(Salon)   Get ready for billions of cicadas to darken the skies   (salon.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As have the greenlit cicada stories.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the passenger pigeons will get them.

Oh
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: As have the greenlit cicada stories.


ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"septdecennial"

OK, at least I learned something today.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I lived through this 17 years ago in North Potomac, MD.

It was the oddest few weeks ever.

Years after the event I was still seeing dead ones in the rubber tube lining of my car's trunk.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is about the 16th greenlight for this story. Yes cicadas are coming. Yes we know. And have known for 100 years or more they would be showing up in 2021.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This didn't happen on Trump's watch. IJS
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Better get my blowtorch.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dammit, did Pharaoh fark around again and now we all have to find out?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The other brood that was supposed to usher in the end times a few years ago had a devastated population.
 
InquisitiveJorge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Predictable Plague is the name of my '80s Math-Rock-Death-Metal cover band

/predictable like this post
 
uratito [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Take to the skies" may be a bit hyperbolic for brood x cicadas. They fly like I jog, lifting off for four feet before falling to the ground to recover.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Every year there's a Brood This or Brood That. We find a few cicada shells in the morning, and go about our lives. Shocking, I know.
 
Slayinit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where's Marcus Fenix when you need him most?
 
synithium
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In 1987 we dared each other in middle school to eat the things.  Not terrible, but always remove the wings first.

In 2004, I rode my lawnmower around the yard with a badminton racquet swatting the things as they dive bombed me.

This year I dunno.  Maybe a Bluetooth speaker and an over-amped electric chicken net?  Not sure if that would work or not.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm back, ladies.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sucks to be you. Enjoy your bugs.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
historynow11
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My yard is filling up with them in Northern VA. 
historynow11
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

synithium: In 1987 we dared each other in middle school to eat the things.  Not terrible, but always remove the wings first.


Also cook them thoroughly, to kill any brain-eating parasites that might be in there.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Another terrible ordeal the Millenials have to suffer through.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love the periodic cicadas - I think they're neat as all get out. They're harmless, docile, neat looking, and a great reminder of how amazing nature can be.


This is a Brood II cicada from 2013 - I have some video/audio recordings of them, too.
 
synithium
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snowjack: synithium: In 1987 we dared each other in middle school to eat the things.  Not terrible, but always remove the wings first.

Also cook them thoroughly, to kill any brain-eating parasites that might be in there.


Pretty sure the zombie cicada fungus only impacts insects, but I wasn't really considering that at 9 years old.

Plus I got $5.  Five whole ducats.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

synithium: snowjack: synithium: In 1987 we dared each other in middle school to eat the things.  Not terrible, but always remove the wings first.

Also cook them thoroughly, to kill any brain-eating parasites that might be in there.

Pretty sure the zombie cicada fungus only impacts insects, but I wasn't really considering that at 9 years old.

Plus I got $5.  Five whole ducats.


You were in middle school at 9 years old?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If there is one thing my dogs love, it's empty cicada shells. It's like popcorn for dogs.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
synithium
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: synithium: snowjack: synithium: In 1987 we dared each other in middle school to eat the things.  Not terrible, but always remove the wings first.

Also cook them thoroughly, to kill any brain-eating parasites that might be in there.

Pretty sure the zombie cicada fungus only impacts insects, but I wasn't really considering that at 9 years old.

Plus I got $5.  Five whole ducats.

You were in middle school at 9 years old?


5th grade, yeah.  Our middle school then was 5th and 6th.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

synithium: Grumpy Cat: synithium: snowjack: synithium: In 1987 we dared each other in middle school to eat the things.  Not terrible, but always remove the wings first.

Also cook them thoroughly, to kill any brain-eating parasites that might be in there.

Pretty sure the zombie cicada fungus only impacts insects, but I wasn't really considering that at 9 years old.

Plus I got $5.  Five whole ducats.

You were in middle school at 9 years old?

5th grade, yeah.  Our middle school then was 5th and 6th.


Oh. Ahh.
 
jake3988
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: This is about the 16th greenlight for this story. Yes cicadas are coming. Yes we know. And have known for 100 years or more they would be showing up in 2021.


Well, the '17 year cicadas' have come to my neck of the woods like 5 times in the last 10 years.

So if you're annoyed by the 16 greenlights, just come back in 2 years when the '17 year cicadas' come out again and everyone promptly forgets that they came out this year.

/It's really reaching the stupidity of those facebook memes that say 'this month has 5 saturdays for the first time in 500 years!' that circulate every 6 months when it happens and everyone always forgets that it's a very frequent thing.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: I lived through this 17 years ago in North Potomac, MD.

It was the oddest few weeks ever.

Years after the event I was still seeing dead ones in the rubber tube lining of my car's trunk.


You won't see it where you live.  Only way farther north in the state, almost to TN/NC
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Every year there's a Brood This or Brood That. We find a few cicada shells in the morning, and go about our lives. Shocking, I know.


If you see them every year in the same location, they aren't part of a periodic brood, but are annual cicadas. Periodic broods tend to emerge in spring rather than summer, and in far greater numbers.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ktonos: I love the periodic cicadas - I think they're neat as all get out. They're harmless, docile, neat looking, and a great reminder of how amazing nature can be.


[Fark user image 733x582]

This is a Brood II cicada from 2013 - I have some video/audio recordings of them, too.


i'm going to be super bummed if they don't emerge this far north!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
