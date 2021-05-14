 Skip to content
(NBC News) Boom. Dam (nbcnews.com)
28
28 Comments
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Wanted for questioning:
 
shmeckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've gone with the headline "OK Boomer".
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning...
Wanted for questioning...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also wanted for questioning:
quickmeme.com
quickmeme.com
Fark user image
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, wtf, Fark.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head for the coast! Do not go through Ravenholm!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dam workers were killed from a dam explosion? Dam.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ain't that a dam shame?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I looked up "Dam Son" to post an image and learned something interesting: apparently he has grown up to be a physics professor at one of the world's great universities. https://physics.uchicag​o.edu/people/pr​ofile/dam-t.-son
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoover dam Clip
Youtube SnmX4f6VBRw
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boom Goes the Dynamite
Youtube W45DRy7M1no
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
Fark user image
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
king of the hill : mega lo mart explodes!
Youtube ephTpUsYPxY
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What movie is this?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Force 10 From Navarone.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
ar393
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thanks
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Too much damn gas?

Hoof Hearted
Youtube Kqj2hkbDnyM
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
military-history.orgView Full Size


The dog in the movie (a black labrador) has a very unfortunate and highly politically incorrect name.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bunch of reporters taking dam pictures.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
IMHO.....

Fark user image
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Force 10 from Navarone

NSFW
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Dam
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com

i0.wp.com
 
