escapes a lab" sounds cool for a movie, but doesn't make any sense in real life.


A lab with shoddy safety practices would absolutely have viruses escape. That's not at all unheard of, especially in the States and we have fairly rigorous safety procedures highly infectious diseases, shiat still gets out though.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Rapmaster2000: I think many people have fallen into the trap of thinking virus labs are unique to Wuhan and that makes this likely

The other thing is that the media is beating the war drums to heat up a conflict with China.  Wars are very good for the newspaper business, so EVERYTHING that can possibly cast China in a negative light gets lots of "coverage".  Not sure how much shiat per square meter that works out to.


Reporting on what the Chinese Communist Party does is always going to cast them in a "bad light."

Differences between the Nazis and the CCP: The Nazis spoke German.

Lab or wet market origin, Covid-19 was sure successful at distracting the world from the ChiComs misbehavior in Hong Kong.
 
lesliessexxy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [i.imgur.com image 500x251]


I'm so glad this was the premier post AKA Boobies
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Nadie_AZ: It is important to know if this started in a market or if it got out of a lab and was released- accidental or otherwise.

Trump made it harder to see through the garbage but we need to look at the causes of this to prevent something worse. And hell yes the Chinese and Americans need to cooperate.

You mean like we did with the SARS outbreak that we managed to contain?  Like that?  I didn't ever hear which Chinese lab that one escaped from.


I think that the Western media is in an all our blitz to demonize China and edge us into war- Cold or Hot. The US sees a competitor like China as a direct threat to their Empire.

I also think that we need to find the root cause of this viral outbreak that has killed 2.5 million people, upended the global order and will change our lives going forward.

If it was natural, ok. If not, then how do we prevent it from happening again?
 
