(WLWT)   Look, if you're going to steal 14 cases of beer, at least make it something worth the risk   (wlwt.com) divider line
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"beer"
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least it's plausible about the 'wrong beer' excuse.
 
pdieten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I went to the Woodman's grocery in town the other day. They have cases of something called Boxer beer in regular, light, or ice. 36 cans for $11.79.

I didn't buy it. I'm not sure if it can be better or worse than Bud Light.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone with that much Bud Light is obviously selling it to under 21s and should be put on a list.
 
Murnau Priebenhoffer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Many years ago I was at the grocery store behind a guy celebrating his 21st birthday by making his first legal "beer" purchase:  Bud Light.  I tried to persuade him to honor the occasion by buying something with better taste and more alcohol than my urine, but he was unmoved.

/css
 
baorao
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wasn't aware that any good beers are sold by the case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Milk D
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah man. Get Busch Light.

//it's delicious I don't care
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I meant to steal beer, not water!"
 
kindms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pdieten: I went to the Woodman's grocery in town the other day. They have cases of something called Boxer beer in regular, light, or ice. 36 cans for $11.79.

I didn't buy it. I'm not sure if it can be better or worse than Bud Light.


ive had GABs and Narragansett etc The answer is yes, it can be worse
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The picture provides no evidence beer was involved.
 
