(CNN)   Texas landlord arrested for murdering tenant in a 14 year-old cold case   (cnn.com) divider line
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus....what a shiat landlord.

You are supposed to make these things look like an electrical thing.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably deserved it
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: What's his fark handle?


Everyone will be disappointed to know it's not GrinzGrimly... this time...
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what they say, Kill all Landlords.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Llano HS for my junior year.

Its very small and rednecky.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll never get the back rent that way
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: You know what they say, Kill all Landlords.


thewrap.comView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: What's his fark handle?


Gary...
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a cold case, how big is it and given its age has Matt Gaetz sent it a venmo
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also generally code and local ordinances allows for an emergency replacement of a hot water heater by the owner without pulling a permit if it is not practical (say on the weekend) provided you then file for a permit as soon as possible.

You got a lot of options with that.....Maybe you misfit that exaust vent. I doubt you would really get the carbon monoxide levels up to danger territory even if you tried with a modern water heater unless the person's apartment was a closet, but you could try....i guess though you would still have some liability issues for not making sure you had functional detectors...so probably not the best bet.....but you do have a gas line to make an honest mistake with....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I watch a lot of real crime shows on TV.

FTA:

"a recreational diver found a submerged aluminum boat at the bottom of a lake near Simmons' home, the statement says. Her body was discovered at the bottom of the boat with concrete bags placed over her."

see, if you're going to dispose of a body in water like this, don't do it in a lake. The ocean is the best way.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: I watch a lot of real crime shows on TV.

FTA:

"a recreational diver found a submerged aluminum boat at the bottom of a lake near Simmons' home, the statement says. Her body was discovered at the bottom of the boat with concrete bags placed over her."

see, if you're going to dispose of a body in water like this, don't do it in a lake. The ocean is the best way.


Im guessing its Lake Buchanan or LBJ, both of which are massive and deep so he wasnt crazy to think he could get away with it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
14 years....the landlord probably wasn't expecting this. He probably thought that he would never get caught, just like Jon Bonnet Ramsey's killer hasn't been caught either.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For the record i would never kill anyone, and love the tenants i have.

But a good landlord always has an exit strategy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im guessing its Lake Buchanan or LBJ, both of which are massive and deep so he wasnt crazy to think he could get away with it.


See, the trick to a good murder is to ensure the body will never be found. A lake is static, the body could eventually float up or in this case, found by accident.

What I would do? Burn the hell out of it...then take the ashes, and then put them in the lake...
 
ImOscar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Probably deserved it


Hey look, everyone: it's a sentient pile of festering shiat.
 
freetomato
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How much do you want to bet she spurned his advances?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What an idiot, how can she pay the rent if she's dead?
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: Im guessing its Lake Buchanan or LBJ, both of which are massive and deep so he wasnt crazy to think he could get away with it.

See, the trick to a good murder is to ensure the body will never be found. A lake is static, the body could eventually float up or in this case, found by accident.

What I would do? Burn the hell out of it...then take the ashes, and then put them in the lake...


I would carefully chip away at their self esteem until they killed themselves.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know a landlord that had 3 law school students renting a house.  They stopped paying rent as soon about 3 months before it got cold and in Canada you can't evict someone in the winter.  You start the eviction process after they are two or three months late but by then you are screwed.

These guys were milking it for all they were worth, timed it perfectly and my friend was close to going into bankruptcy.

Anyways, when they are not home, he backs-up a truck, kicks open the door (even though he has the key).  Empty's the entire contents into the truck which takes off.  Calls the cops and says he noticed a broken door.

Not saying it is right but some landlords don't f$ck around.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I didn't think you could legally rent to a 14 year old.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
not saying anything about this case

but as a landlord i'm kinda fearfull of this stuff , had one crackwhore who let her pets shiart all over , also had a bus full of sketchy (understatment) people she hung around. if she had gone missing as someone she owed money to and as someone who was going around telling people "i woke up every day hoping she dies of a OD or car accident" or version of this, i would have been a prime victim for cops just wanting to close a case.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"a recreational diver found a submerged aluminum boat at the bottom of a lake near Simmons' home, the statement says. Her body was discovered at the bottom of the boat with concrete bags placed over her."

sounds like an elaborate suicide to me.

/Russian
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I know a landlord that had 3 law school students renting a house.  They stopped paying rent as soon about 3 months before it got cold and in Canada you can't evict someone in the winter.  You start the eviction process after they are two or three months late but by then you are screwed.

These guys were milking it for all they were worth, timed it perfectly and my friend was close to going into bankruptcy.

Anyways, when they are not home, he backs-up a truck, kicks open the door (even though he has the key).  Empty's the entire contents into the truck which takes off.  Calls the cops and says he noticed a broken door.

Not saying it is right but some landlords don't f$ck around.


What was in the truck? Dead fish? Kitchen sinks? Tribbles??
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pueblonative: What's a cold case, how big is it and given its age has Matt Gaetz sent it a venmo


Has Carlos Danger sent her a dong pic?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I always thought wood chippers where the way to go. Some people dont understand that if you throw a body in water, make it salt water, then the crabs and such eat the body... gone in weeks.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Wolfenbarger turned himself in to the Lubbock County Jail on Wednesday and was released after posting $2 million bond..."

If you're going to set bond at $2,000,000 just don't set a bond amount at all.
 
Magnus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LineNoise: For the record i would never kill anyone, and love the tenants i have.

But a good landlord always has an exit strategy.


For the record?  Well then, nothing to see here.  Move along, everyone.  Only the truly innocent go on record.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

freetomato: How much do you want to bet she spurned his advances?


My thinking was thinking is one or the other either he was obsessed with her or didn't want her as a tenant anymore or a little of both he didn't want her as a Tenant anymore because she wouldn't put out
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bluewave69: not saying anything about this case

but as a landlord i'm kinda fearfull of this stuff , had one crackwhore who let her pets shiart all over , also had a bus full of sketchy (understatment) people she hung around. if she had gone missing as someone she owed money to and as someone who was going around telling people "i woke up every day hoping she dies of a OD or car accident" or version of this, i would have been a prime victim for cops just wanting to close a case.


Maybe don't go around wishing people were dead dude
 
