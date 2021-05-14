 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Unmasked, do not harass the masked   (usatoday.com) divider line
78
    More: PSA, Vaccination, Immune system, Vaccine, Smallpox, desperate economic need, herd immunity, vaccinated people, Jason Sattler  
•       •       •

1663 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 11:58 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead, make fun of him...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is it ever ok to harass people who are minding their own business?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: When is it ever ok to harass people who are minding their own business?


Depends on the situation
 
RedComrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: When is it ever ok to harass people who are minding their own business?


Have you ever meet a Republican? Its kind of their thing.
Trying to interfere in the lives of others while screaming about being the victim when they meet resistance is their bread and butter.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I are fully vaccinated. Our kid is only 4 and can't get vaccinated yet. If we take her anywhere, we'll wear a mask along with her so she doesn't feel left out.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: When is it ever ok to harass people who are minding their own business?


Exactly--too many people these days feel free to vocalize their judgement on anything and everything that they feel isn't correct*

* my definition of correct
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still think this is like a horror movie where the monster is killed at the end but springs back to life.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: When is it ever ok to harass people who are minding their own business?


Tucker carlson
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: When is it ever ok to harass people who are minding their own business?


https://www.flsenate.gov/Laws/Statute​s​/2011/876.12
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was this common sense a year ago?
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily live somewhere where mask use rules are pretty well followed. However, I am naturally a bit phlegmy and can conjure up a wet sounding cough on command. I use it when people crowd me in lines - bet it's just as effective with harassers.

/worked pre-covid to get people to back off
//works even better now
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds that anyone who got the vaccine is actually going to be one of the people mocking those wearing masks?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: When is it ever ok to harass people who are minding their own business?


Ok? Since never. Common practice? Since always.

My in-laws have my current favorite mask story. Showed up to a funeral for a neighbor who died of Covid. They were the only ones wearing masks. Another neighbor (who spent a month in the hospital with Covid) said he was surprised to see them since they're soooo scaaarrred of Covid.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fark today:

[Fark user image image 425x600]


Run along, Nurglist. Adults are talking.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm at a store that says masks please I will say ok sure.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the most part, I can pull a "BSAB" and not harass the masked, unmasked, or even the double-plus-double unmasked masked.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: When is it ever ok to harass people who are minding their own business?


Oh and here a shiat on more.
Anti mask laws

Difficulty: wiki with good links
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Where was this common sense a year ago?


On a ventilator.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: EvilEgg: When is it ever ok to harass people who are minding their own business?

Depends on the situation


Someone is always breaking or has broken a law. Just depends how hard one looks.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 400x400]


"Just walking away" is an outside activity so it's ok to go maskless!
 
Pucca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope not. I'll be getting my second shot on Sunday and I'd like to take my mask off after 2 weeks but I'm still weary of the anti-mask, anti-vaxx deplorables at my job and at the grocery store. I'll be wearing my mask most likely for the entire summer.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: When is it ever ok to harass people who are minding their own business?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DonkeyDixon: What are the odds that anyone who got the vaccine is actually going to be one of the people mocking those wearing masks?


Judging from Fark, pretty good.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its probably a little late for this but if the first anti-vaxxer to fark around had been made to find out then we wouldnt be having this conversation.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll still wear my mask and still want you plague rats to stay the fark away from me.  I'll also kick you in the balls if you want to be an asshole.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Chinesenookiefactory: Fark today:

[Fark user image image 425x600]

Run along, Nurglist. Adults are talking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DonkeyDixon: What are the odds that anyone who got the vaccine is actually going to be one of the people mocking those wearing masks?


uh, already got in a brief verbal intertubes scuffle with one.

/plenty of conservative/libertarian buffoons got vaccinated
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how about the old..

i am wearing a mask to tell you not to come near me ?

like cancer patients !
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relying on Americans nationwide to think of others and their own role in the community they reside has been a great strategy so far.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fark today:

[Fark user image image 425x600]


Masks are somehow simultaneously a globalist plot, generation-destroying muzzles, and useless SJW virtue signals. That or you're a dumbass.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 594x383]


She looks like a concentration camp inmate who shops at Geno's Leather Barn.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather not harass anyone.

I'll just mock them behind their backs, like a good Farker.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: When is it ever ok to harass people who are minding their own business?


Some people think Rolling Coal is "minding their own business"...

/could list infinitely many examples...
//no wait i couldn't. not enough ascii in the universe. my bad, i retract.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: I'll still wear my mask and still want you plague rats to stay the fark away from me.  I'll also kick you in the balls if you want to be an asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DonkeyDixon: What are the odds that anyone who got the vaccine is actually going to be one of the people mocking those wearing masks?


Are you kidding?

"You don't have to wear that, you're stupid."
"You didn't get vaccinated YOU SUCK"

People gonna people.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
However it's ok for masked sheep to harass free people?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

barneyrubble: However it's ok for masked sheep to harass free people?


If you experience or witness anyone being harassed by The Masked Sheep, get to a safe location and notify police immediately.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rfenster: EvilEgg: When is it ever ok to harass people who are minding their own business?

Exactly--too many people these days feel free to vocalize their judgement on anything and everything that they feel isn't correct*

* my definition of correct


You're talking about, feelings. Awwwww.
 
farker99
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My wife has stage 4 cancer, she is also fully vaccinated. She wears a mask everywhere to protect herself from all the other crap in the air, not just Covid.
/And people give her crap about the mask.
//Even after she informs them about the cancer
///cancer sucks
 
The Garden State
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

barneyrubble: However it's ok for masked sheep to harass free people?


You mean the "free people" who could make them sick because they're too stupid or emotionally stunted to follow the rules meant to keep us all safer? Those "free" people who are prisoners of their own inadequacies?
 
crzybtch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just last night, some woman in Kroger's parking lot told me I didn't have to wear a mask anymore, it pissed me off so I said "I just started chemo"  She turned three shades of red and scurried away.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I still think this is like a horror movie where the monster is killed at the end but springs back to life.


That will happen after the evictions start.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm vaccinated and I'm still wearing a mask.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My dumb governor just lifted the mask requirement for the unvaccinated. This just means that no one at all is going to wear a mask.

Literally minutes after the gov's press release went out, I had an a-hole coworker come walking in here with no mask and walk right up to another a-hole coworker and start talking to him from less than a foot away.

You people are horrible (and horribly stupid).
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When someone asks me why I'm wearing a cloth mask, I tell them I'm in GWAR, but this day is my day off from work and I'm dressing down.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I live in a area with robust anti-maskers.  I have never seen someone accost a mask wearing person ever
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll be wearing my masks for a while now because people are disgusting and I enjoy being healthy.

/my allergies don't bother me as much
//protects against common flu and cold
///have plenty for sports teams and everything else
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.