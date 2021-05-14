 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   CT maritime aquarium seeks volunteer divers to swim with their sharks. Article does not really say what happened to the last ones   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    Spiffy, Scuba diving, Volunteer Dive Team, Members of the aquarium, sand tiger sharks, public educational presentations, divers feel, good core group, Shark  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In hindsight, those Carole Baskin brand diving suits may not have been the best idea
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seem to recall the lemon sharks were a little on the bitey side, but meh.

/have swum with reef sharks before
 
hogans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were getting too chummy.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Owen: You're the new guy, right?
New guy: Yeah.
Owen: You ever wonder why there was a job opening?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Swimming with a whale shark would be awesome.  Might scare the shark, tho.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That gives you a question to ask at your interview.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
this is a golden headline. hat-tip to subby!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This sounds like a job for Bindi Irwin. It's cool...no stingrays
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Serious answer:  I am speculating a little here, but I worked at a zoo that also had a volunteer program similar to this, including divers for the marine life.  These guys are requiring a once a month commitment for a year, which is kind of similar to what we had (ours was 6 months with greater frequency).  The big obstacle to volunteers is the fact that your volunteer time is during their open hours, which for a lot of people is during the work day.  You can't show up and say "I'd like Saturdays please", as those are likely already taken by longtime volunteers.

On top of needing to be able to do weekday daytime, there's also a lot of training on the facility procedures.  If you're only coming once a month, it's going to take a while before you're caught up on what's ok, what's not okay, what to do in the event of a minor emergency, what the cleaning routines are, etc.  That's only going to be magnified when you're working underwater and around potentially dangerous animals (not that they'd attack you, but if you put yourself in front of their mouth by accident or something).

I'm actually a little surprised that they're advertising this in the news.  Our volunteer program was usually full-up in many of the popular exhibits and even the not-flashy ones had plenty of volunteers who just wanted to be a part of the institution and help out.  A lot of it isn't glamorous -- lots of cleaning, equipment checks, chopping up food, cleaning up animal waste, etc., but usually lots of people just like to help out (and when you have been a volunteer for a long time you start being able to take advantage of unofficial benefits like "hey, some day when we're not busy do you mind if my kid comes behind the scenes to see how it all works?" sure no problem)
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do they have to be volunteers?
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: That gives you a question to ask at your interview.


"Say - you wouldn't shiat me, would you?"
 
