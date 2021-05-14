 Skip to content
 
(KRQE News)   Mysterious deed claims new ownership of Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico ranch   (krqe.com) divider line
It's probably Tupac.
 
Buried in article: its the same people who tried to use a fake deed to take the mansion he had in florida


So no, its not strange. And if subby even read half the article they would know its a big fat nothingburger that someone wrote just to get paid
 
Random Fact: Bill Gates started Microsoft in New Mexico.
 
Nearly 7,600 acres of private property surround the state's land. "That's a pretty big ranch," explained Gus Martinez, Santa Fe County Assessor. "It is a remote property. The only way you can get access is really through the ranch hand, and so you can't just really drive into that property because the gates are closed," said Martinez.

Sounds like Santa Fe County needs to purchase Gus Martinez a helicopter or let him use a New Mexico State Police or Santa Fe police helicopter.
 
DarkSoulNoHope: Nearly 7,600 acres of private property surround the state's land. "That's a pretty big ranch," explained Gus Martinez, Santa Fe County Assessor. "It is a remote property. The only way you can get access is really through the ranch hand, and so you can't just really drive into that property because the gates are closed," said Martinez.

Sounds like Santa Fe County needs to purchase Gus Martinez a helicopter or let him use a New Mexico State Police or Santa Fe police helicopter.


Real Property was a long time ago, but I do recall the legal concept of an "easement by necessity" in which if you own a landlocked parcel, common law creates a limited right of access via the shortest route possible to your land over your neighbor's land
 
DarkSoulNoHope: Nearly 7,600 acres of private property surround the state's land. "That's a pretty big ranch," explained Gus Martinez, Santa Fe County Assessor. "It is a remote property. The only way you can get access is really through the ranch hand, and so you can't just really drive into that property because the gates are closed," said Martinez.

Sounds like Santa Fe County needs to purchase Gus Martinez a helicopter or let him use a New Mexico State Police or Santa Fe police helicopter.


Did he try ... knocking?

Leftover Cocaine: Random Fact: Bill Gates started Microsoft in New Mexico.


And it was a pizza parlor in Roswell called Alien Child Pies.

/This is wrong.
 
Declassify Issue: Leftover Cocaine: Random Fact: Bill Gates started Microsoft in New Mexico.

And it was a pizza parlor in Roswell called Alien Child Pies.

/This is wrong.


which was in suite #5G
 
