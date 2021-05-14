 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   And the children shall lead them   (axios.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, Vaccination, Vaccine, say vaccination, Young workers, new Generation Lab, April retail sales, representative sample, Three-quarters of people  
•       •       •

1138 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 here.  Don't want things opened completely up until all kids can get vaccinated.  12-15 is awesome but lots of school kids from 4-11, and even more in daycare from 12wks up
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, good luck with that.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Haha, good luck with that.


Name checks out...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2% said they would forge proof.


These people should be given Covid-19.  Actually tied down to a chair and infected.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: 2% said they would forge proof.


These people should be given Covid-19.  Actually tied down to a chair and infected.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: 2% said they would forge proof.


The same 2% are convinced the flu kills more people.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Haha, good luck with that.


Yeah! Stupid kids wanting to have a safe, healthy environment to work and study. Next thing you know they'll be trying to get people to not shoot at them.

You do insist on proving the first part of your username every time you type, don't you?
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish office culture changes enough to force  common cold folks to work at home or distanced. Stuff like that. The old school "you go to work when you're sick and you tough it out" shiat is machoism.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 15 y/o just got his first shot today.  Several of his classmates have had it over the last several months so this is a relief.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: I wish office culture changes enough to force  common cold folks to work at home or distanced. Stuff like that. The old school "you go to work when you're sick and you tough it out" shiat is machoism.


I have the suspicion that a lot of workplaces will be requiring the vaccine as soon as it's fully approved. I've seen the managers dance around it but I don't think they want to be on the hook for any liability if someone gets sick. They're still enforcing masks and distancing even as we're scheduled to head back into the offices on a limited basis soon, even with the recent CDC change.
 
ha_satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Axios, brought to you by corporate sponsors like your friendly insurance provider, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and the parmaceutical trade group, PhRMA.

Keep drinking the kool aid.
 
Veloram
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: 40 here.  Don't want things opened completely up until all kids can get vaccinated.  12-15 is awesome but lots of school kids from 4-11, and even more in daycare from 12wks up


Yet another good reason for extended parental leave imo
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ha_satan: Axios, brought to you by corporate sponsors like your friendly insurance provider, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and the parmaceutical trade group, PhRMA.

Keep drinking the kool aid.


Oh look, a twelve day old account ranting about kool aid consumption in a vaccination thread.

GTFO of here with that garbage.
 
adamatari
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: I wish office culture changes enough to force  common cold folks to work at home or distanced. Stuff like that. The old school "you go to work when you're sick and you tough it out" shiat is machoism.


It's not masochism, it's something else. Toxic masculinity is one term but I think that doesn't really encompass the full set of social factors, which have to do with people being desperate for money, and bosses being desperate to make the money, and there being no sick leave.

Nothing less than a hammer of some sort is gonna fix that - some sort of punishment for employers who have a lot of people get sick. And that isn't coming as far as I can see.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
co opted killers :(
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: DumbTrumpSupporter: Haha, good luck with that.

Yeah! Stupid kids wanting to have a safe, healthy environment to work and study. Next thing you know they'll be trying to get people to not shoot at them.

You do insist on proving the first part of your username every time you type, don't you?


Oh yeah, I'm dumb for thinking there will be many parents that don't want their kids to be required to be vaxinated. Maybe it's just the area I live in, but I don't see a requirement going all that well for the districts around me.
I bet you thought I was sharing my opinion on what I think about the vaccines.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I fully support the people who will refuse to go to work unless there are vaccination requirements.

And it looks like we already have a salty Boomer in this thread who believes in personal convenience over people's lives.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.