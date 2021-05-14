 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Your mom's been busy swallowing plastic amongst other things again   (9news.com.au) divider line
16
    More: Sad, Whale, plastic bags, French conservationists, 16kg of plastic, Beached whale, Cetacea, stomach of a dead whale, Anne Simonis  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 9:38 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phedex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
well maybe if whales were smarter they wouldn't eat empty quarts of pepsi.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
R.I.P. YOUR MOM!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's amazing she can fit it in there with all the cocks.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phedex: well maybe if whales were smarter they wouldn't eat empty quarts of pepsi.


Where are you getting Pepsi in quart bottles?
 
phedex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chitownmike: phedex: well maybe if whales were smarter they wouldn't eat empty quarts of pepsi.

Where are you getting Pepsi in quart bottles?


I'll never tell!
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TFA says the whale was only eating plastic because of a parasitic disease that "prevented the whale from eating its normal diet."  Therefore, the solution, it would seem from the article, is to remove all things that aren't part of a whale's normal diet from the ocean.  There are good arguments for cleaning up the ocean and using less non-recyclable single-use plastics.  But saving the parasitically-compromised yet not-endangered whales doesn't seem like a winner.
 
chawco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey!!!!!

My mom never beached!!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
16kg?  We're talking about garbage, not cocaine.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phedex: chitownmike: phedex: well maybe if whales were smarter they wouldn't eat empty quarts of pepsi.

Where are you getting Pepsi in quart bottles?

I'll never tell!


You can get them in 16.9oz plastic bottles. That's close enough, right?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh no, not again
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My mom only swallows latex.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i can not get an equation for kg to rhode islands.....
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
that's like, 3 tonnes
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phedex: well maybe if whales were smarter they wouldn't eat empty quarts of pepsi.


TFA said they are, but it suffered from  a parasite that meant this one couldn't.

It was farked in the head.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope they blow it up btw.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They found packets of crisps so we can blame England for it.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.