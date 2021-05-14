 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Nine wounded in Rhode Island shooting, nearly 30% of the state   (nbcnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloods and crips gonna be bloods and crips.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they went a really long way to avoid saying "gang violence"...

Two groups of armed "young men" having a "fued".

They must be white.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG subby. too soon! too soon!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, they went a really long way to avoid saying "gang violence"...

Two groups of armed "young men" having a "fued".

They must be white.


They're not sending their best
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said the shooting began with gunfire emanating from a vehicle, targeting a home.

I find this use of language totally perplexing. I get the meaning but it's just weird.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, they went a really long way to avoid saying "gang violence"...

Two groups of armed "young men" having a "fued".

They must be white.


Hatfields and McCoys moved to Rhode Island?
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we really going for a mass shooting in every state this year?

A 50-ecta? A big word meaning fifty of something in a row-ecta?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

berylman: He said the shooting began with gunfire emanating from a vehicle, targeting a home.

I find this use of language totally perplexing. I get the meaning but it's just weird.


Either the writer just graduated from college, or they are doing extreme work to avoid describing a gang shootout accurately.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Edaw 0: Are we really going for a mass shooting in every state this year?

A 50-ecta? A big word meaning fifty of something in a row-ecta?


Pentaconecta doesn't really have the zip you want though.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
called the shooting "very disappointing."


Like when you order curly fries but they give you regular fries.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: called the shooting "very disappointing."


Like when you order curly fries but they give you regular fries.


I hate it when my curly fries start emanating gunfire.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, they went a really long way to avoid saying "gang violence"...

Two groups of armed "young men" having a "fued".

They must be white.


Because the insane left would've tarred and feathered them for saying anything approaching that. We all know their race. We all know their membership in gangs. Talk about avoiding the elephant in the room.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Edaw 0: Are we really going for a mass shooting in every state this year?

A 50-ecta? A big word meaning fifty of something in a row-ecta?


Mass shootings are distractions.  Many more people are shot and killed one or two at a time than in big groups.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trump lost! Get over it.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Edaw 0: Are we really going for a mass shooting in every state this year?

A 50-ecta? A big word meaning fifty of something in a row-ecta?


Made a map for ya.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No race was mentioned. Must be... BLACK!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Bloods and crips gonna be bloods and crips.


I wish gang members were better shots than they appear to be.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"... police have made strides to get guns off the streets..."

But... More guns is better, right?

Also, the usual reminder that multiple mass shootings occur nearly every day in the US, there's no need to keep a clock.

Just assume every time you take a piss 4 people have been shot.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Edaw 0: Are we really going for a mass shooting in every state this year?

A 50-ecta? A big word meaning fifty of something in a row-ecta?

Mass shootings are distractions.  Many more people are shot and killed one or two at a time than in big groups.


RATINGS!
 
creckert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Edaw 0: Are we really going for a mass shooting in every state this year?

A 50-ecta? A big word meaning fifty of something in a row-ecta?

Made a map for ya.
[Fark user image 756x612]


It's probably hard to have a mass shooting in Wyoming.  You'd basically have to call a meeting of everyone that lives there to pull it off.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, stuff like this would never have happened when Cianci was mayor.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, they went a really long way to avoid saying "gang violence"...

Two groups of armed "young men" having a "fued".

They must be white.


Orrrrr they don't want them to open themselves to a libel lawsuit.
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Edaw 0: Are we really going for a mass shooting in every state this year?

A 50-ecta? A big word meaning fifty of something in a row-ecta?

Made a map for ya.
[Fark user image 756x612]


Damn America, I was trying to make a funny, not a challenge.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
principles of detection

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
