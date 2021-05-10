 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   No single state has passed a 50% vaccination rate for its population, so it's entirely unclear on what data the CDC based its decision to unmask everyone
narocroc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My guess is that it is supposed to be a carrot. You can stop wearing your mask if you get vaccinated.

In reality though, everyone will just stop wearing masks. 

I'm just hoping my vaccination protects me long enough for the dumbasses to die and not spawn a variant that will kill my vaccinated arse.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm gonna keep wearing a mask regularly. And cough a lot.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Not everyone. In fact, less than half the population.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

This.

Plus I think they know we are getting down to a hardcore of rejects who won't get the shot.

So do you keep the vaccinated behind a pointless mask to somehow protect people who refuse tools protecting themselves.

They're admitting we won't get to full herd immunity but the vaccine is proving effective enough that the folks at risk are choosing to take the risk. (We should just refuse them medical care when they get infected.)

These are the idiots refusing to wear helmets on motorcycles. You just hope they don't spill brain tissue on you car. Hard to feel much else about them.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wanna see the anti-vaxxers mask up real quick ?

Tell them that Bill Gates found a way to make the vaccine a breathable aerosol and the government is secretly dispersing it in the chem-trails of jet planes.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

"People with the vaccine shed additives from the vaccines like mercury and other poisons. Wear your mask to protect yourself from them!" should work.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You can run around without a mask only if you're fully vaccinated.

If you're not vaccinated, you're still in the pandemic.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is a self correcting problem.

Sorry to hear about your relatives.
In lieu of flowers, I'll plant a pear tree...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's no way to tell at a glance whether a person who isn't wearing a mask has been vaccinated, or if the maskless person is an anti-masker who refuses to get vaccinated
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Well, I'm sure only the vaccinated will take their masks off.

And I'm equally sure no one will lie about being vaccinated because they want to take their masks off.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Yup, and that's the personal risk they are taking now, I can rest easy that they are no longer a risk to those of us who are vaccinated.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Helpful graphic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Entirely unclear"? Fark off.

Here's the science that convinced the CDC to lift mask mandates
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Forget the blacks.
I say we start discriminating against the yellows and the reds!
(No no, not that Red)

The unvaccinated will out themselves easily.
Anyone with a vaccination will just say "I'm vaccinated" if asked.
Whereas the unvaccinated, will declare "You have no right to ask me if I'm vaccinated!"
Easy peasy!
/Just pay attention ;)
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PreMortem: "Entirely unclear"? Fark off.

Here's the science that convinced the CDC to lift mask mandates


So because infections are low, we should throw caution to the wind and declare mission accomplished while a majority of the population still remains vulnerable to the disease?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alternate Headline: Nation of Petulant Children Stamps its Feet Long Enough Until Daddy Caves and Buys Them Ice Cream
 
narocroc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Hey, at least they are organ donors.
 
narocroc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

At this point, where I live, Anyone with an ID that can prove they are older than 15 can walk into (yes walk in, with literally no line or wait) CVS and get a free vaccine.

Not being vaccinated at this point is a choice.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm probably going to keep avoiding people and wearing a mask.

This is so messed up.
 
narocroc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They didn't unmask everyone. But the hoi polloi will take it that way. Blood for the blood god, bones for the bone throne.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Not if you're underage. These dumb mofos are still putting kids at risk.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We are at the point in the US that if in adult isn't vaccinated they likely want to catch the virus.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I waited to get mine because I was getting the shingles vax which is also a two dose and didn't want to overlap. Anyhow, I got my covid shot a week ago. I had the opportunity to choose from a dozen locations and any of the 3 vaccines. The appointments were wide open. I got the Moderna at a Walmart on my lunch break the next day.
In the half hour that I was there I was the only one getting vaccinated.

If you want it and aren't getting it in Raleigh NC, you must be immobile.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Why are you asking me? Get your advice from well respected, established professionals in the field.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We are at the point in the US that if in adult isn't vaccinated they likely want to catch the virus.


Immunocompromised, etc. Are adults too, and may not want to catch the virus.

But I get your drift.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The vaccinated will not only tell you they got the shot, they will tell you:

Where they got it,
Which shot it was,
Any side effects,
How long they've been "safe",
How wait was.

Face it, we're almost as bad as vegan, CrossFit, mommy bloggers.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If a large chuck of the United States population weren't moronic, self-centered assholes then maybe those vaccination numbers would be rosier, but this is what we're stuck with
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just those vaccinated, not those who are immune naturally too. About 10% of the population has had covid at this point (and probably more like 15-25% from asymptomatic or undiagnosed cases). And while there's some overlap between them and vaccinated people, it's not 100% overlap, so I'd guess there are a bunch of areas where over 50% of the population are immune at this point.
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, at this point anyone that wants to get vaccinated can get vaccinated. If they choose not to, fark em. Hope they get Covid and have a shiatty couple of weeks. The responsible people of the US need to stop pandering to the irresponsible.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been a mask nazi throughout this. But I'm fully vaccinated, so my mask is now off (unless I fly, get sick, etc.).

