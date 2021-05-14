 Skip to content
 
(International Business Times)   India's Covid outbreak caused by loitering youths   (ibtimes.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Uttarakhand, Ganges, Haridwar, Bihar, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, Yamuna, field survey  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
GopherGuts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's a "yute?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GopherGuts: What's a "yute?"


biatch....(beat me to it so I'm posting this anyway. 🖕 ) 
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Bunch of thugs.
 
ifky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They call us problem child
We spend our lives on trial
We walk an endless mile
We are the youth gone mild!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


Deal with it.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
40-year olds are youngsters? Huh.
 
jimjays
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I haven't read the article. But if I remember my HS teachers and deans correctly, most of the world's problems are caused by loitering youths.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ya, those loitering people packing into trains? (Mumbai train btw)
 
Wobambo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xcheopis: 40-year olds are youngsters? Huh.


Until Boomers admit they are senior citizens, yes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Youth in Asia?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Much like the problem in the U S was caused by distorting truths
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
India's COVID-19 second wave worsened after nearly four million largely non-mask-wearing devotees were allowed to attend the Kumbh Mela festival between March 31 and April 24 in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

"Our faith is the biggest thing for us. It is because of that strong belief that so many people have come here to take a dip in Ganga. They believe that Maa (mother) Ganga will save them from this pandemic," Festival organizer Siddharth Chakrapani had earlier told AFP news agency.

Make no mistake -- Hindu Nationalism is as big a thing in India as it is in the US. Probably bigger, as Modi is one of them.
 
redsquid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait... is "loitering" a euphemism for shiatting? Because they may ne onto something.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The yutes are always up to malarky.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This what you get when you give companies the right to not hire people.
Enjoy.
Woot. Freedom. Thank God we're free. 🤷😒🤔🙄😷
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WON'T SOMEONE THINK ABOUT THE CHILDREN!?!?
/Oh, WAIT!  Um... Hey kids...won't you think about the ADULTS??

Works both ways, ya know!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GopherGuts: What's a "yute?"


I came here for that.

/Leaving sassyfied.
 
smeag0l
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In a religious conservative country, definitely not the maskless services where people are packed into close proximity with bouts of singing. YEP Utes
 
KaneTheMediocre
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This just in:  Old people blame young people for all the things wrong with the world that old people created.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meanwhile let's completely ignore the fact that is most likely more has to do with the class system which just makes me laugh
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sure, let's ignore the fact that they are probably living in one room huts made up of scrap metal and wood with no running water or electricity..
/wouldn't want to be stuck in that room with my parents, siblings and relatives either
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

