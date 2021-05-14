 Skip to content
(Boston Globe) Police union: Our members can't feed their families on only $94,000 per year
    Massachusetts State Police  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lowest-paid troopers in the union make,on average,nearly$94,000 a year

What does that even mean? If you're the lowest paid, you're way below average.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's tough for the police now that theft has been institutionalized.  30% of their take needs to be kicked upstairs to Uncle Sammy, and he notices when his envelope is light.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes awhile to launder all of that money they "seize", so cash flow can be tight from time to time.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They operate on a pay grade system and the average for the lowest grade is $94k.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cop math
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll, I think everyone should make 94K... just maybe start with non-cops first...
 
hobbes0022
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could feed their family with cans of soup.
Cans of soup are really inexpensive.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The starting salary at NYPL for a Master's degree librarian is ~34k
 
down-right-FP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe sell all that riot gear and a few of those tanks?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before people start getting their panties in a knot, HERE.
With a standard 3X multiplier, $94K puts your affordability max at $282,000.
Greater Boston area median is $557,000.
You want city/county employees for your neighborhood where the houses are a half-million dollars?
Pay for them.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between the exorbitant salaries for someone with a high school diploma and the availability of early retirement with a cushy pension, these poor staties are just scraping by.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

Weeks after union officials sued the Massachusetts State Police, alleging troopers were being underpaid for overtime,they made a request: The court, they said, should order the agency to change how it calculates pay immediately,because failing to do so would threaten their members' ability "to provide for themselves and their families."

This is something they collectively bargain over and agree to in their CBA. So they basically want the court to throw out the CBA?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly double what I made as a resident physician, working 80-100 hours a week. I got sprayed with HepB + blood more than once (literally top of head to my waist, thank Christ for vaccines), threatened with improvised weapons, had to endure all kinds of things that a cop would tase or shoot someone for.

Cry me a farking river that you get paid double what I do with only a high school diploma.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if the grown up highschool bullies cosplaying soldier think 94k is too little, I welcome them to take their community college education and anger issues out into the free market, where I'm sure they will get paid at a level commiserate with their considerable talents.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Having lived in multiple cities as, or more, expensive, and never made anywhere near that in multiple public and private sector jobs salaried jobs, with 2 degrees, I'm going to go ahead and get my panties in a knot.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I really don't get this farking country.  I really don't.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If you make under 100k pay over 30% taxes and don't live in a city with a shiat ton of municipal services your accountant sicks. Last I checked Boston municipal services where bad parking worse streets
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah.  I feel outrage that entry-level cops there are making more than museum directors here (even twice the pay for some museums), but I also know what the oil fields pay their middle management and supervisors and what they pay their roughnecks.  Public sector should not be a vow of poverty, so good for those cops for negotiating livable wages.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sounds good.  As soon as you do the same for every teacher.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FTA:  By comparison, the median household income [...] In Boston, it was $71,115.

yea, theyre fine.  beat cops don't need a downtown penthouse or to live in the next McMansion over to police rich neighborhoods.  they can drive to work like everyone else.
 
lordbannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They're free. As I understand it, Antifa is just chucking soup cans at cops left and right.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100K a year to brutalize the community.  Wait until those pensions come due.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops aren't workers. No unions for cops
 
pointfdr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
sounds just like the teachers Union!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think the police union should have to carry an insurance policy to indemnify the city / citizens from lawsuits. I mean, we can't fire cops instantly if they have a problem, so the union should be prepared to pay out of pocket for the members who cause lawsuits. They can use something like CCW Safe as a model for the insurance. The cops do a good job, no (or low) payouts? The premiums for the insurance stay nice and low. They pull that "thin blue line" bullshiat and protect cops who cause problems? They can get used to having more and more of their paychecks going to cover for the cops who routinely cause lawsuits.

Oh, yeah, if the union can't afford the insurance, the union is decertified. A decertified union has no power to prevent people from getting fired, et al., and exists in name only until a replacement union is formed and insured. The cops that cost the union the ability to be certified? Well, there's always barber college after the city fires their arses. The insurance companies will know who those cops are, and jack up rates for anyone that tries to employ them as officers.

So this is really a win / win / win:

1) The cops have to pay lawsuits out of their own pockets.

2)The city gains the ability to fire bad cops if the union can't maintain insurance.

3) There's also a record of cops that cause lawsuits. This will cause insurance companies to jack the insurance of anyone trying to hire them, making them effectively unemployable as police officers.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

This.  Funny how Republicans hate all unions except for cops.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zbtop: Having lived in multiple cities as, or more, expensive, and never made anywhere near that in multiple public and private sector jobs salaried jobs, with 2 degrees, I'm going to go ahead and get my panties in a knot.


