(Pix11)   Police looking for two men who slashed at least three people on NYC subway. As expected, no one saw a thing   (pix11.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of people saw it, but they assumed it was just a complex attempt at panhandling performance.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they did get a photo of the weapon...
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Probably won't fit the narrative so this story will go away fast. If it does fit the narrative then look out.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of these transit cuts.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
mercari-images.global.ssl.fastly.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Paging Paul Kersey, paging Paul Kersey..

or Bernie Geotz.

either one should do...
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Police have taken into custody the suspects allegedly connected to a series of attacks that left at least...

Translation:
Police are holding some random men against their will that "match the description" and won't admit that the real attacker may still be active...

...and that's why nobody is talking.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've played this game before.  The Mayor will save you.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I've played this game before.  The Mayor will save you.

[Fark user image 480x360]
[Fark user image 850x478]


I used to love playing that game at the arcade back in the day.  I also really liked double dragon on the NES.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks like the article was updated; they've got the suspects, and now it says four people slashed.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All they have to do is find The Sash-Ringing, the Trash-Singing, Mash-Flinging, The Flash-Springing, Ringing, The Cr-Crash-Dinging...


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hash-Slinging Slasher
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Time to serialize knives, chain them to your kitchen, and ban them in public!
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wanderlusting: Time to serialize knives, chain them to your kitchen, and ban them in public!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
