(WHDH Boston)   Police were initially suspicious because a video store was still in business in this day and age   (whdh.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have named it "Adopt a Fence." Seems like a major flaw in the concept is hiring an army of drug addicts to do the stealing. It can't be that hard to get an addict to spill all details if they're in withdrawal and there's an opportunity presented to walk free and get high.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Displayed by police in containers which are clearly marked "property of USPS".  So who's at the police department taking USPS property?

/employee of USPS
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What're you in for?"
"aggravated organized retail crime"

Awkward times ahead.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: Displayed by police in containers which are clearly marked "property of USPS".  So who's at the police department taking USPS property?

/employee of USPS


No one is safe from civil forfeiture. Those containers might have been used to hold contraband!
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in an inner city neighbourhood and I saw a woman double park her car to drop off a DVD to a rental store.

I can't explain how happy it made me to see this little vignette. As an old dude, it seemed normal.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Should have named it "Adopt a Fence." Seems like a major flaw in the concept is hiring an army of drug addicts to do the stealing. It can't be that hard to get an addict to spill all details if they're in withdrawal and there's an opportunity presented to walk free and get high.


The whole "adopt a" part is weird too. Adoption is permanent, and I assume it's a rental place. Plus it's a weirdly deeply emotional/sentimental thing to apply to videos.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: Displayed by police in containers which are clearly marked "property of USPS".  So who's at the police department taking USPS property?

/employee of USPS


It looks like the USPS bins were there in the video store.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: "What're you in for?"
"aggravated organized retail crime"

Awkward times ahead.


The answer to that question is always, "Littering."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: Displayed by police in containers which are clearly marked "property of USPS".  So who's at the police department taking USPS property?

/employee of USPS


I assume those were stolen by the same ring that stole the other stuff...
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leominster MA, the plastic capital of US.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: Displayed by police in containers which are clearly marked "property of USPS".  So who's at the police department taking USPS property?

/employee of USPS


I wondered the same thing.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Leominster MA, the plastic capital of US.


I don't think I was ever more bored in my school years than the field trip to the National Plastics Museum, and that includes the Lowell mill tour 3+ years in a row.
 
squidloe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Should have named it "Adopt a Fence." Seems like a major flaw in the concept is hiring an army of drug addicts to do the stealing. It can't be that hard to get an addict to spill all details if they're in withdrawal and there's an opportunity presented to walk free and get high.


Correct, and the pink flamingo was invented there as well by Don Featherstone. He and his wife were nice people.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: BadCosmonaut: Leominster MA, the plastic capital of US.

I don't think I was ever more bored in my school years than the field trip to the National Plastics Museum, and that includes the Lowell mill tour 3+ years in a row.


Lowell mill tours. Teachers should be found guilty of cruelty to children for that massively bad idea.

Ok kids let's go see where young women were forced into indentured servitude so people could have mittens.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mock26: hammettman: "What're you in for?"
"aggravated organized retail crime"

Awkward times ahead.

The answer to that question is always, "Littering."

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


"...and creating a nuisance!"
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

squidloe: beezeltown: Should have named it "Adopt a Fence." Seems like a major flaw in the concept is hiring an army of drug addicts to do the stealing. It can't be that hard to get an addict to spill all details if they're in withdrawal and there's an opportunity presented to walk free and get high.

Correct, and the pink flamingo was invented there as well by Don Featherstone. He and his wife were nice people.


I have a pair, with Don's signature on the bottom.

My SIL sent them to us from Florida. Coals to Newcastle, because we're in MA.

We put them out in the backyard every winter. We use them to measure the snow depth. The pink stands out well against the snow.
 