We cannot scream, "trust the CDC!" and "listen to the science!" and then suddenly be skeptical of the CDC and science just because we're uncomfortable with the idea of not wearing a mask.

I think the problem is, masks have become a symbol of rationality in a world of inanity, and people - myself included - are feeling weird about looking like an anti-science MAGA maskhole.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The vaccinated will not only tell you they got the shot, they will tell you:

Where they got it,
Which shot it was,
Any side effects,
How long they've been "safe",
How wait was.

Face it, we're almost as bad as vegan, CrossFit, mommy bloggers.


Looking forward to a great many boring conversations about jade goop vagina cleansers.

Honestly, I would rather debate a vegan.
At least they're reasonable. ;-p
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC's decision comes from the desk of "fine you farking babies, take off your masks then, whatever! UGH!"

Its not like anyone was listening anyway.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why?  To push the 'problem' to self-correcting.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NO, NO, NO!
The vaccine protects you from the chemtrail stuff. That is why anti-vaxxers are poop-flinging crazy.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinki: Frankly, at this point anyone that wants to get vaccinated can get vaccinated. If they choose not to, fark em. Hope they get Covid and have a shiatty couple of weeks. The responsible people of the US need to stop pandering to the irresponsible.


Unless they are under the age of 12.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we already have a thread about Connecticut hitting a 50% vaccination rate?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: Not everyone. In fact, less than half the population.


Yeah the CDC is not exactly good at messaging. Everybody just heard "mask off"
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Came here to say this.  Thank you.

P.S. "someguy", your blog sucks,.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this happened while Orange Man Bad was in the office there would be many people here screaming and complaining about how inept andPossibly even criminal he was for allowing this to happen.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Didn't we already have a thread about Connecticut hitting a 50% vaccination rate?


Cool, more people pretending children don't exist
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
narocroc:
In reality though, everyone will just stop wearing masks.


Still going wear mine at work and shopping, I take care of someone with stage 4 and don't want to pass anything to her
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also: No single state has passed a 50% vaccination rate?  I suppose it depends on your definitions, but:

At the top of the list is Vermont, where 62% of the population has had at least one vaccine dose. Every state in the Northeast has given at least one dose to over half of its population, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really missed out on the easy PSA for COVID-19.

"COVID-19 causes chronic erectile dysfunction.
The COVID vaccines do not.
Choose wisely."
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now Fark is willingly participating in anti-CDC propaganda that from the beginning has been designed to nothing more than further drive down public trust in the agency. Wonderful. I mean, it would have been one thing if this was some sort of article that actually was making the idiotic point implied by the headline. But it's not -- it's simply a list of vaccination rates by state that subby is using to hold up a veneer of bullshiat. So, basically, go fark yourself.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am told the term is 'vaxhole' and I'll own it happily
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: If this happened while Orange Man Bad was in the office there would be many people here screaming and complaining about how inept andPossibly even criminal he was for allowing this to happen.


He killed 400,000 Americans. There's absolutely no way we could have gotten here with his dumb ass in charge
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: If this happened while Orange Man Bad was in the office there would be many people here screaming and complaining about how inept andPossibly even criminal he was for allowing this to happen.


You mean the twice impeached, tax evading, draft dodging, pedophile, model of Conservative Christian values?
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
they should have told people covid makes people become liberals
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wejash: narocroc: My guess is that it is supposed to be a carrot. You can stop wearing your mask if you get vaccinated.

In reality though, everyone will just stop wearing masks. 

I'm just hoping my vaccination protects me long enough for the dumbasses to die and not spawn a variant that will kill my vaccinated arse.

This.

Plus I think they know we are getting down to a hardcore of rejects who won't get the shot.

So do you keep the vaccinated behind a pointless mask to somehow protect people who refuse tools protecting themselves.

They're admitting we won't get to full herd immunity but the vaccine is proving effective enough that the folks at risk are choosing to take the risk. (We should just refuse them medical care when they get infected.)

These are the idiots refusing to wear helmets on motorcycles. You just hope they don't spill brain tissue on you car. Hard to feel much else about them.


My view on helmets.  It takes 45 minutes to an hour to clear a non fatal accident.  It can take 4 to 6 hours to clear a wreck with a fatility, because you have to do the traffic homicide investigation.

It is not worth making people sit in their cars for three to five hours longer, plus all the wasted fuel, and the economic impact from the delays, just so Bubba can feel the wind in his hair as he flies through the air towards the concrete head first.
 
Drasancas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's also a portion of the population that'll wear/not-wear masks as part of social pressure. Continuing a mask will feel like a scarlett letter if you haven't been vaccinated yet, and they'll be more likely to stop wearing a mask, when they otherwise should.

My jaw dropped a little bit when I saw this.
 