One of the issues people have with police is that they don't live where they patrol. There's also a limit to how far out from a city people are willing to commute. Take a look at Boston or NYC. They are expensive for quite a few miles out, so being 2 hours outside of town does no good. As I said if these people want police, fire or what have you - people that HAVE to work in the city - that live where they work, they will have to cough up the dough or they won't find people to take the job. That's reality. It's also why so many police/fire etc get hired away from cities like Los Angeles... they get California's top notch training and certs, then jump upstate or to Las Vegas or elsewhere.

No one is going to put in a 40+ hour week just to go live in a cardboard box or with 8 roommates. If they mean for this to be a career, families and eventually homes must be part of the picture. That costs money. Not everyone is going to live like a college student for the rest of their lives. You might, they won't.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Let them drive to work.  I've noticed White officers never live in the minority communities they extort and otherwise abuse.  At nearly 100K a year, they could surely do so.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pizza delivery drivers are in a more dangerous job, and work for minimum wage and tips.

I'm not feeling the sympathy for the cops.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Teachers included. In fact, first on my list.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Start by having an entry level teacher average 94k.

One we've done that, we can discuss raises for those who are already there.
 
orbister
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Do they have any trouble recruiting librarians?

(Insert mandatory "Pay bananas, get orang-utans" joke here.)
 
rewind2846
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oopsboom: yea, theyre fine.  beat cops don't need a downtown penthouse or to live in the next McMansion over to police rich neighborhoods.  they can drive to work like everyone else.


Go look at a map of the Boston area. Now look at a real estate price layover. To get an affordable house on less than $100K you would need to live outside of Massachusetts.
4 hour commute? You do it.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Let's arm the teachers so they can start making some real money.

Time and a half for passing out drunk in the parking lot, just like the police get.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Speaking as someone in a technical field that requires a college degree who's STILL not making 94k a year after more than a decade of work... yeaahhhh... not gonna find sympathy here.

Remember, everybody: low pay just means you didn't work hard enough, or you made bad choices!

/ I threw up in my mouth a little bit, even just trying to say it sarcastically.
 
zbtop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I can't afford to live where near where I work, I have to commute a great distance too. I'm not seeing anything here that you're arguing for Police that doesn't apply equally as much to literally anyone else or any other job, particularly many with significantly greater initial qualification requirements and dramatically less job security.

I'm a whole lot more interested in getting EMTs up to at least $15/hr than ensuring and entry level beat cop can tickle $100k/year.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is this the the place where they employ a cop for every street construction site to stand and watch the work being done?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Like I said, time and a half while you sleep one off.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

They're state police, their primary purpose is investigative in nature. They might have a presence on the highways, but they're not flatfoot city cops patrolling neighborhoods. And as has been said elsewhere, the lowest ranking among them are already being paid on average more than $20,000 than the median wage for the state. So if everyone else can live where it's expensive, so can these crybaby farkin cops.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: Speaking as someone in a technical field that requires a college degree who's STILL not making 94k a year after more than a decade of work... yeaahhhh... not gonna find sympathy here.


No "sympathy" necessary. If housing were normal and not all farked up the way it is now in just about any large city, I would say no to the cops too. But the reality is that owing to the foulness of human nature we need cops. That has always been a fact in human settlements throughout history. So as long as we need them they have to be able to live close enough to where they are useful.

tl;dr - the problem isn't the cops salaries, it's the cost of housing. That's what needs to be fixed.
 
fonebone77
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I want them to have to suffer with every other worker in that city that is being paid considerably less and drive an hour commute every day.  In theory I am for cops being paid decent wages, but, there are a lot of other people that need considerably more help before them.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

My wife and i certainly considered it (it was $24 k to start in '92) but we didn't want to be stack monkeys with an advanced degree, or posted to one of the scary branches

Instead we chose to do this

https://library.mnsu.edu/about/inform​a​tion/jobs/internships/

I's a very special program for those with a master's -- get a subject master's while operating as faculty
and your job reference will be written as if you were tenured faculty (no they don't lie, just the same expectations minus publishing credits)
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: That's exactly double what I made as a resident physician, working 80-100 hours a week. I got sprayed with HepB + blood more than once (literally top of head to my waist, thank Christ for vaccines), threatened with improvised weapons, had to endure all kinds of things that a cop would tase or shoot someone for.

Cry me a farking river that you get paid double what I do with only a high school diploma.


Well, there's also that 6-week training course
 
eagles95
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Most things I want to say will result in me getting a vacation from here....

Fark user imageView Full Size


the police
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

So why doesn't anyone advocate this same formula for nurses, firefighters, EMTs, public works, etc etc etc
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Its easy. The whole country is based on cops, soldiers and billionaire worship.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I want them to have to suffer with every other worker in that city that is being paid considerably less and drive an hour commute every day.  In theory I am for cops being paid decent wages, but, there are a lot of other people that need considerably more help before them.


I don't disagree. In fact I believe public worker wages should be raised across the board, especially the lower paid employees. None should suffer.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

if you don't bribe them properly they won't support you

See praetorians & all mercenaries
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

caninejournal.comView Full Size
 
