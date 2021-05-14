 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Ireland's healthcare system is shut down due to ransomware attack and across the US Americans begin hoarding gas   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
20
564 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 10:54 PM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These acts of war should be treated as such.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No worries, we've been dealing with ransom prices in American healthcare for quite some time.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ireland's healthcare system? Isn't that the price of a litre of Jameson's in Euros?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pulling this stunt in the middle of a pandemic?

I'm not saying the IRA may want to visit some international businesses...but I understand.

/these attacks are starting to bite the wrong hands.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
More like whoring gas
 
robbie000000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I love that the maternity hospital in Dublin is called Rotunda.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You would think at some point there would be consequences for the people perpetrating these attacks.  Is the international community simply unable to respond, or am I missing something here?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
Invalid Litter Dept: You would think at some point there would be consequences for the people perpetrating these attacks.  Is the international community simply unable to respond, or am I missing something here?


They're probably preoccupied with covid.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So what dumbass opened an attachment from an unknown sender?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I keep wondering why we fund the NSA if it isn't to know exactly who's doing this, so we can arrange an accidental gas leak and explosion for them.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
DON.MAC: These acts of war should be treated as such.


i agree. let's start bombing the shiat out of poor people. a few nukes would solve this fast
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Way to go, O'Biden
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No one wants to do anything about the smaller thefts.
Smaller moves to bigger,
Suprise?
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Way to go, O'Biden


Thanks, Benghazi.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Intelligence services should end these people immediately. With extreme prejudice.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hyjamon: pulling this stunt in the middle of a pandemic?

They hit a group of hospitals in Australia a few months ago.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
astelmaszek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Intelligence services should end these people immediately. With extreme prejudice.


Yeap, unknown little story, but a little company in midwest that provides about 70% of worlds blood testing supplies was hacked too. This isn't hacking to change your grades. This is terrorism. Find them, put 3 bullets in their chest and head and YouTube the videos. And then do it over and over again. It will stop.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DON.MAC: Hyjamon: pulling this stunt in the middle of a pandemic?

They hit a group of hospitals in Australia a few months ago.


They hit UNMC in Omaha over last summer. Exterminate Bin Laden style. Also do same to network admins whom do not understand virtualization and backups. My little companies have been hit. We were back up and running in a few hours.
 
